Mo Salah:



"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract.



Salah: Its up to them. Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.



Salah: There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."



Mo Salah on reported Barcelona interest:



I read what was said about Xavis interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but Im happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future."