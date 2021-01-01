« previous next »
You can even take that back to the 60's and Hunt and St John.

Barca did that with Messi and it killed them, because everyone else then wants huge money. Alisson is the best keeper in the world, VVD the best CB, Trent the best RB, so their agents will all be wanting £500k or more a week, then tje other agents will be pushing for rises for their players, the wage bill is already over £300 million as it is. Where do we stop, £400, £450, £500 million?

Yeah I wanted to include Hunt, St John and Toshack mate but that's quite some time before I was born so wasn't sure if there was a gap between them at all ;D
You can even take that back to the 60's and Hunt and St John.

Barca did that with Messi and it killed them, because everyone else then wants huge money. Alisson is the best keeper in the world, VVD the best CB, Trent the best RB, so their agents will all be wanting £500k or more a week, then tje other agents will be pushing for rises for their players, the wage bill is already over £300 million as it is. Where do we stop, £400, £450, £500 million?

Messi is probably a unique case though.

Salah is the best forward in the world, our MO doesnt see us routinely in the hunt when the best players become available as theyre too expensive. We currently have one of the best players in the world so lets make sure we keep him. If there was an issue with Salahs contract/wage demands which seemed out of line with our own structure then it should have been sorted last year and we should have sold him last summer whilst he still had 2 years left, heaven and earth should then have been moved to replace him with either Haaland or Mbappe or someone of that level if the scouting team is aware of someone (as they were with Salah), and this would absolutely not have been my preference, I want him to sign a new contract. If he leaves next summer it will be for a reduced fee due to the time remaining on his contract and that will presumably be the excuse that gets leaked to the press via people like Pearce for us not replacing him with someone who has the potential to reach that level.

Were already trying to compete with a side with unlimited funds whilst we turn over a profit most transfer windows. If we sell the best striker in the world its hardly going to get any easier.

Ill be fucking livid if that happens as would (I hope) a good section of our support. Were one of the biggest sides in Europe, time to fucking act like it.
Yeah I wanted to include Hunt, St John and Toshack mate but that's quite some time before I was born so wasn't sure if there was a gap between them at all ;D

All in my lifetime, me being a bit of an arl arse these days. I can't remember the changes as I was 2 and a half when Hunt left and 4 when St John left, but checking up, Toshack joined in 1970 and Keegan in 71, so it was a case of rolling them over. The older heads will remember better.

Pay him what he wants. Then pay him even more on top of that just to be sure!

No player is the world is worth 'Barcelonaing' the football club over. If we can't afford what he asks(and then what all his teammates would subsequently ask for) then enjoy the next two years and wish him well knowing we saw his peak. And knowing there's always someone else. Every time a great goal scorer leaves us we get another.

Mo's age 32,33 and 34 seasons aren't worth a financial disaster that sets the club back for years.
No player is the world is worth 'Barcelonaing' the football club over. If we can't afford what he asks(and then what all his teammates would subsequently ask for) then enjoy the next two years and wish him well knowing we saw his peak. And knowing there's always someone else. Every time a great goal scorer leaves us we get another.

Mo's age 32,33 and 34 seasons aren't worth a financial disaster that sets the club back for years.

Thats obviously true if hes asking for something completely ludicrous, which he probably isnt in the context of his standing as one of if not the best forward in the world.

I think that the point regarding RG e wage structure and players demanding parity are at times a bit overblown. For one thing, its worth remembering that different positions tend to command different transfer fees and wage demands. If we sold Salah, Alisson and Fabinho tomorrow youd see Salah go for significantly more than the other 2 despite all 3 being able to make a strong case for being the worlds best in their respective positions, strikers command more money and its been that way as long as I can remember. Id also add that I think players generally want to play with the best players, that was long a gripe of Gerrards when he was here that he didnt get the opportunity to do so, I think its a bit simplistic to argue that players who are hungry to win are going to kick off and demand salary increases of Salah gets paid more than them, of course they might but I suspect they will likely just be pleased that hes staying and they get to play with him for another few years.

People often reference the mess that Barca are currently in and put that down to Messis wages but thats hardly the only mistake Barca have made is it? Id argue that wasting over 200 million on Coutinho and Dembele is probably more of an issue than paying the best player in the world an insane wage. There were absolutely tonnes of stupid mistakes made at Barcelona over a prolonged period of time, the Messi thing hasnt helped but Id argue thats as much to do with the clubs over reliance on him as a player snd a representative than any financial impact because theyve been wasting money left right and centre, Messi is hardly an isolated example in that respect.
No player is the world is worth 'Barcelonaing' the football club over. If we can't afford what he asks(and then what all his teammates would subsequently ask for) then enjoy the next two years and wish him well knowing we saw his peak. And knowing there's always someone else. Every time a great goal scorer leaves us we get another.

Mo's age 32,33 and 34 seasons aren't worth a financial disaster that sets the club back for years.

Okay but this is all starting to feel a bit binary - like when people discuss the finances of the club and start talking about bankruptcy

I cant see a real world version of this that could play out with Salah and this squad and our current financial position that could cause the kind of problems people are suggesting - all feels very over egged
