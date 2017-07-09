« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1558531 times)

Offline lamonti

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
if i was a betting man i would guess the same.

IMHO, if he had a season like last year (good but not exceptional), i have a suspicion that they may have tried to move him on. Especially if Mbappe leaves for Madrid and PSG need him replacing.

This is such strange conjecture. The club have never sold a play from under Klopp who wanted to be here. Never cashed in on anyone other than Coutinho who'd made his intentions clearer than clear, but that worked out pretty well for us.
Online clinical

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 08:53:28 am »
All the media saying giving Mo such money means others players want big rises. If any other player uses what Mo is earning to get themseleves to earn more then they are shameless. I can't see any player having an issue with Mo earning £100k more than them.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:53:28 am
All the media saying giving Mo such money means others players want big rises. If any other player uses what Mo is earning to get themseleves to earn more then they are shameless. I can't see any player having an issue with Mo earning £100k more than them.

By all accounts he already has been under their current contracts so they evidently dont

The idea of breaking our wage structure is a nonsense - weve broken it relentlessly over the last 5 years , our wage bill has basically doubled.
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Surely he stays.

Where would he actually go too anyway?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 09:07:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:05:39 am
Surely he stays.

Where would he actually go too anyway?

There will be someone who wants him if this form continues. Ultimately if we want to keep the best players we have to pay them.
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 09:09:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:07:44 am
There will be someone who wants him if this form continues. Ultimately if we want to keep the best players we have to pay them.

They can want him all they like but can they actually afford him?

The Spanish clubs are fucked.

PSG wouldnt suit him. Bayern dont pay insane wages.

He will stay here with a compromise over his salary.
Offline elbow

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 09:13:40 am »
I prefer to leave the contract nonsense to one side and just marvel at the magnificence of that goal.

Amazing player, hes on a mission this season.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 09:15:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:57:02 am
By all accounts he already has been under their current contracts so they evidently dont

The idea of breaking our wage structure is a nonsense - weve broken it relentlessly over the last 5 years , our wage bill has basically doubled.

There always seems to be an excuse not to spend.
1a)We can't spend in the summer window because we're tying down current players with long contracts.
1b)We can't tie down a current player with a long contract because we're breaking our wage structure.

2a)We won't spend in the transfer market because there aren't any players out there that are better than the ones in our current lineup and who would want to stay on the bench if they're as good as our forwards?
2b) We won't break our wage structures paying for said talented players that aren't easy to replace.

FSG have certain players marked as the cash cow, sell them and then spend money on other players that we one day can sell.
A simplified version of buy low and sell high.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:41:34 am
This is such strange conjecture. The club have never sold a play from under Klopp who wanted to be here. Never cashed in on anyone other than Coutinho who'd made his intentions clearer than clear, but that worked out pretty well for us.

That's misleading.
The time to cash in on an "asset" is just before it starts to drop in value. Selling Mane, Salah, Firmino, whilst they were in their mid 20s would mean we would lose them before they hit their peak. However, sell them closer to 30 or 30+ and FSG will assume their value has been maximised. The other players of value we could have sold at a high value are either local (TAA and he wouldn't leave), or Van Dijk and Allison, who will still have value into their 30s. I highly rate Fabinho, I think we all accept he's the best DM in the game today, but he won't make a lot of money for FSG on the market.

So saying they never cashed in isn't the reality. Don't forget, we've also been winning. Players are less likely to leave a winning situation, and more likely to accept a raise a little lower than their expectations as opposed to when they're in a situation where challenging for trophies is beyond them.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 09:17:18 am »
It's hard to argue he deserves more, he's definitely in the running for worlds best player at the moment. The thing that makes Messi and Ronaldo so special is their consistency, Mo is doing that as well.
it's a really difficult situation, Its hard to play hardball with an irreplaceable player.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
That goal deserved to win any game.

This is going to get interesting. 

FSG is spending more and more. And fans and want Mo, and more.

Assuming agent has demanded the reported 500k/week, which seems to be pretty much the base rate for the very top end of the pyramid, Mo is making the case for getting it.

So, FSG or PSG? That is the question.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
That goal. Imagine his clarity of thought as everything is moving so fast around him. The roll of the studs to get past Bernardo, the shimmy left and then going to the right to get past Laporte and all the while keepi the ball exactly where he wants it. It really was a work of art.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:28:19 am
That goal deserved to win any game.

This is going to get interesting. 

FSG is spending more and more. And fans and want Mo, and more.

Assuming agent has demanded the reported 500k/week, which seems to be pretty much the base rate for the very top end of the pyramid, Mo is making the case for getting it.

So, FSG or PSG? That is the question.

I think Mo knows he's not getting PSG money at Liverpool, so I think if he wants to stay there will be some compromise.
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
Mo is playing at a level above anyone else in the team right now. If the rest can raise their levels a notch then we aren't far from being at the level of two seasons ago, which would be very interesting for the season ahead. City and Chelsea may have bigger squads, but we can match them when 11 v 11. Salah is our marquee player so why wouldn't you sign him up for longer? Him playing for one of the soulless oil state clubs would be a waste of his talent. Hopefully we get him sorted out. Awesome yesterday.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 09:47:21 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:35:32 am
That goal. Imagine his clarity of thought as everything is moving so fast around him. The roll of the studs to get past Bernardo, the shimmy left and then going to the right to get past Laporte and all the while keepi the ball exactly where he wants it. It really was a work of art.
Given the opposition and the stage in the game, it could be his best ever.
As you say a work of art.
Offline thejbs

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 10:38:07 am »
Here, anyone see the goal he scored yesterday? It was pretty decent.

This guy in the crowd is all of us.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
Does he get enough love from our support? Think considering his ability and what he does for us?
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 10:53:38 am »
Erm yeah he does. You're falling into the trap of some shite pundits who've also brought up this crap.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 11:05:11 am »
Nah I haven't.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
^ That's a great picture. Sums up what keeps us going back for more.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:05:11 am
Nah I haven't.

You have because these dickheads have done it numerous times.  The other day some dickhead said we still love Luis Suarez more than Mo.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 11:23:44 am »
This goal for me is up there with the top 5 ever in our history... individual ability-wise.

After he scored that I was just quiet for a moment. Could not believe what he did.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 11:24:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:53:28 am
All the media saying giving Mo such money means others players want big rises. If any other player uses what Mo is earning to get themseleves to earn more then they are shameless. I can't see any player having an issue with Mo earning £100k more than them.

Who though? VVD, TAA, Allison, Hendo and Fabinho have just extended. The only one who could use this as leverage is Mane. Bobbys contract expires at the same time, but I dont think hes has the bargaining position to push for anything close to Mo.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
He's one of the best players in the world in his prime, so should be paid accordingly.

....but its pretty naive to think paying someone half a million quid a week, for example, isn't going to have a knock on effect to other wages (either existing or new players)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 11:29:59 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:24:06 am
Who though? VVD, TAA, Allison, Hendo and Fabinho have just extended. The only one who could use this as leverage is Mane. Bobbys contract expires at the same time, but I dont think hes has the bargaining position to push for anything close to Mo.

I always thought this was why Mo's contract would be the last to get sorted over all the ones that have been done this summer.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:13:40 am
I prefer to leave the contract nonsense to one side and just marvel at the magnificence of that goal.

Amazing player, hes on a mission this season.


agreed _ I have to believe the club will get a deal done.

But what a goal and what a player.

he does look like a one man demolition squad with a great assist and goal.

"if only" Fabinho had hit his opportunity first time to shoot before Rodryo flies in with block.

Well played Mo and also the redmen - after the first half & Milner yellow, I would have been happy with a 2-2 draw. After Mo's goal and the Fabinho chance - a little deflated.

The city fans were right - we watched the two best two teams in the league and I expect us to go toe to toe the whole season.
Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
Why don't they put clips of that goal on PPV? £1 to watch it once. They'd pay his salary in no time.

--edit-- I wonder if the negotiating team at LFC enjoyed that goal as much as everyone else, or just though. ah fuck....
Online Dench57

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 11:38:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:24:06 am
Who though? VVD, TAA, Allison, Hendo and Fabinho have just extended. The only one who could use this as leverage is Mane. Bobbys contract expires at the same time, but I dont think hes has the bargaining position to push for anything close to Mo.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:29:59 am
I always thought this was why Mo's contract would be the last to get sorted over all the ones that have been done this summer.

Yeah this is kind of what I'm hoping too.

Also, Mo is quite clearly a level above anyone else in the team right now. So I don't necessarily believe the other players are gonna be up in arms about Mo earning the biggest salary.
Offline lamonti

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16427 on: Today at 11:58:53 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:15:05 am
FSG have certain players marked as the cash cow, sell them and then spend money on other players that we one day can sell.
A simplified version of buy low and sell high.
That's misleading.
The time to cash in on an "asset" is just before it starts to drop in value. Selling Mane, Salah, Firmino, whilst they were in their mid 20s would mean we would lose them before they hit their peak. However, sell them closer to 30 or 30+ and FSG will assume their value has been maximised. The other players of value we could have sold at a high value are either local (TAA and he wouldn't leave), or Van Dijk and Allison, who will still have value into their 30s. I highly rate Fabinho, I think we all accept he's the best DM in the game today, but he won't make a lot of money for FSG on the market.

So saying they never cashed in isn't the reality. Don't forget, we've also been winning. Players are less likely to leave a winning situation, and more likely to accept a raise a little lower than their expectations as opposed to when they're in a situation where challenging for trophies is beyond them.

So what you're saying is that, even though none of this has happened marking players as cash cows, selling players as they get to 30 when their value is maximised  this is the FSG strategy. It just so happens that they've never actually done it. But it definitely is their strategy.

Here's a list of players sold under Klopp:
https://www.lfchistory.net/Transfers/ByManager/28/0

Coutinho's sale sticks out a mile, and it was Klopp who decided to bin him. FSG wanted to make him stick to his contract.

The next biggest sale under Klopp is Christian Benteke who somehow we recouped value on. The next? Rhian Brewster.
Online JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16428 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:26:47 am
He's one of the best players in the world in his prime, so should be paid accordingly.


and there in lies the problem and almost certainly the conversations that are happening - if you want him to be paid accordingly 'at one of the best players in the world in his prime' then that is probably outside the bounds of what we'll pay a player ... so we're reliant on him taking less than his market value in wages to stay
not sure there are easy answers and I suspect it'll come down to his core desire -  whether he wants to stay here and sacrifice some income or wants to maximise his earnings in the last few years of his career
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 12:46:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:28 pm
and there in lies the problem and almost certainly the conversations that are happening - if you want him to be paid accordingly 'at one of the best players in the world in his prime' then that is probably outside the bounds of what we'll pay a player ... so we're reliant on him taking less than his market value in wages to stay
not sure there are easy answers and I suspect it'll come down to his core desire -  whether he wants to stay here and sacrifice some income or wants to maximise his earnings in the last few years of his career

Hes already a multi millionaire.

Do players really care about an extra bit that wont impact their life ?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 12:46:08 pm »
Maybe we should pay him a one off amount and sign on fee so that we can pay him £10 a week? Wasn't that the master strategy from Mac Red for Mbappe?
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16431 on: Today at 12:47:00 pm »
Are you giving him a free Aston Martin too?
Online Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16432 on: Today at 12:47:05 pm »
That was the best individual goal I've seen in a long while and it was made better by who the opposition were. I'm absolutely certain that LFC will be doing their best to secure his contract renewal hopefully before December. He has proven without a shadow of doubt who the best player in our squad and league currently is.

Last year we saw the evolution of Salah, he tracks back more now, assists more and scores goals for us almost every single game. Last week pre City game I caught a few minutes of some journo and Andy Cole repeating the same nonsense about how Mo and Sadio don't pass or assist each other very often and it's probably because they don't like each other. The laziness and disrespect for the work that Mo puts in is frustrating, and he doesn't get the plaudits he deserves at times.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16433 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:46:07 pm
Do players really care about an extra bit that won’t impact their life ?

Yes.
Online afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16434 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:35 am

--edit-- I wonder if the negotiating team at LFC enjoyed that goal as much as everyone else, or just though. ah fuck....

Yes
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16435 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:47:58 pm
Yes.

Never understand this. Its like when they evade paying tax.

Hes set for life.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16436 on: Today at 12:55:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:40:28 pm
and there in lies the problem and almost certainly the conversations that are happening - if you want him to be paid accordingly 'at one of the best players in the world in his prime' then that is probably outside the bounds of what we'll pay a player ... so we're reliant on him taking less than his market value in wages to stay
not sure there are easy answers and I suspect it'll come down to his core desire -  whether he wants to stay here and sacrifice some income or wants to maximise his earnings in the last few years of his career
What is market value?
Madrid and Barca won't be going daft anymore that leaves PSG, Utd and Chelsea (City don't go crazy generally) Not sure any of those would be a good move for him, definitely think there is a middle ground.
Think this gets done, don't think Mo or FSG have much option (he wants to stay and we don't want to lose him on a cut price deal)
Online Nick110581

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16437 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:55:19 pm
What is market value?
Madrid and Barca won't be going daft anymore that leaves PSG, Utd and Chelsea (City don't go crazy generally) Not sure any of those would be a good move for him, definitely think there is a middle ground.
Think this gets done, don't think Mo or FSG have much option (he wants to stay and we don't want to lose him on a cut price deal)

Sorely gets done @ 300k a week
Online cdav

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16438 on: Today at 12:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:54:20 pm
Never understand this. Its like when they evade paying tax.

Hes set for life.

But its not just about him though is it? It seems like charity and improving his homeland are big things for him, so more money = more ability to help those around him
Online MD1990

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16439 on: Today at 12:59:24 pm »
PSG will do everything to get him next summer I feel
