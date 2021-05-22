Goals scored in matches:

4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)

3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)

2 goals  14 times

1 goal  62 times



This is the one that really stands out for me. Salah has scored in 52% of the league matches that he has played for Liverpool. When I posted the comparison to other Liverpool greats no one else was better than 47%, and even when you only looked at peak seasons for those players no one managed better than 50%.I also compared it to Kane for Spurs and even though he has a better goals per game record he has only scored in 47% of matches.As a guide, all three of Rush, Fowler, and Owen scored 20% of their goals in games where they scored a hat-trick or better. Suarez scored 28%(!) of his goals in those games, Torres and Kane were both 15%. Salah has only scored 10% of his goals in those games.His consistency is amazing and he doesn't seem to bunch his goals in the way that other top strikers do.