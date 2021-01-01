« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18080
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:49:21 pm
I'm hoping that means he feels/knows it will be done, rather than how he seemed chill about Gini's contract renewal until he suddenly became a bit more coy...

Thats a good point.

Realistically where can Mo go though ? Not many Clubs abroad can afford him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18081
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:27:53 pm
Thats a good point.

Realistically where can Mo go though ? Not many Clubs abroad can afford him.

There is always a market for the best player in the world.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18082
If we are playing the game (I hate it) - here are the clubs that could afford Mo (being realistic as they have to match his ambitions - so - no - Beheadings FC is not on the list):

1. ManU - LOL
2. Chelsea - they tried to take Gerrard, they took Torres, they don't mind spending 100m on Lukaku.
3. Man City
4. PSG
5. Bayern - they would need to also destroy any sort of wage structure they have
6. Real Madrid (oops forgot them)



Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18083
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:32:34 pm
There is always a market for the best player in the world.

Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18084
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:33:59 pm
Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.

Am completely relaxed.

Either he and the club agree a contract and he stays.

Or he asks for too much money and we let him go.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18085
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:33:59 pm
Sure, but it's not a huge market and the clubs who are in it may not be that attractive to him.

Think people need to relax a little, it seems player and club want it and sure if that's the case there will be a solution found and an extension agreed.

By its nature its still relatively a small market, but I have no doubts that should he want to leave, he is getting signed.

I too believe he will sign a contract as well but that where would he go? is an odd line.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18086
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:37:56 pm
By its nature its still relatively a small market, but I have no doubts that should he want to leave, he is getting signed.

I too believe he will sign a contract as well but that where would he go? is an odd line.

Its not though is it ?

PSG are the only side out of England who could afford him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18087
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:57:42 pm
Its not though is it ?

PSG are the only side out of England who could afford him.

Arguably Madrid would find the money, but they seem to be all in on Mbappe and linked with Haaland, so not sure they could afford him too.

Bayern could, but wouldn't, and if they did would he want to go there?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18088
If he was wanting 10% less and the same length contract than the best he could get elsewhere, would it seem sensible to pay it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18089
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:04:30 pm
If he was wanting 10% less and the same length contract than the best he could get elsewhere, would it seem sensible to pay it.


Depends

10% less of how much?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18090
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:06:04 pm

Depends

10% less of how much?


Exactly.

The pay him what he wants shouts are wide of the mark. Needs to work for both parties.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18091

The other players won't ask for a bigger salary because we gave Salah what he wants. They will ask for it because of what other clubs are paying top footballers, even if we sold Salah their agents will push for a bigger salary because other clubs will meet their demands. To lose the best player in the world because of taking a stand is just stupid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18092
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:35:31 pm
To lose the best player in the world because of taking a stand is just stupid.

So where's your limit, £500000, One million??

A stand has too be taken when his wages demands reach a certain level.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18093
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:39:05 pm
What if the club's thinking it's best for a new manager to start with a clean slate? Klopp, Salah, Mane, Bobby all leave within a year of each other and the new manager gets to bring in his own players to fit whatever system he wants to implement

Pretty sure that whoever the next manager is if they need to turn over the whole squad to play their way then they shouldn't be our next manager.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18094
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:37:26 pm
So where's your limit, £500000, One million??

A stand has too be taken when his wages demands reach a certain level.

Logically his demands will be the same as what players close to his level are getting from their clubs. If he is asking for way more then he wants to leave which I highly doubt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18095
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18096
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Today at 07:05:10 pm
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!

Slippery slope

At some point someone has to put the brakes on these absolutely disgracefully high wages players are demanding.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18097
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:08:03 pm
Slippery slope

At some point someone has to put the brakes on these absolutely disgracefully high wages players are demanding.
let's let Barca or Real or PSG or City have  ago at that first, eh?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18098
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18099
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:14:47 pm
let's let Barca or Real or PSG or City have  ago at that first, eh?

If he's asking too much then yea.

Either he wants to stay at Liverpool for his whole career or not. He's already way more than comfortable for the rest of his life.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18100
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:25:24 pm
If he's asking too much then yea.

Either he wants to stay at Liverpool for his whole career or not. He's already way more than comfortable for the rest of his life.

Two of those sides cant afford him and he wont go to City

Think someone mentioned he wants a bigger salary as his does lots of charity work but either way there has to be a compromise
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18101
Quote from: N0rnIr0nRed on Today at 07:05:10 pm
If we shatter our wage structure to keep the best player in the world...is that really controversial?

If we are looking back in 5 years time and we have 3-4 more major honours we will all be saying it was well worth it!

We have bench players making more than enough money to pass on to salah. Id rather a smaller squad and give him whatever he wants. Literally irreplaceable
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18102
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:06:04 pm

Depends

10% less of how much?


That's kind of the problem.  He could really want to stay here, and take a pay cut to do it. But given the amounts he could earn elsewhere, we might simply not be able to afford to keep him.
(IF PSG were to offer him 440k (a WEEK!) , would it be worth us paying up on the 10% cut basis.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18103
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Logically his demands will be the same as what players close to his level are getting from their clubs. If he is asking for way more then he wants to leave which I highly doubt.

Messi was getting £2 million a week at Barca, Ronaldo was on over £1million a week while at Real and is either on £500,000 or £1million a week now based on reports, We aren't paying anyone wages that start at £1 million.

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:54:56 pm
We have bench players making more than enough money to pass on to salah. Id rather a smaller squad and give him whatever he wants. Literally irreplaceable

Hunt was irreplaceable, Keegan was irrepleacable, Dalglish was irreplaceable, Rush was irreplaceable, Souness was, you get my drift,
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18104
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:45 pm
Messi was getting £2 million a week at Barca, Ronaldo was on over £1million a week while at Real and is either on £500,000 or £1million a week now based on reports, We aren't paying anyone wages that start at £1 million.

Hunt was irreplaceable, Keegan was irrepleacable, Dalglish was irreplaceable, Rush was irreplaceable, Souness was, you get my drift,

You are right every player is replaceable, they have to be, it's who they replace him with that is the issue. Replacing Keegan with an even better player was brilliant, but doing the same with Mo will be impossible at the moment as he is the best there is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18105
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 08:32:09 pm
You are right every player is replaceable, they have to be, it's who they replace him with that is the issue. Replacing Keegan with an even better player was brilliant, but doing the same with Mo will be impossible at the moment as he is the best there is.

I have every faith in Klopp and his team that they will get someone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #18106
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:43:15 pm
I have every faith in Klopp and his team that they will get someone.

You resigned to losing him then ?
