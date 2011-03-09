Watching that interview, it seems pretty clear that he wants to stay in the Premier League, as it is the best, strongest, most broadcasted etc. league in the world. So who can afford him in the PL? City, Chelsea, MU and Newcastle. If he wants to play in one of those teams we cannot do anything to make him stay. Thing is, I think he realises how different those clubs are to Liverpool. He is a member of a tight-knit and loving family here, and I think he will find that the grass isn't greener anywhere else if he decides to leave.