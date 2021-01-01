« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
His quickest season to 20 goals in all comps. 8)

How purple is this purple patch?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
His strike tonight for his goal was sheer class. He made it look like a tap in. He is on another level.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He made it look like a tap in.
it was.



for him. :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
How purple is this purple patch?
Blowing from hot to cold, Salah goes through 50 shades of purple.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Thing is he's a much better player now than in his first 44 goal season. The assists and all round link up play has been epic to watch. This is the purplest patch yet.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I actually think without his quick thinking and skill to control Virgil's cross field pass and push it perfectly ahead away from the Wolves defence, that goal aint happening.

It's world-class decision making and execution that is winning us points from nothing. And a lot of that is solely due to Mo.
Divock's getting all the praise for his turn and finish, and rightly so.
But he's trained to execute that. It's standard fare for a striker near the 6 yard box.

But what Mo did to connect Virg and Div. Now that's the difference. And not many other players would/could have done it.

Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah
Runnin' down the wing
Salah, la, la, la, la, ahh
Egyptian King
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Watching that interview, it seems pretty clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League, as it is the best, strongest, most broadcasted etc. league in the world. So who can afford him in the PL? City, Chelsea, MU and Newcastle. If he wants to play in one of those teams we cannot do anything to make him stay. Thing is, I think he realises how different those clubs are to Liverpool. He is a member of a tight-knit and loving family here, and I think he will find that the grass isn't greener anywhere else if he decides to leave.

Just ask Phil! Mo Salah will finish his career with us. We will ride the waves but we'll make a deal that suits. Image rights, all that shit, I bet Nike are itching to do a deal with Mo. He genuinely loves the club. It suits him. And He has bigger hills to climb.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
There is NO WAY a club can sell a world class striker and get another one in with financial effectiveness (on the cheap)
A world class striker will demand signing on fees and high wages too on top of the high agent's fees.

The only way i see the club heading if they do consider the financial implications of keeping Mo is to sell and buy  a young rated striker and hope he becomes another Mo under Klopp with his remaining time here.
Here is to HOPE.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We must be trying to sort out Origis contract before moving on to the less important ones like Salahs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
There is NO WAY a club can sell a world class striker and get another one in with financial effectiveness (on the cheap)
A world class striker will demand signing on fees and high wages too on top of the high agent's fees.

The only way i see the club heading if they do consider the financial implications of keeping Mo is to sell and buy  a young rated striker and hope he becomes another Mo under Klopp with his remaining time here.
Here is to HOPE.


We sold Torres for £50m and used less than half of that money to bring in Suarez on lower wages.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
What are you all bickering about? all players have a finite time with our wonderful club - it's a reality, so deal with it.

Just enjoy the moments he brings to us and embrace the moment, stop thinking about tomorrow. Tomorrow will come quicker than you think, as it did with Kenny, as it did with Stevie as it will with Mo....just enjoy today for what it is. Everything comes to an end eventually.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We sold Torres for £50m and used less than half of that money to bring in Suarez on lower wages.
So you confirmed my 2nd part. Suarez was not a world class striker then.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We sold Torres for £50m and used less than half of that money to bring in Suarez on lower wages.
Was it not Andy Carroll, Al? That's what was said at the time anyway.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Was it not Andy Carroll, Al? That's what was said at the time anyway.
Yeah Suarez was signed with the intent of playing alongside Torres, who abruptly effed off so we panicked and bought Carroll.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Jesus fucking christ, just give him anything he wants. He's the best forward we've had at the club in 30 years and the club needs to do everything possible to keep him here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
He can't be replaced either so surely we're factoring this into his wage demands.

We might be able to get someone else in on £200k a week less, but we will probably lose the equivalent of £200k+ a week in lost value because we won't be the same side as we are now without the best player in the world.

We have to keep him, it'll be too demoralising to allow him to leave and I could see a hangover from the players as a result.

You used to hear it from Gerrard when he spoke about the likes of Alonso, Torres leaving just when we were building something special.

We're at the top now, and we have to stay there, especially whilst Klopp is here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I enjoyed the standing ovation from the Milan fans when Mo went off. I bet they don't do that every game for an oppo player.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Remember a time when a player scored 20 goals in a season was seen as amazing for the league and was a bar for a world class player?

It's December and Salah has reached that bar!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
His goal last night was equally as incredible as some of his famous dribbles and goals. The technical ability to make that look like a simple tap in was unreal. Honestly if he stays fit and healthy he can fire us to a league and champions league double this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I enjoyed the standing ovation from the Milan fans when Mo went off. I bet they don't do that every game for an oppo player.

Yeah, that was great, especially considering he used to play for Roma as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:13:45 am




Damn, that team... Ngog, Jay Spearing, Paul Konchesky, Poulsen and the list goes on.

I had to laugh really hard at this. I really believe we as Liverpool fan deserve atleast a few more PL-titles and CL-titles for watching and supporting that team every week
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
snip
I wont copy the pics, but those pics  should be indelibly etched in the minds of all fans and all employed by LFC as evidence of what can happen if the club isn't properly run.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Eeeuw. With the exception of Pepe, Skrtel and Babel (Martin Kellys injuries get him a pass too) thats a real rogues gallery of horrific footballers.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
We sold Torres for £50m and used less than half of that money to bring in Suarez on lower wages.

Torres was well on the decline due to injuries.  Nowhere near the level of Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Eeeuw. With the exception of Pepe, Skrtel and Babel (Martin Kellys injuries get him a pass too) thats a real rogues gallery of horrific footballers.

I wont copy the pics, but those pics  should be indelibly etched in the minds of all fans and all employed by LFC as evidence of what can happen if the club isn't properly run.


Yep it's a horrific team but it was pretty much a second string 11. The likes of Gerrard, Torres, Lucas, Maxi, Kuyt, Mereiles had all been rested.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
His goal last night was equally as incredible as some of his famous dribbles and goals. The technical ability to make that look like a simple tap in was unreal. Honestly if he stays fit and healthy he can fire us to a league and champions league double this season.

I agree - was just coming to post how excellent of a goal it was.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
That bottom one doesnt even have Van Dijk either.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yep it's a horrific team but it was pretty much a second string 11. The likes of Gerrard, Torres, Lucas, Maxi, Kuyt, Mereiles had all been rested.

This made me look up what he had been up to the last few years. Well worth a watch  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vnoEJ5mXIEo&amp;ab_channel=ElisioCordeiro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vnoEJ5mXIEo&amp;ab_channel=ElisioCordeiro</a>
