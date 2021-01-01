« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1669284 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 05:23:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:22:38 pm
That touch to rip the defender was incredible then the composure to pick someone out when most footballers just smack that across goal or cut it back and hope.

Just said that on the match thread it gave valuable time for the pass to the legend who did the rest.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 05:24:03 pm »
Phenomenal how it took that pass from VVD. 94th minute and he's played every PL minute and he's still @ 100%.

I must admit I thought Aït-Nouri (Curtis Jones) put in fantastic performance keeping him quiet until he went off injured.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:24:03 pm
Phenomenal how it took that pass from VVD. 94th minute and he's played every PL minute and he's still @ 100%.

I must admit I thought Aït-Nouri (Curtis Jones) put in fantastic performance keeping him quiet until he went off injured.



Also - isnt it Ki-Jana Hoever who salah roasted?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 08:14:25 pm »
Yes, Ait-Nouri did well but it was not just him containing Salah, Wolves are a good defensive team. But even if he had not been subbed, Salah might have still roasted him the same way as Ki-Jana (Ait-Nouri would be running on fumes by that time even if injured whereas Salah doesn't tire.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 08:30:21 pm »
That touch was outrageous for the goal
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Mouth watering touch
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18006 on: Today at 03:29:42 am »
Give him the damn contract... how hard is it to write some numbers he will be happy with.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18007 on: Today at 09:27:17 am »
Thread title should be seventh best on the world.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18008 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:27:17 am
Thread title should be seventh best on the world.

that is the title till he signs an extension - then he becomes the best in the World.

waht a pleasure to have him in our team and delivering week in week out.

his assists are just as important as hi goals
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18009 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
Find it quite funny how Guardiola/some people in the media are trying to argue Bernardo Silva is the best player in the league. The same player their fans were happy to be rid of in the summer to get Kane in. Salah is streets ahead of any player in this league
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18010 on: Today at 10:24:54 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:19:42 am
Find it quite funny how Guardiola/some people in the media are trying to argue Bernardo Silva is the best player in the league. The same player their fans were happy to be rid of in the summer to get Kane in. Salah is streets ahead of any player in this league

Maguire and Dias - Van Dijk
James, Wan Bissaka, Cancelo - Trent
Shaw and Digne - Robertson
Fred - Fabinho
Depay - Firmino
Ederson and De Gea - Alisson

It's what they do to be honest. Can even go back to Januzaj and Sterling, where are the 2 now?

Nonsense
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
thought he had a quietish game being marshaled well by curtis doppelganger

but his selfishness really shown with that assist when he could have gotten all the glory ;D


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
13 goals and 9 assists. The next one on the table is Dennis from Watford with 6 goals and 5 assists. It's mental. I wouldn't really mind him staying until the end of 22/23 while playing like this. With him, in this form, we will certainly win trophies.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 02:44:49 pm »
Mo Salah:

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract.

Salah: Its up to them. Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

Salah: There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."

Mo Salah on reported Barcelona interest:

I read what was said about Xavis interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but Im happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 02:52:52 pm »
Apparently his daughter has a Manc accent. Sell him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 02:54:29 pm »
Have to agree with him we need to show ambition. FSG has to really back Klopp we can't afford another quiet summer or rely on Klopp genius of maximising his every resource and hoping for the best.
