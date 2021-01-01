Interesting, in the interview you're quoting from, Salah mentions that he enjoys playing in colder climates and doesn't like playing in warmer climates, Something about being able to run more in colder climates and less in warmer climates. He really did sound like he wants to stay, enjoys the city, and eveb mentioned that his wife and daughter are happy here. He also mentioned that he was just interested in the financial aspect, but the sporting aspect as well.

I wonder if he's also interested in waiting until we make some moves in a transfer window?



I highly recommend you watch the full interview. The interviewer tried a few times to get him to say something controversial but Salah wasn't biting. Very thoughtful and interesting replies. I had no idea how much he emphasised the mental side of the game, playing out what he was going to do on the pitch even as far back as the night before. Visualisation and mediation, very interesting.



Additionally, when you see the full segment on the subject of his contract, it absolutely sounds like he wants to stay.