Ta!When I watched it live it was one of those OMG moments where you can't believe it just happened but then you know if it did happen it's because a player like Mo was the main man behind it. A weird combo of disbelief and belief!I liked the slow-mo bit at 3:59... pity they couldn't show the split second before to show Mo receiving the ball from Curtis.What makes it beautiful for me is how he keeps the onrushing challenge from Cancelo at bay with his arm/hand and sheer body strength.. he then has the presence of mind to turn and simultaneously hold off Foden... then that exquisite drag-back to evade the lunging 'tackle' from Bernardo.. followed by the 'Cruyf-esque' turn to make Laporte look like an amateur defender.Then the finish past the world-class keeper that is Ederson.. on Mo's weaker foot? You're having a laff aren't you, Mo?Loved it! And loving it!If I was Pep, I'd be livid with Cancelo for giving up so easily after Mo had brushed off his initial challenge, and for Laporte getting turned like a tanker.