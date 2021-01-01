By all accounts he already has been under their current contracts so they evidently dont



The idea of breaking our wage structure is a nonsense - weve broken it relentlessly over the last 5 years , our wage bill has basically doubled.



This is such strange conjecture. The club have never sold a play from under Klopp who wanted to be here. Never cashed in on anyone other than Coutinho who'd made his intentions clearer than clear, but that worked out pretty well for us.



There always seems to be an excuse not to spend.1a)We can't spend in the summer window because we're tying down current players with long contracts.1b)We can't tie down a current player with a long contract because we're breaking our wage structure.2a)We won't spend in the transfer market because there aren't any players out there that are better than the ones in our current lineup and who would want to stay on the bench if they're as good as our forwards?2b) We won't break our wage structures paying for said talented players that aren't easy to replace.FSG have certain players marked as the cash cow, sell them and then spend money on other players that we one day can sell.A simplified version of buy low and sell high.That's misleading.The time to cash in on an "asset" is just before it starts to drop in value. Selling Mane, Salah, Firmino, whilst they were in their mid 20s would mean we would lose them before they hit their peak. However, sell them closer to 30 or 30+ and FSG will assume their value has been maximised. The other players of value we could have sold at a high value are either local (TAA and he wouldn't leave), or Van Dijk and Allison, who will still have value into their 30s. I highly rate Fabinho, I think we all accept he's the best DM in the game today, but he won't make a lot of money for FSG on the market.So saying they never cashed in isn't the reality. Don't forget, we've also been winning. Players are less likely to leave a winning situation, and more likely to accept a raise a little lower than their expectations as opposed to when they're in a situation where challenging for trophies is beyond them.