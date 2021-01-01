It takes both parties to want to keep a player though. For all we know FSG may want to cash in on Mo this summer when his value will be huge. It isn't just about wages. There is the question of the transfer fee FSG could expect.



They are unlikely to want to give all three of Bobby, Sadio and Mo new deals. So from a purely fiscal point of view Mo is likely to bring in the most money to the coffers. All of a sudden demanding that the club is run as a business as some posters do doesn't look so clever.



Its pretty clear theyre trying to keep him - we know from almost every source including the manager and the player negotiations have been happening for a whileWhats the evidence that their idea is to cash in on him this summer if that was their motivation theyd have done it last summer as that was the last chance to maximize the sale priceWhether he ends up leaving in the summer or not is still to be decided but its disingenuous to argue that would be a cashing in - it would happen if they cant come to an agreement (which is down to both sides) and the club decides letting him go for nothing would be untenable