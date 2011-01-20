« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Offline Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:09:44 am
Can't be many arguments about him being the best in the English League. The question is how far off being the world's best he is.

He's the best at this moment. Is he better than peak Messi no of course not but i wouldn't swap him for Messi now.
Offline Sangria

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 01:51:02 pm
Up there with the best goals under Klopp for me. Another one that sticks in my mind is the sweeping counter attack move vs Hoffenheim in the CL qualifiers - 17/18 season - brilliant one/two touch footy with some ruthlessly efficient passing with incredible speed and directness.

On Mo's goals - I think his top 5 for me are probably:

City Away CL 1/4 final (as described already, potentially life saving)
United at home leading to the 'we're gonna win the league' (Thank god Covid hadn't hit by then and didn't rob us of that moment)
Above mentioned West Ham goal (the first touch is utterly sublime and the speed/fluidity of the second touch to finish also special)
Chelsea thunderbolt
Roma at home - the first one for me.

But there are loads, honourable mentions to the Spurs/Everton goals in debut season, the Watford one described in recent posts where he put three defenders on their arse in an almost perfectly synchronised style, Porto away - the juggle on the goal-line, looping header at Anfield towards end of debut season...

I'll stop now or this will go on forever.


The one scored by Luis Garcia from a Trent diagonal?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
I think one of my faves is his thundercnut of a shot in the 2 nil against Chelsea.  If I remember rightly, he'd had some stick from the media and the Chelsea tramps, and I think even Mourinho had waded in, talking about how he had moved him on.

So Mo belted in a 30 yard "fuck you" from way outside the box.  The look of satisfaction on his face as he shut the bastards up told its own story.
I was in the Main Stand that day towards the Kop so pretty near Mo when he struck that shot. Mane had only just given Liverpool a second half lead in a really tense game during our epic attempted title charge and the atmosphere was feverish at the point that Salah controlled the football. No question that the sheer noise of the crowd in that moment gave him the adrenaline required to hit such an amazing shot. The celebration was absolutely wild.
Offline Raid

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 02:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm
I think one of my faves is his thundercnut of a shot in the 2 nil against Chelsea.  If I remember rightly, he'd had some stick from the media and the Chelsea tramps, and I think even Mourinho had waded in, talking about how he had moved him on.

So Mo belted in a 30 yard "fuck you" from way outside the box.  The look of satisfaction on his face as he shut the bastards up told its own story.

Think the Chelsea one was my favourite too. Recall there was some racist chanting from their morons at a Europa tie a few days before. Mo rammed the words down their neck in the best way possible.
Offline Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 01:36:08 pm
Yep - that's the one. The tension in the stadium, clock ticking down, Alisson's flat 60 yard pass, Mo's first touch, that sprint towards the Kop, the defenders struggling to keep up, the calmness of the finish, the shirt coming off, that smile, the glorious chant that followed (and the moment when we all 'knew'), all topped off with Alisson's 100 yard sprint to join the mayhem. It had it all.

In terms of sheer footballing quality though, that one against West Ham where he plucked it out of the sky from Shaq's pass, killed it dead, and flicked it past the keeper was from the very top drawer of goals I've ever seen a Liverpool player score. Goals like like that put him at the top table in world football, and higher than players that have scored more in the PL (like Kane or Aguero.)

That United goal missed one thing, a minute or two earlier and it would have been glorious as we would have had all that time to sing "We're guna win the league" loud and proud but as it was the final whistle went very soon after and the song was broken up by the cheers for it. I'd waited so long for that moment, I needed to sing it longer.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 04:34:18 pm »
Best player in the world right now? He has the right to ask for whatever he wants - all the leverage is entirely in his hands. 

Youd think City/PSG/Madrid are monitoring the situation closely.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:34:18 pm
Best player in the world right now? He has a write to ask for whatever he wants - all the leverage is entirely in his hands. 

Youd think City/PSG/Madrid are monitoring the situation closely.

City?  ???
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16207 on: Yesterday at 04:42:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:37:54 pm
City?  ???

Assuming he didnt sign a new deal by the summer, would we keep and let him go on a free or sell for £100m+ (to whoever)? Its open season really.

Im all over him if Im Man City - they have the Arab connection too.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16208 on: Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm »
Egyptians aren't Arabs though
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16209 on: Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm »
Oh bloody nora...can't we just be happy?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16210 on: Yesterday at 04:51:13 pm »
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16211 on: Yesterday at 04:51:57 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm
Egyptians aren't Arabs though

Without stepping too far down a rabbit hole - its an Arabic country (the Arab republic of Egypt) and the official language is Arabic.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16212 on: Yesterday at 04:54:11 pm »
 :noYeah I don't want to get this thread locked  ;D

Announce Salah('s new contract)
Offline wige

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16213 on: Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
The one scored by Luis Garcia from a Trent diagonal?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUm5KJ8rxQ0

Luis Garcia!?!
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16214 on: Yesterday at 04:58:09 pm »
Lets see how it unfolds. Maybe one for a few months time if no movement.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16215 on: Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 01:08:49 pm
I didnt even know Mo had that goal in his locker. His shots have got stronger now but theyre mostly curlers not bangers

I think he had a fair bit of motivation behind him for this goal. Like I said, his face said it all. ;D

Took his frustrations out on the ball, as a good player should.  Fabinho would have been proud to take that shot!
Offline Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16216 on: Yesterday at 05:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:57:53 pm
I was in the Main Stand that day towards the Kop so pretty near Mo when he struck that shot. Mane had only just given Liverpool a second half lead in a really tense game during our epic attempted title charge and the atmosphere was feverish at the point that Salah controlled the football. No question that the sheer noise of the crowd in that moment gave him the adrenaline required to hit such an amazing shot. The celebration was absolutely wild.

You'll get no argument from me on that. :D

Offline Sangria

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16217 on: Yesterday at 05:35:59 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUm5KJ8rxQ0

Luis Garcia!?!

Reminiscent of those wonder headers Garcia used to score.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16218 on: Yesterday at 05:36:08 pm »
When is the new contract going to be announced?
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16219 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm
Egyptians aren't Arabs though
As an Egyptian, this is correct!

Anyway, the contract demands are getting higher everytime we play by the looks of what he has been producing on the pitch.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16220 on: Yesterday at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:32:10 pm
Aside from the Roma double, the United sprint chase and final coup de grace (assisted famously by a knee-sliding Alisson) still remains my favourite of Mos.

It was special because of what it meant, against who, and the vibe we could all feel and finally give a cathartic voice to at that moment after 30 long years.

Were gonna win the league.

this is it for me. The occasion, the rivals, the whole vibe of just keeping those feelings bottled up inside and afraid to shout them out loud because "we still have X games to go, you know. One game at a time..."

All of that, blown away in a beautiful, glorious moment of release and joy.

I had already known we were in pole position to winning the league far before that, that it would've taken an unholy amount of bad luck and/or an unheard of total collapse for us to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, but that goal... oh man, that goal. What that moment felt like, what it meant... I knew there and then we were gonna win the damn thing. It wasn't going to elude us anymore. Beyond mathematical certainty, beyond just wishing every piece fell our way, beyond my own damn fear of disappointment and disillusion for previous campaigns who ended up in bitterness.

In my mind and in my heart the League was won with that goal. And I will always love it, cherish it and treasure it for that.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16221 on: Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:00:22 pm
It is.

Not a salary that is bumped by incentives, but a fixed weekly salary, he has one of the highest in the league?
Like top 5?
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16222 on: Yesterday at 07:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
Not a salary that is bumped by incentives, but a fixed weekly salary, he has one of the highest in the league?
Like top 5?
Why is that a thing, Doc? Incentivized salary is not a bad approach, it's results oriented as opposed to time/term oriented.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16223 on: Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 06:55:06 pm
Not a salary that is bumped by incentives, but a fixed weekly salary, he has one of the highest in the league?
Like top 5?

Why should that matter? In reality most players tend to have wages which are incentivised, you'll just only often hear the top end figure when the press report things because it's more click baity.

The reality is he'll have a wage structure in place which is obtainable, and which rewards him beyond handsomely.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16224 on: Yesterday at 07:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm
Why should that matter? In reality most players tend to have wages which are incentivised, you'll just only often hear the top end figure when the press report things because it's more click baity.

The reality is he'll have a wage structure in place which is obtainable, and which rewards him beyond handsomely.

Does his wage structure include a hattery clause?
Offline Doc Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16225 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:04:17 pm
Why is that a thing, Doc? Incentivized salary is not a bad approach, it's results oriented as opposed to time/term oriented.

I mean, I get the benefit it offers for a club, but what if Salah expects to have a fixed salary that adds up to his current salary+incentives, and wants incentives above and beyond.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:06:25 pm
Why should that matter? In reality most players tend to have wages which are incentivised, you'll just only often hear the top end figure when the press report things because it's more click baity.

The reality is he'll have a wage structure in place which is obtainable, and which rewards him beyond handsomely.

Is it not so that most of the salaries our players have are heavily incentivised which ends up being at a level as high as other high salaries, but the other top players have a fixed salary that is equal to Salah's+incentivised?

I'd like to see a list of the top 10 weekly salaries in the Premier league. I'd wager that Salah is not on that list.
I'm not sure why we're acting like Salah is paid at a level similar to those with the highest wages, clearly he's holding out so as to get paid as per his value. He's the best player in the Premier league, and should have a base weekly salary that is at the very least in the top 5.
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 02:57:59 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
I mean, I get the benefit it offers for a club, but what if Salah expects to have a fixed salary that adds up to his current salary+incentives, and wants incentives above and beyond.

Is it not so that most of the salaries our players have are heavily incentivised which ends up being at a level as high as other high salaries, but the other top players have a fixed salary that is equal to Salah's+incentivised?

There's got to be a happy medium for him and the club. It's got to be between 20k/wk plus 500k/goal and 500k/week and 20k/goal (pluctus rectum numbers). I can't imagine the club offering a highly incentivized contract and Salah saying "nah, why would I need to depend on scoring a goal". He depends on that one way or another, and it's what drives him anyway. If he stopped scoring goals, no other club would want him, so that's never going to happen either. Both the club and Salah want the same thing, it's just about how they find the right balance.

Highly incentivized contract or not, just find the balance right now! Before the City game.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 04:52:30 am »
Why wouldnt he want a higher base salary? Would you not?

The fact is if we dont pay him, someone else will.
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 04:54:03 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:52:30 am
Why wouldnt he want a higher base salary? Would you not?

The fact is if we dont pay him, someone else will.
If that's directed at me, where did I say that he shouldn't want a higher base salary or anything to that extent?
