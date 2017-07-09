« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16120 on: Yesterday at 07:38:05 am »
Quote from: Filler. on September 26, 2021, 10:41:06 pm
Fucking spoilt bastard Liverpool fans do my fucking head in.

Whats happened?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16121 on: Yesterday at 08:00:47 am »
Score three away from home and people are hammering our attacking players cos we didn't score more and win
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16122 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 am »
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

Quote from: Garth's Team of the Week
Salah: I'm almost irritated by my own selection. By Salah's standards, this was a poor performance from the Egyptian superstar.

He probably scored the easiest chance of the match. However it's very difficult to ignore a player who has scored 100 Premier League goals faster than any other Liverpool player in their history. It's a magnificent achievement even if the performance against Brentford wasn't one of his best.

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16123 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 am »
"I'm almost irritated by my own selection" :lmao

Garth's wife (if anyone has put up with him enough to be married to him) deffo makes him wear a Mo Salah mask in bed.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16124 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 am »
Easiest chance of the match? I'd hazard a guess if you gave him 100 chances he'd not score any of them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16125 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.
Henderson?? He wasn't poor, but that was below his average
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16126 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:01:00 am
"I'm almost irritated by my own selection" :lmao

Garth's wife (if anyone has put up with him enough to be married to him) deffo makes him wear a Mo Salah mask in bed.

I'd say Garth's wife probably thinks that about him.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:21 am
I'd say Garth's wife probably thinks that about him.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16128 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.

Eh

He's nothing without Wayne
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16129 on: Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm »
Well no Garth, the goal he scored wasn't the easiest chance, he took it first time and slotted it in the corner. Clueless muppet
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16130 on: Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm »
As Salah has now scored 100 league goals for Liverpool, some stats on how he did it.

2017/18  32
2018/19  22
2019/20  19
2020/21  22
2021/22  5

58 goals at home, 42 away.

14 penalties
10 (Opta-defined) counter attacks
4 corners
3 other set pieces
69 in other open play

16 in the six yard box
78 in the rest of the penalty area
6 from outside the box

82 left foot
12 right foot
6 headers

Salah has scored against 26 different teams in the PL:
9  West Ham
8  Bournemouth, Watford
7  Crystal Palace, Southampton
6  Arsenal
5  Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham
4  Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Man City
3  Aston Villa, Chelsea
2  7 teams
1  4 teams

Salah has been assisted by 19 players (plus 36 goals with no official assist):
11  Firmino
10  Mané
8  Robertson
6  Oxlade-Chamberlain
5  Alexander-Arnold
4  Fabinho
3  Henderson
2  Coutinho, Jones, Keita, Shaqiri, van Dijk
1  Alisson, Can, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum

Salahs goal times:
1-15 mins: 10
16-30: 15
31-45: 19
46-60: 18
61-75: 17
76-FT: 21
Earliest: 2:14 vs Tottenham, home, February 2018
Latest: 92:11 vs Manchester United, home, January 2020

Salah goals by starting position:
76  Right forward
20  Centre-forward
4  Substitute

Goals scored in matches:
4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals  14 times
1 goal  62 times

Liverpools record in the 79 league matches in which Salah has scored:
62 wins
13 draws
4 defeats
199 points, 2.52 per match

Value of Salahs goals:
42  Gave Liverpool the lead
23  Moved to two goal lead
21  Put LFC three-or-more up
11  Equalisers
3  Lowered deficit
28 winners (decisive goal which moved the scoreline to the point from which Liverpool won e.g. 2-0 up in an eventual 2-1 etc)

Ruining football with Salahs goals by xG:
0.01-0.10 (average or less value): 26
0.11-0.34 (above average but below clear-cut chance): 21
0.35-0.50 (CCC to 1-in-2 shot): 28
0.51 or more (sitters, excl. 14 pens): 11
Lowest: 0.01 vs Man City, H, Jan 2018
Highest: 0.97 vs Soton, H, Sept 2018
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16131 on: Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm »
Thanks for posting this, some really interesting analysis, but I think the bolded bit confirms that 10 were pace goals, which as we all know by now, don't count  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16132 on: Yesterday at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
Goals scored in matches:
4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals  14 times
1 goal  62 times

This is the one that really stands out for me.  Salah has scored in 52% of the league matches that he has played for Liverpool.  When I posted the comparison to other Liverpool greats no one else was better than 47%, and even when you only looked at peak seasons for those players no one managed better than 50%. 

I also compared it to Kane for Spurs and even though he has a better goals per game record he has only scored in 47% of matches.

As a guide, all three of Rush, Fowler, and Owen scored 20% of their goals in games where they scored a hat-trick or better.  Suarez scored 28%(!) of his goals in those games, Torres and Kane were both 15%.  Salah has only scored 10% of his goals in those games.

His consistency is amazing and he doesn't seem to bunch his goals in the way that other top strikers do.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16133 on: Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm »
Well said. His gaps of not scoring are rare and don't last long usually. He doesn't blow hot and cold, he's extremely dependable in that regard.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16134 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
Just amazing. A pearl of great price.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16135 on: Yesterday at 04:06:49 pm »
When's he signing a new contract?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16136 on: Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:49 pm
When's he signing a new contract?

God knows. I know Dominic King was hinting some weeks ago it was near to being completed. But it seems to have gone quiet again now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16137 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
God knows. I know Dominic King was hinting some weeks ago it was near to being completed. But it seems to have gone quiet again now.

If I were his agent Id be dragging those contract talks even further along, looking to get even more out of the club. The guy is vital and it makes sense to string it along a bit more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16138 on: Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm »
Great stats, thanks BTTR.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16139 on: Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm »
Wasn't there someone in the press conference last week who said something about Jurgen saying the deal was done and Mo was definitely staying, and Matt the press guy had to correct him?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16140 on: Today at 04:19:01 am »
Has this man been paid his money yet?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16141 on: Today at 07:53:34 am »
I find it weird that he wasn't voted for captaincy. The players have voted for Robertson, TAA and Alisson ahead of him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16142 on: Today at 07:58:35 am »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 07:53:34 am
I find it weird that he wasn't voted for captaincy. The players have voted for Robertson, TAA and Alisson ahead of him.

If you watch the Inside Anfield videos he always the last person to leave the tunnel - superstition maybe. If he was captain he wouldnt be able to do that. Just a thought
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16143 on: Today at 08:02:52 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 07:58:35 am
If you watch the Inside Anfield videos he always the last person to leave the tunnel - superstition maybe. If he was captain he wouldnt be able to do that. Just a thought

It probably is as simple as that. The club did a video showing the tunnel and Mo always walks to the back of the line, hugs Jurgen and then joins the back of the line.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16144 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: iRed on Today at 04:19:01 am
Has this man been paid his money yet?
5th highest earner in the world playing football
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16145 on: Today at 09:00:30 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&amp;t=74s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&amp;t=74s</a>

Have a look at this video, beautifully highlights Salah's passing skills.
Underrated quality that he has, certainly made me see him in a different light. I've always thought of him as just a scorer.
Minor note, how many opportunities does Mane spurn? I know these sorts of videos can make things seem a little lopsided without context, but Salah creates numerous 1v1 opportunities for Mane, and yet somehow there is a common discussion (not so much lately) about his apparent selfishness.

It's been mentioned before, the numbers that Salah has (great post on this page with his stats), both in goals scored and in chances created, plus the trophies that he's won, should make Salah leading in the debate of greatest wingers (and I say this with Barnes as my second favourite player, Souness is first) in our club's prestigious history. Or at the very least, it isn't an easy debate to say he doesn't deserve to me in an All time line up. Yet somehow, he seems underrated. Maybe because his goals aren't akin to those from Suarez? Suarez seemingly was a goal threat on any side, with any part of his body, and going at any speed.

What I really think though, is he's underrated because his numbers are coming during a rich period of success for us. Often times, team success makes us take for granted the individual qualities of our players. The likes of Torres and Suarez, were beloved because of their scoring prowess, but also because that scoring prowess was the shining light of our team. During the 2000s (post Houllier and pre Klopp), we had little team success to enjoy, bar an odd Carling Cup, so Torres and Suarez (plus Gerrard) were what we could cherish on a yearly basis. We didn't lift trophies, but we got to see them play. Now, we're a team that expects success, expects to challenge and win trophies, and is capable of doing so (assuming players are healthy).

Case in point, it took a challenging last season where we were on the bottom foot until our late season run, for many of us to really see and appreciate the value Salah brings to our team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16146 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:11:28 am
5th highest earner in the world playing football

Is that based on bonuses, or just the flat rate?
Maybe his agent is pushing for a higher flat rate that is enough to make him one of the top earners in the world of football.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16147 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
He is everything you want in a centre forward. And he's a winger lmao. He's just so fucking good its so funny. He's not only our best goalscorer, but he's also the best passer in the final third.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16148 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
That video above has made me realise just how many chances Mane misses either by falling over or poor decision making.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16149 on: Today at 10:00:05 am »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
As Salah has now scored 100 league goals for Liverpool, some stats on how he did it.

2017/18  32
2018/19  22
2019/20  19
2020/21  22
2021/22  5

58 goals at home, 42 away.

14 penalties
10 (Opta-defined) counter attacks
4 corners
3 other set pieces
69 in other open play

16 in the six yard box
78 in the rest of the penalty area
6 from outside the box

82 left foot
12 right foot
6 headers

Salah has scored against 26 different teams in the PL:
9  West Ham
8  Bournemouth, Watford
7  Crystal Palace, Southampton
6  Arsenal
5  Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham
4  Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Man City
3  Aston Villa, Chelsea
2  7 teams
1  4 teams

Salah has been assisted by 19 players (plus 36 goals with no official assist):
11  Firmino
10  Mané
8  Robertson
6  Oxlade-Chamberlain
5  Alexander-Arnold
4  Fabinho
3  Henderson
2  Coutinho, Jones, Keita, Shaqiri, van Dijk
1  Alisson, Can, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum

Salahs goal times:
1-15 mins: 10
16-30: 15
31-45: 19
46-60: 18
61-75: 17
76-FT: 21
Earliest: 2:14 vs Tottenham, home, February 2018
Latest: 92:11 vs Manchester United, home, January 2020

Salah goals by starting position:
76  Right forward
20  Centre-forward
4  Substitute

Goals scored in matches:
4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals  14 times
1 goal  62 times

Liverpools record in the 79 league matches in which Salah has scored:
62 wins
13 draws
4 defeats
199 points, 2.52 per match

Value of Salahs goals:
42  Gave Liverpool the lead
23  Moved to two goal lead
21  Put LFC three-or-more up
11  Equalisers
3  Lowered deficit
28 winners (decisive goal which moved the scoreline to the point from which Liverpool won e.g. 2-0 up in an eventual 2-1 etc)

Ruining football with Salahs goals by xG:
0.01-0.10 (average or less value): 26
0.11-0.34 (above average but below clear-cut chance): 21
0.35-0.50 (CCC to 1-in-2 shot): 28
0.51 or more (sitters, excl. 14 pens): 11
Lowest: 0.01 vs Man City, H, Jan 2018
Highest: 0.97 vs Soton, H, Sept 2018

Thanks for sharing (or putting together!).

Those xG ones are a bit mad. Cant remember the Southampton one, must have been a tap in on the goal line?

Surprised that City goal was 0.01. Does that mean theyd only expect him to score that 1 in 100 times? He was a long way out but Ederson was off his line. Would have thought something like that Chelsea screamer or some of those cut in and curl them into the far corner type goals would be lower than that one.

Good to read though. Do we think her left footed? Hard to tell! :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16150 on: Today at 10:49:56 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:00:30 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&amp;t=74s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&amp;t=74s</a>

Have a look at this video, beautifully highlights Salah's passing skills.
Underrated quality that he has, certainly made me see him in a different light. I've always thought of him as just a scorer.
Minor note, how many opportunities does Mane spurn? I know these sorts of videos can make things seem a little lopsided without context, but Salah creates numerous 1v1 opportunities for Mane, and yet somehow there is a common discussion (not so much lately) about his apparent selfishness.

It's been mentioned before, the numbers that Salah has (great post on this page with his stats), both in goals scored and in chances created, plus the trophies that he's won, should make Salah leading in the debate of greatest wingers (and I say this with Barnes as my second favourite player, Souness is first) in our club's prestigious history. Or at the very least, it isn't an easy debate to say he doesn't deserve to me in an All time line up. Yet somehow, he seems underrated. Maybe because his goals aren't akin to those from Suarez? Suarez seemingly was a goal threat on any side, with any part of his body, and going at any speed.

What I really think though, is he's underrated because his numbers are coming during a rich period of success for us. Often times, team success makes us take for granted the individual qualities of our players. The likes of Torres and Suarez, were beloved because of their scoring prowess, but also because that scoring prowess was the shining light of our team. During the 2000s (post Houllier and pre Klopp), we had little team success to enjoy, bar an odd Carling Cup, so Torres and Suarez (plus Gerrard) were what we could cherish on a yearly basis. We didn't lift trophies, but we got to see them play. Now, we're a team that expects success, expects to challenge and win trophies, and is capable of doing so (assuming players are healthy).

Case in point, it took a challenging last season where we were on the bottom foot until our late season run, for many of us to really see and appreciate the value Salah brings to our team.
True.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16151 on: Today at 10:51:24 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:05 am
Thanks for sharing (or putting together!).

Those xG ones are a bit mad. Cant remember the Southampton one, must have been a tap in on the goal line?

Surprised that City goal was 0.01. Does that mean theyd only expect him to score that 1 in 100 times? He was a long way out but Ederson was off his line. Would have thought something like that Chelsea screamer or some of those cut in and curl them into the far corner type goals would be lower than that one.

Good to read though. Do we think her left footed? Hard to tell! :D

No worries. The Southampton one was basically on the goal line - Shaqiri took a free-kick at the Anfield Rd end and it bounced off the bar just in front of the goalline.

And the City one shows the limitations of xG for any individual shot. Yeah it means they (Understat) would only expect him to score 1 in 100, but that's based on how far out it was. More advanced models take account of it being an open goal but they don't all provide individual shots like Understat and/or go back as far unfortunately. The Chelsea screamer was 0.02, by the way!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16152 on: Today at 11:03:59 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:00:05 am
Those xG ones are a bit mad. Cant remember the Southampton one, must have been a tap in on the goal line?

Can't remember if it was Southampton or not, but I had assumed that it was the tap in after Shaqiri hit the bar with a free kick?  But then I also remember him scoring against Palace when the keeper fumbled it and that must have been less than a yard and right in the middle of the goal, so I was surprised that one wasn't a lower XG.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16153 on: Today at 11:07:50 am »
Amazing player. Made of rock also never get's injured except for the shithouse Ramos assault.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16154 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:03:59 am
Can't remember if it was Southampton or not, but I had assumed that it was the tap in after Shaqiri hit the bar with a free kick?  But then I also remember him scoring against Palace when the keeper fumbled it and that must have been less than a yard and right in the middle of the goal, so I was surprised that one wasn't a lower XG.

That Palace one was 0.96 so nothing in it. He's also had a 0.95 at Bournemouth in 2018 and a 0.94 at Watford in his debut.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16155 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
My favorite goal of his is still that 2nd goal v Spurs at Anfield in stoppage time. Still pisses me off that it wasn't the winner, with Lamela diving afterwards
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16156 on: Today at 11:44:59 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:37:10 am
My favorite goal of his is still that 2nd goal v Spurs at Anfield in stoppage time. Still pisses me off that it wasn't the winner, with Lamela diving afterwards

yeah same, I think that's one of the great "forgotten" goals because of how it was almost immediately cancelled out. i couldn't believe what i'd just witnessed when he scored it, seemed like he was surrounded by their entire team
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16157 on: Today at 11:47:48 am »
1 goal away from matching Rooney's goal tally in the CL.
2 goals away from matching Robben's goal tally in the CL.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16158 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
One of my favourite goals of his is probably not shared by many but for me it illustrates how important he is to us..
His volleyed goal against Stoke it was I think. Mane teed him up and Mo just smashed it full volley into the goal. Nonchalent and powerful at the same time.
I think that's the game he came off the bench and put Stoke to the sword. Effortlessly.

I think a lot of other strikers would've chested the assist down before lashing it. But not are Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16159 on: Today at 02:21:13 pm »
