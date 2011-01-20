Aside from the Roma double, the United sprint chase and final coup de grace (assisted famously by a knee-sliding Alisson) still remains my favourite of Mos.



It was special because of what it meant, against who, and the vibe we could all feel and finally give a cathartic voice to at that moment after 30 long years.



Were gonna win the league.



this is it for me. The occasion, the rivals, the whole vibe of just keeping those feelings bottled up inside and afraid to shout them out loud because "we still have X games to go, you know. One game at a time..."All of that, blown away in a beautiful, glorious moment of release and joy.I had already known we were in pole position to winning the league far before that, that it would've taken an unholy amount of bad luck and/or an unheard of total collapse for us to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, but that goal... oh man, that goal. What that moment felt like, what it meant... I knew there and then we were gonna win the damn thing. It wasn't going to elude us anymore. Beyond mathematical certainty, beyond just wishing every piece fell our way, beyond my own damn fear of disappointment and disillusion for previous campaigns who ended up in bitterness.In my mind and in my heart the League was won with that goal. And I will always love it, cherish it and treasure it for that.