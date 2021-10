No player is the world is worth 'Barcelonaing' the football club over. If we can't afford what he asks(and then what all his teammates would subsequently ask for) then enjoy the next two years and wish him well knowing we saw his peak. And knowing there's always someone else. Every time a great goal scorer leaves us we get another.



Mo's age 32,33 and 34 seasons aren't worth a financial disaster that sets the club back for years.



Thatís obviously true if heís asking for something completely ludicrous, which he probably isnít in the context of his standing as one of if not the best forward in the world.I think that the point regarding RG e wage structure and players demanding parity are at times a bit overblown. For one thing, itís worth remembering that different positions tend to command different transfer fees and wage demands. If we sold Salah, Alisson and Fabinho tomorrow youíd see Salah go for significantly more than the other 2 despite all 3 being able to make a strong case for being the worldís best in their respective positions, strikers command more money and itís been that way as long as I can remember. Iíd also add that I think players generally want to play with the best players, that was long a gripe of Gerrardís when he was here that he didnít get the opportunity to do so, I think itís a bit simplistic to argue that players who are hungry to win are going to kick off and demand salary increases of Salah gets paid more than them, of course they might but I suspect they will likely just be pleased that heís staying and they get to play with him for another few years.People often reference the mess that Barca are currently in and put that down to Messiís wages but thatís hardly the only mistake Barca have made is it? Iíd argue that wasting over 200 million on Coutinho and Dembele is probably more of an issue than paying the best player in the world an insane wage. There were absolutely tonnes of stupid mistakes made at Barcelona over a prolonged period of time, the Messi thing hasnít helped but Iíd argue thatís as much to do with the clubs over reliance on him as a player snd a representative than any financial impact because theyíve been wasting money left right and centre, Messi is hardly an isolated example in that respect.