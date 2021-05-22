As Salah has now scored 100 league goals for Liverpool, some stats on how he did it.
2017/18 32
2018/19 22
2019/20 19
2020/21 22
2021/22 5
58 goals at home, 42 away.
14 penalties
10 (Opta-defined) counter attacks
4 corners
3 other set pieces
69 in other open play
16 in the six yard box
78 in the rest of the penalty area
6 from outside the box
82 left foot
12 right foot
6 headers
Salah has scored against 26 different teams in the PL:
9 West Ham
8 Bournemouth, Watford
7 Crystal Palace, Southampton
6 Arsenal
5 Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham
4 Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Man City
3 Aston Villa, Chelsea
2 7 teams
1 4 teams
Salah has been assisted by 19 players (plus 36 goals with no official assist):
11 Firmino
10 Mané
8 Robertson
6 Oxlade-Chamberlain
5 Alexander-Arnold
4 Fabinho
3 Henderson
2 Coutinho, Jones, Keita, Shaqiri, van Dijk
1 Alisson, Can, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum
Salahs goal times:
1-15 mins: 10
16-30: 15
31-45: 19
46-60: 18
61-75: 17
76-FT: 21
Earliest: 2:14 vs Tottenham, home, February 2018
Latest: 92:11 vs Manchester United, home, January 2020
Salah goals by starting position:
76 Right forward
20 Centre-forward
4 Substitute
Goals scored in matches:
4 goals 1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals 2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals 14 times
1 goal 62 times
Liverpools record in the 79 league matches in which Salah has scored:
62 wins
13 draws
4 defeats
199 points, 2.52 per match
Value of Salahs goals:
42 Gave Liverpool the lead
23 Moved to two goal lead
21 Put LFC three-or-more up
11 Equalisers
3 Lowered deficit
28 winners (decisive goal which moved the scoreline to the point from which Liverpool won e.g. 2-0 up in an eventual 2-1 etc)
Ruining football with Salahs goals by xG:
0.01-0.10 (average or less value): 26
0.11-0.34 (above average but below clear-cut chance): 21
0.35-0.50 (CCC to 1-in-2 shot): 28
0.51 or more (sitters, excl. 14 pens): 11
Lowest: 0.01 vs Man City, H, Jan 2018
Highest: 0.97 vs Soton, H, Sept 2018