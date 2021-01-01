« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 1560192 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16480 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:56:44 pm
I guess this is why the 'just pay him what he wants' and 'why the fuck haven't we sorted it yet' shouts are a bit daft. Contract extensions for the best players obviously aren't easy.

Of course not, but if he doesnt end up signing an extension and is either sold this Summer or leaves on a free the year after I really wouldnt want to be in FSG shoes.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,511
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16481 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:41:08 pm
Of course not, but if he doesnt end up signing an extension and is either sold this Summer or leaves on a free the year after I really wouldnt want to be in FSG shoes.

Oh yeah absolutely. I'm confident we'll get it done purely because it'd be absolute carnage if it doesn't, and as much as they've made some daft calls I just can't imagine they'd do it with Salah.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16482 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm »
I honestly do not think FSG can afford to not renew him at this point. Their position would quickly become untenable if they were to flog him off.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Can we edit the topic title? I keep thinking hes signed a new contract when I see it.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:08:59 pm
Can we edit the topic title? I keep thinking hes signed a new contract when I see it.

Youll know when hes signed because the RAWK server will crash
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,227
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16485 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Just spent 10 minutes watching the goal - its so stupidly good.

He has no right to even set up or get a shot from where he first gets played the ball
Almost every other attacker loses the ball when its first played into him.. rodri bangs into him, half fouls him and somehow the ball sticks - he then has to drag it foot to foot to make sure it misses Silva's dive while Foden pushes him from behind .. and he emerges with it glued to his foot... its ridiculous skill and grace under pressure.
And the rest is just him completely embarrassing one of the better centre backs and keepers in the league ... as you do...

Hows the lad who said he wasn't good technically on here last year... I think of him often...

It's a goal from the gods, when you factor in the quality of the opposition, I doubt he'll ever top it
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,926
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16486 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:17:39 pm
Just spent 10 minutes watching the goal - its so stupidly good.

He has no right to even set up or get a shot from where he first gets played the ball
Almost every other attacker loses the ball when its first played into him.. rodri bangs into him, half fouls him and somehow the ball sticks - he then has to drag it foot to foot to make sure it misses Silva's dive while Foden pushes him from behind .. and he emerges with it glued to his foot... its ridiculous skill under pressure.
And the rest is just him embarrassing one of the better centre backs and keepers in the league ... as you do...

It's a goal from the gods, when you factor in the quality of the opposition, I doubt he'll ever top it

It's the kind of goal you might see in 5-a-side footy when one player is so much better than everyone else. To do this against the highest quality opposition and on such a massive stage is just ridiculous.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,757
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16487 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:05:20 pm
I honestly do not think FSG can afford to not renew him at this point. Their position would quickly become untenable if they were to flog him off.

Nah, they are the owners of the club, very unlikely that one player causes them to be forced out and nor should it.

Plus they have a million excuses they could pull out that could justify it. We have already accepted that we are skint.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,161
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16488 on: Today at 05:25:01 pm »
Can you stop repeating the same bullshit over and over for the love of Allah, Buddha and whichever deity you follow.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,757
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16489 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:01 pm
Can you stop repeating the same bullshit over and over for the love of Allah, Buddha and whichever deity you follow.

None of them and none of the others either.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,040
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16490 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:48:08 pm
Yep. Yesterday's goal was unbelievable.
You watch him receive the ball, thinking he's going to attempt a 1-2 with someone and it's most likely going to fizzle out to nothing as we didn't seem like scoring, so while we have the ball, you're not as enthusiastic as you should be.
You're looking for a run either side of him, so's he can 1-2 and there's no option really so you thinking that it's at least worth a try, even though nothing's going to come of it.

Then a few seconds later, he's gone past his 1st few men with a world class roll, Messi would be proud of... you get excited and slowly get up..
He does that wonderful switch and little drop, and now you're standing- the expectation in reserve like sluice from a dam waiting to be opened. "He's got a real chance!", you go... and BLAM!
You've witnessed something half-unbelievable and it only took a few seconds of brilliance! You HAVE TO see it again to grasp just what happened....

What started out as a routine pass near the edge of the box, slowly evolved into the unreal.

What a memorable, twisty-turvy, brilliant goal that had everyone watching all over the world, with their mouths open!

Love the crowd noise.

The initial whoa as he beats Bernardo, the increased version when he stands up Laporte, the buzz of anticipation and then the roar as he scores. Cant beat it!
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,994
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #16491 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
Best Liverpool player since I've been alive, certainly. Better than Gerrard, Fowler, Torres, Owen and Suarez ect....
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 ... 408 409 410 411 412 [413]   Go Up
« previous next »
 