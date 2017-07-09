<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&t=74s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZMyY-AmMANY&t=74s</a>



Have a look at this video, beautifully highlights Salah's passing skills.

Underrated quality that he has, certainly made me see him in a different light. I've always thought of him as just a scorer.

Minor note, how many opportunities does Mane spurn? I know these sorts of videos can make things seem a little lopsided without context, but Salah creates numerous 1v1 opportunities for Mane, and yet somehow there is a common discussion (not so much lately) about his apparent selfishness.



It's been mentioned before, the numbers that Salah has (great post on this page with his stats), both in goals scored and in chances created, plus the trophies that he's won, should make Salah leading in the debate of greatest wingers (and I say this with Barnes as my second favourite player, Souness is first) in our club's prestigious history. Or at the very least, it isn't an easy debate to say he doesn't deserve to me in an All time line up. Yet somehow, he seems underrated. Maybe because his goals aren't akin to those from Suarez? Suarez seemingly was a goal threat on any side, with any part of his body, and going at any speed.



What I really think though, is he's underrated because his numbers are coming during a rich period of success for us. Often times, team success makes us take for granted the individual qualities of our players. The likes of Torres and Suarez, were beloved because of their scoring prowess, but also because that scoring prowess was the shining light of our team. During the 2000s (post Houllier and pre Klopp), we had little team success to enjoy, bar an odd Carling Cup, so Torres and Suarez (plus Gerrard) were what we could cherish on a yearly basis. We didn't lift trophies, but we got to see them play. Now, we're a team that expects success, expects to challenge and win trophies, and is capable of doing so (assuming players are healthy).



Case in point, it took a challenging last season where we were on the bottom foot until our late season run, for many of us to really see and appreciate the value Salah brings to our team.