« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1675384 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18080 on: Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 02:49:21 pm
I'm hoping that means he feels/knows it will be done, rather than how he seemed chill about Gini's contract renewal until he suddenly became a bit more coy...

Thats a good point.

Realistically where can Mo go though ? Not many Clubs abroad can afford him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,310
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18081 on: Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:27:53 pm
Thats a good point.

Realistically where can Mo go though ? Not many Clubs abroad can afford him.

There is always a market for the best player in the world.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,752
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18082 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 pm »
If we are playing the game (I hate it) - here are the clubs that could afford Mo (being realistic as they have to match his ambitions - so - no - Beheadings FC is not on the list):

1. ManU - LOL
2. Chelsea - they tried to take Gerrard, they took Torres, they don't mind spending 100m on Lukaku.
3. Man City
4. PSG
5. Bayern - they would need to also destroy any sort of wage structure they have
6. Real Madrid (oops forgot them)



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,219
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18083 on: Yesterday at 05:33:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:32:34 pm
There is always a market for the best player in the world.

Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18084 on: Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:33:59 pm
Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.

Am completely relaxed.

Either he and the club agree a contract and he stays.

Or he asks for too much money and we let him go.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,310
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18085 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:33:59 pm
Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.

By its nature its still relatively a small market, but I have no doubts that should he want to leave, he is getting signed.

I too believe he will sign a contract as well but that where would he go? is an odd line.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18086 on: Yesterday at 05:57:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm
By its nature its still relatively a small market, but I have no doubts that should he want to leave, he is getting signed.

I too believe he will sign a contract as well but that where would he go? is an odd line.

Its not though is it ?

PSG are the only side out of England who could afford him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,219
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18087 on: Yesterday at 06:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:57:42 pm
Its not though is it ?

PSG are the only side out of England who could afford him.

Arguably Madrid would find the money, but they seem to be all in on Mbappe and linked with Haaland, so not sure they could afford him too.

Bayern could, but wouldn't, and if they did would he want to go there?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18088 on: Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm »
If he was wanting 10% less and the same length contract than the best he could get elsewhere, would it seem sensible to pay it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18089 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm
If he was wanting 10% less and the same length contract than the best he could get elsewhere, would it seem sensible to pay it.


Depends

10% less of how much?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18090 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm

Depends

10% less of how much?


Exactly.

The pay him what he wants shouts are wide of the mark. Needs to work for both parties.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18091 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »

The other players won't ask for a bigger salary because we gave Salah what he wants. They will ask for it because of what other clubs are paying top footballers, even if we sold Salah their agents will push for a bigger salary because other clubs will meet their demands. To lose the best player in the world because of taking a stand is just stupid.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18092 on: Yesterday at 06:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm
To lose the best player in the world because of taking a stand is just stupid.

So where's your limit, £500000, One million??

A stand has too be taken when his wages demands reach a certain level.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18093 on: Yesterday at 06:49:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 12:39:05 pm
What if the club's thinking it's best for a new manager to start with a clean slate? Klopp, Salah, Mane, Bobby all leave within a year of each other and the new manager gets to bring in his own players to fit whatever system he wants to implement

Pretty sure that whoever the next manager is if they need to turn over the whole squad to play their way then they shouldn't be our next manager.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18094 on: Yesterday at 06:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:37:26 pm
So where's your limit, £500000, One million??

A stand has too be taken when his wages demands reach a certain level.

Logically his demands will be the same as what players close to his level are getting from their clubs. If he is asking for way more then he wants to leave which I highly doubt.
Logged

Offline N0rnIr0nRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18095 on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm »
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!
Logged
"I usually have a second pair of glasses but I can't find them because it's hard to find glasses without glasses!" Jürgen Klopp

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18096 on: Yesterday at 07:08:03 pm »
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!

Slippery slope

At some point someone has to put the brakes on these absolutely disgracefully high wages players are demanding.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18097 on: Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:08:03 pm
Slippery slope

At some point someone has to put the brakes on these absolutely disgracefully high wages players are demanding.
let's let Barca or Real or PSG or City have  ago at that first, eh?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,888
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18098 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,430
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18099 on: Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
let's let Barca or Real or PSG or City have  ago at that first, eh?

If he's asking too much then yea.

Either he wants to stay at Liverpool for his whole career or not. He's already way more than comfortable for the rest of his life.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18100 on: Yesterday at 07:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm
If he's asking too much then yea.

Either he wants to stay at Liverpool for his whole career or not. He's already way more than comfortable for the rest of his life.

Two of those sides cant afford him and he wont go to City

Think someone mentioned he wants a bigger salary as his does lots of charity work but either way there has to be a compromise
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18101 on: Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!

We have bench players making more than enough money to pass on to salah. Id rather a smaller squad and give him whatever he wants. Literally irreplaceable
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18102 on: Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm

Depends

10% less of how much?


That's kind of the problem.  He could really want to stay here, and take a pay cut to do it. But given the amounts he could earn elsewhere, we might simply not be able to afford to keep him.
(IF PSG were to offer him 440k (a WEEK!) , would it be worth us paying up on the 10% cut basis.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,824
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18103 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:51:21 pm
Logically his demands will be the same as what players close to his level are getting from their clubs. If he is asking for way more then he wants to leave which I highly doubt.

Messi was getting £2 million a week at Barca, Ronaldo was on over £1million a week while at Real and is either on £500,000 or £1million a week now based on reports, We aren't paying anyone wages that start at £1 million.

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm
We have bench players making more than enough money to pass on to salah. Id rather a smaller squad and give him whatever he wants. Literally irreplaceable

Hunt was irreplaceable, Keegan was irrepleacable, Dalglish was irreplaceable, Rush was irreplaceable, Souness was, you get my drift,
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18104 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm
Messi was getting £2 million a week at Barca, Ronaldo was on over £1million a week while at Real and is either on £500,000 or £1million a week now based on reports, We aren't paying anyone wages that start at £1 million.

Hunt was irreplaceable, Keegan was irrepleacable, Dalglish was irreplaceable, Rush was irreplaceable, Souness was, you get my drift,

You are right every player is replaceable, they have to be, it's who they replace him with that is the issue. Replacing Keegan with an even better player was brilliant, but doing the same with Mo will be impossible at the moment as he is the best there is.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,824
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18105 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm
You are right every player is replaceable, they have to be, it's who they replace him with that is the issue. Replacing Keegan with an even better player was brilliant, but doing the same with Mo will be impossible at the moment as he is the best there is.

I have every faith in Klopp and his team that they will get someone.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,046
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18106 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm
I have every faith in Klopp and his team that they will get someone.

You resigned to losing him then ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18107 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Caston on December  5, 2021, 02:44:49 pm
Mo Salah:

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract.

Salah: Its up to them. Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

Salah: There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."

Mo Salah on reported Barcelona interest:

I read what was said about Xavis interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but Im happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future."

Spot on for me. I love the club but do you love me? I've had offers. The boss looked a bit pissed off at the press conference when asked abah it. I think there's a long way to go in negotiations meself.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18108 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm »
I get the whole market value argument, but it still bugs me when a player says 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool', when they actually mean 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, providing they pay me what I've decided I want'.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18109 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm »
I think he'll either stay, or go. Can't really say much more till I know all the facts.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,519
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18110 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
I get the whole market value argument, but it still bugs me when a player says 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool', when they actually mean 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, providing they pay me what I've decided I want'.

First one much shorter, efficient... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,853
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18111 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
I get the whole market value argument, but it still bugs me when a player says 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool', when they actually mean 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, providing they pay me what I've decided I want'.
Clearly he wants to move to Everton.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18112 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
I get the whole market value argument, but it still bugs me when a player says 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool', when they actually mean 'if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool, providing they pay me what I've decided I want'.

That's the thing that gets me a little. In a recent interview, he said that he'd be sad to play for another team in the Premier League. More sad than not getting the extra x amount of cash...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18113 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:19:36 am
I actually think without his quick thinking and skill to control Virgil's cross field pass and push it perfectly ahead away from the Wolves defence, that goal aint happening.

It's world-class decision making and execution that is winning us points from nothing. And a lot of that is solely due to Mo.
Divock's getting all the praise for his turn and finish, and rightly so.
But he's trained to execute that. It's standard fare for a striker near the 6 yard box.

But what Mo did to connect Virg and Div. Now that's the difference. And not many other players would/could have done it.
Agreed, good post
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,640
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18114 on: Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm »
If this is how he plays during contract negotiations, then lets drag the talks on for the rest of the season...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18115 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 pm »
how about this:

a player with Mo's skills, scoring and assists record is available.  almost never injured, works like a dog every game, great attitude and has made it clear he absolutely LOVES Liverpool FC, our manager and players and fans.

there's no transfer fee coz he's a free agent.  but he wants a really big signing bonus, which would end up making his wage acceptable in our structure.

we'd want the club to sign him in a heartbeat, and would wail like stuck pigs if they didn't.  so .... why not do it with Mo?
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18116 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm »
Interesting,  in the interview you're quoting from, Salah mentions that he enjoys playing in colder climates and doesn't like playing in warmer climates, Something about being able to run more in colder climates and less in warmer climates. He really did sound like he wants to stay, enjoys the city, and eveb mentioned that his wife and daughter are happy here. He also mentioned that he was just interested in the financial aspect, but the sporting aspect as well.
I wonder if he's also interested in waiting until we make some moves in a transfer window?

I highly recommend you watch the full interview. The interviewer tried a few times to get him to say something controversial but  Salah wasn't biting. Very thoughtful and interesting replies. I had no idea how much he emphasised the mental side of the game, playing out what he was going to do on the pitch even as far back as the night before. Visualisation and mediation,  very interesting.

Additionally,  when you see the full segment on the subject of his contract, it absolutely sounds like he wants to stay.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18117 on: Today at 04:00:48 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
Interesting,  in the interview you're quoting from, Salah mentions that he enjoys playing in colder climates and doesn't like playing in warmer climates, Something about being able to run more in colder climates and less in warmer climates. He really did sound like he wants to stay, enjoys the city, and eveb mentioned that his wife and daughter are happy here. He also mentioned that he was just interested in the financial aspect, but the sporting aspect as well.
I wonder if he's also interested in waiting until we make some moves in a transfer window?

I highly recommend you watch the full interview. The interviewer tried a few times to get him to say something controversial but  Salah wasn't biting. Very thoughtful and interesting replies. I had no idea how much he emphasised the mental side of the game, playing out what he was going to do on the pitch even as far back as the night before. Visualisation and mediation,  very interesting.

Additionally,  when you see the full segment on the subject of his contract, it absolutely sounds like he wants to stay.
Good post, mate...

Great to know that both of his wife and daughter are happy in Liverpool city.

+ sportmob.com

Unlike typical footballers' wives, Mohamed Salah's teenage love, Magi Sadeq stays away from any form of social media and doesn't sit for any interviews.

An interesting fact about Magi Sadeq is that she has a twin sister, Mohab, and two other sisters, Mahy and Miram.

Mage Sadeq's parents were both teachers at Mohammed Eyad Al Tantawi School, where the star couple met.

The twin sisters earned a bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Commerce in Alexandria, unlike the common belief that Magi has a degree in Biotechnology.

The confusion might be due to a fake Instagram account that has her name, yet that obviously doesn't belong to her.

With international media reporting her profession as being a biotechnologist, confusion will keep on spreading.

===================

Rumours / banters / journalist: "Salah's financial affairs and contract are being managed by his wife who has a degree in Commerce".  ;D  ;D

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Hash91

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18118 on: Today at 04:01:24 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
Spot on for me. I love the club but do you love me? I've had offers. The boss looked a bit pissed off at the press conference when asked abah it. I think there's a long way to go in negotiations meself.

Yes I agree, there is a long way to go in the negotiations. I also feel it will eventually happen, and think that FSG are just dragging it out because they can't be seen breaking the wage structure the moment when someone (including your best player) asks for more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 448 449 450 451 452 [453]   Go Up
« previous next »
 