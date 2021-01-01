« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
I get the whole market value argument, but it still bugs me when a player says 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool', when they actually mean 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, providing they pay me what I've decided I want'.

It takes both parties to want to keep a player though. For all we know FSG may want to cash in on Mo this summer when his value will be huge. It isn't just about wages. There is the question of the transfer fee FSG could expect.

They are unlikely to want to give all three of Bobby, Sadio and Mo new deals. So from a purely fiscal point of view Mo is likely to bring in the most money to the coffers. All of a sudden demanding that the club is run as a business as some posters do doesn't look so clever.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline redk84

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
Will just enjoy him while he's with us and hope for the best outcome in the end

It's not a new situation however - happens all the time in football but looking at it from a different slant...it is nice to have THE best player in the world knowing he can go to any club but still wants to be staying with your team even after he has won the major honours..
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online fucking baubles

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 09:26:54 am »
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 09:31:50 am »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online tubby pls.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 09:40:59 am »
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 09:54:01 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:40:59 am
Al vs FSG again.

:( I thought he meant an announcement was imminent
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:15:32 am
It takes both parties to want to keep a player though. For all we know FSG may want to cash in on Mo this summer when his value will be huge. It isn't just about wages. There is the question of the transfer fee FSG could expect.

They are unlikely to want to give all three of Bobby, Sadio and Mo new deals. So from a purely fiscal point of view Mo is likely to bring in the most money to the coffers. All of a sudden demanding that the club is run as a business as some posters do doesn't look so clever.

Using the sale of a player which hasnt yet happened and there has been no sign of happening to both get at the club and anyone who defends the business model which has given us our most successful period inn nearly 40 years is impressive stuff.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18127 on: Today at 10:17:13 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:15:32 am
It takes both parties to want to keep a player though. For all we know FSG may want to cash in on Mo this summer when his value will be huge. It isn't just about wages. There is the question of the transfer fee FSG could expect.

They are unlikely to want to give all three of Bobby, Sadio and Mo new deals. So from a purely fiscal point of view Mo is likely to bring in the most money to the coffers. All of a sudden demanding that the club is run as a business as some posters do doesn't look so clever.

Its pretty clear theyre trying to keep him - we know from almost every source including the manager and the player negotiations have been happening for a while
Whats the evidence that their idea is to cash in on him this summer  if that was their motivation theyd have done it last summer as that was the last chance to maximize the sale price

Whether he ends up leaving in the summer or not is still to be decided but its disingenuous to argue that would be a cashing in - it would happen if they cant come to an agreement (which is down to both sides) and the club decides letting him go for nothing would be untenable
