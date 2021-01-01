Logically his demands will be the same as what players close to his level are getting from their clubs. If he is asking for way more then he wants to leave which I highly doubt.
Messi was getting £2 million a week at Barca, Ronaldo was on over £1million a week while at Real and is either on £500,000 or £1million a week now based on reports, We aren't paying anyone wages that start at £1 million.
We have bench players making more than enough money to pass on to salah. Id rather a smaller squad and give him whatever he wants. Literally irreplaceable
Hunt was irreplaceable, Keegan was irrepleacable, Dalglish was irreplaceable, Rush was irreplaceable, Souness was, you get my drift,