Just spent 10 minutes watching the goal - its so stupidly good.



He has no right to even set up or get a shot from where he first gets played the ball

Almost every other attacker loses the ball when its first played into him.. rodri bangs into him, half fouls him and somehow the ball sticks - he then has to drag it foot to foot to make sure it misses Silva's dive while Foden pushes him from behind .. and he emerges with it glued to his foot... its ridiculous skill and grace under pressure.

And the rest is just him completely embarrassing one of the better centre backs and keepers in the league ... as you do...



Hows the lad who said he wasn't good technically on here last year... I think of him often...



It's a goal from the gods, when you factor in the quality of the opposition, I doubt he'll ever top it