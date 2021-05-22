« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16120 on: Yesterday at 07:38:06 am
Quote from: Filler. on September 26, 2021, 10:41:06 pm
Fucking spoilt bastard Liverpool fans do my fucking head in.

Whats happened?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16121 on: Yesterday at 08:00:47 am
Score three away from home and people are hammering our attacking players cos we didn't score more and win
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16122 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

Quote from: Garth's Team of the Week
Salah: I'm almost irritated by my own selection. By Salah's standards, this was a poor performance from the Egyptian superstar.

He probably scored the easiest chance of the match. However it's very difficult to ignore a player who has scored 100 Premier League goals faster than any other Liverpool player in their history. It's a magnificent achievement even if the performance against Brentford wasn't one of his best.

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16123 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 am
"I'm almost irritated by my own selection" :lmao

Garth's wife (if anyone has put up with him enough to be married to him) deffo makes him wear a Mo Salah mask in bed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16124 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 am
Easiest chance of the match? I'd hazard a guess if you gave him 100 chances he'd not score any of them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16125 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.
Henderson?? He wasn't poor, but that was below his average
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16126 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:01:00 am
"I'm almost irritated by my own selection" :lmao

Garth's wife (if anyone has put up with him enough to be married to him) deffo makes him wear a Mo Salah mask in bed.

I'd say Garth's wife probably thinks that about him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:25 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:21 am
I'd say Garth's wife probably thinks that about him.

;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16128 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 10:57:58 am
Good news everyone, Garth is back and he's in full out 'parody of himself' mode!

He also selected Henderson for the team and made sure that he used that space to have a go at Salah as well.  Never change Garth.

Eh

He's nothing without Wayne
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16129 on: Yesterday at 01:29:31 pm
Well no Garth, the goal he scored wasn't the easiest chance, he took it first time and slotted it in the corner. Clueless muppet
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16130 on: Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
As Salah has now scored 100 league goals for Liverpool, some stats on how he did it.

2017/18  32
2018/19  22
2019/20  19
2020/21  22
2021/22  5

58 goals at home, 42 away.

14 penalties
10 (Opta-defined) counter attacks
4 corners
3 other set pieces
69 in other open play

16 in the six yard box
78 in the rest of the penalty area
6 from outside the box

82 left foot
12 right foot
6 headers

Salah has scored against 26 different teams in the PL:
9  West Ham
8  Bournemouth, Watford
7  Crystal Palace, Southampton
6  Arsenal
5  Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham
4  Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Man City
3  Aston Villa, Chelsea
2  7 teams
1  4 teams

Salah has been assisted by 19 players (plus 36 goals with no official assist):
11  Firmino
10  Mané
8  Robertson
6  Oxlade-Chamberlain
5  Alexander-Arnold
4  Fabinho
3  Henderson
2  Coutinho, Jones, Keita, Shaqiri, van Dijk
1  Alisson, Can, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum

Salahs goal times:
1-15 mins: 10
16-30: 15
31-45: 19
46-60: 18
61-75: 17
76-FT: 21
Earliest: 2:14 vs Tottenham, home, February 2018
Latest: 92:11 vs Manchester United, home, January 2020

Salah goals by starting position:
76  Right forward
20  Centre-forward
4  Substitute

Goals scored in matches:
4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals  14 times
1 goal  62 times

Liverpools record in the 79 league matches in which Salah has scored:
62 wins
13 draws
4 defeats
199 points, 2.52 per match

Value of Salahs goals:
42  Gave Liverpool the lead
23  Moved to two goal lead
21  Put LFC three-or-more up
11  Equalisers
3  Lowered deficit
28 winners (decisive goal which moved the scoreline to the point from which Liverpool won e.g. 2-0 up in an eventual 2-1 etc)

Ruining football with Salahs goals by xG:
0.01-0.10 (average or less value): 26
0.11-0.34 (above average but below clear-cut chance): 21
0.35-0.50 (CCC to 1-in-2 shot): 28
0.51 or more (sitters, excl. 14 pens): 11
Lowest: 0.01 vs Man City, H, Jan 2018
Highest: 0.97 vs Soton, H, Sept 2018
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16131 on: Yesterday at 02:59:31 pm
Thanks for posting this, some really interesting analysis, but I think the bolded bit confirms that 10 were pace goals, which as we all know by now, don't count  ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16132 on: Yesterday at 03:52:34 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
Goals scored in matches:
4 goals  1 (Watford, Home, March 2018)
3 goals  2 (Bournemouth, Away, December 2018 & Leeds United, Home, September 2020)
2 goals  14 times
1 goal  62 times

This is the one that really stands out for me.  Salah has scored in 52% of the league matches that he has played for Liverpool.  When I posted the comparison to other Liverpool greats no one else was better than 47%, and even when you only looked at peak seasons for those players no one managed better than 50%. 

I also compared it to Kane for Spurs and even though he has a better goals per game record he has only scored in 47% of matches.

As a guide, all three of Rush, Fowler, and Owen scored 20% of their goals in games where they scored a hat-trick or better.  Suarez scored 28%(!) of his goals in those games, Torres and Kane were both 15%.  Salah has only scored 10% of his goals in those games.

His consistency is amazing and he doesn't seem to bunch his goals in the way that other top strikers do.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16133 on: Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm
Well said. His gaps of not scoring are rare and don't last long usually. He doesn't blow hot and cold, he's extremely dependable in that regard.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16134 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
Just amazing. A pearl of great price.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16135 on: Yesterday at 04:06:49 pm
When's he signing a new contract?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16136 on: Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:49 pm
When's he signing a new contract?

God knows. I know Dominic King was hinting some weeks ago it was near to being completed. But it seems to have gone quiet again now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16137 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
God knows. I know Dominic King was hinting some weeks ago it was near to being completed. But it seems to have gone quiet again now.

If I were his agent Id be dragging those contract talks even further along, looking to get even more out of the club. The guy is vital and it makes sense to string it along a bit more.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16138 on: Yesterday at 06:15:13 pm
Great stats, thanks BTTR.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16139 on: Yesterday at 08:52:38 pm
Wasn't there someone in the press conference last week who said something about Jurgen saying the deal was done and Mo was definitely staying, and Matt the press guy had to correct him?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #16140 on: Today at 04:19:01 am
Has this man been paid his money yet?
