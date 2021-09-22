« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1538351 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16080 on: Yesterday at 12:44:00 am »
MPG is miles per gallon for sure.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16081 on: Yesterday at 12:49:50 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:44:00 am
MPG is miles per gallon for sure.
don't be silly
it could be minutes per game
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16082 on: Yesterday at 01:28:18 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on September 22, 2021, 03:15:17 pm
    Notes

        League games only
        GPG = Goals per Game
        MPG = Minutes per Goal
        %GwG = % of games played where the player scored a goal
        APG = Assists per Game
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,015
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 06:47:04 pm »
100 PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS FOR US!
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16084 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
1 game faster than Roger Hunt aswell.

Unbelievable player.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,749
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16085 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm »
Should have had a hat-trick today
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,497
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16086 on: Today at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:28:23 pm
Should have had a hat-trick today
Almost agree with that, though there was not much more he could do with the first shot that was cleared off the line. But the one-on-one he should have scored.

Sad way to celebrate 100 goals for the club though.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16087 on: Today at 08:59:05 pm »
Well in Mo and he is only just warming up watch him go.  :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16088 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm »
I had a sinking feeling when he didn't put away the 4th we were going to rue it.

Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16089 on: Today at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:05:42 pm
Almost agree with that, though there was not much more he could do with the first shot that was cleared off the line. But the one-on-one he should have scored.


Sad way to celebrate 100 goals for the club though.
He has won us many tight games. We can let it go.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16090 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
He moves into our top ten goalscorers.

Liverpools all-time top 10 goalscorers

1  Ian Rush  346 goals
2  Roger Hunt  285 goals
3  Gordon Hodgson  241 goals
4  Billy Liddell  228 goals
5  Steven Gerrard  186 goals
6  Robbie Fowler  183 goals
7  Kenny Dalglish  172 goals
8  Michael Owen  158 goals
9  Harry Chambers  151 goals
10  Mohamed Salah  131* goals
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16091 on: Today at 09:08:26 pm »
If he stays here for his whole career I think he finishes 3rd all time. I don't think anybody is ever getting near Rush
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16092 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:05:08 pm
He moves into our top ten goalscorers.

Liverpools all-time top 10 goalscorers

1  Ian Rush  346 goals
2  Roger Hunt  285 goals
3  Gordon Hodgson  241 goals
4  Billy Liddell  228 goals
5  Steven Gerrard  186 goals
6  Robbie Fowler  183 goals
7  Kenny Dalglish  172 goals
8  Michael Owen  158 goals
9  Harry Chambers  151 goals
10  Mohamed Salah  131* goals

Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16093 on: Today at 09:17:23 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:13:02 pm
Does Salah have an asterisk next to his number because pace goals don't count?.

Who knows, could be!  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16094 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
This is a nice little tribute from the Boss.

Jürgen Klopp: Mo Salah is one of the best goalscorers I've ever seen

Jürgen Klopp declared Mohamed Salah one of the best goalscorers he has ever seen in football. Liverpool's No.11 scored his 100th Premier League goal earlier this month and now needs one more finish to enter the club's top 10 list of all-time scorers.

Earlier in the week, Klopp recorded a video message for his former player Robert Lewandowski, congratulating the Bayern Munich striker on receiving the 2021 European Golden Shoe award.

Asked how Salah compared with Lewandowski, the Reds boss responded: "Mo Salah is absolutely up there with him  there's no doubt about that."

"Mo is a goal machine, definitely. His professionalism is absolutely second to none. He does absolutely everything to be always fit, to stay always on track  first in, last out, all these kind of things. So, that's Mo. On top of that, apart from his technical skill set and all these kind of things, he's desperate to score goals and that's helpful as well. That's exactly the same like it is with Lewi, and that's good, very helpful.

"Whatever you do on the pitch, whatever you create, whatever you initiate, you need somebody who brings the ball over the line or in the back of the net  and Mo is absolutely there with the best I ever saw, he knows that. The numbers he has are insane. I'm obviously blessed to work with some good players during my career." Salah, who moved to Anfield in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma, is currently on 130 goals for Liverpool in all competitions from 209 appearances.

On those statistics, Klopp added: "What can I say? Did Mo expect when he arrived here that he can achieve these numbers? Maybe yes!

"Did I expect it? No, because you can't expect it, because you shouldn't expect it, because it puts kind of pressure on the player.

"But he made massive steps since he arrived here. We played some really good football, which helps as well [in] scoring goals.

"Obviously the team developed in the right direction and Mo had a massive impact on that obviously. And all the rest, I don't know.

"Nobody should expect these kind of numbers because you never know what can happen. We have to stay fit and everything needs to go in the right direction, so that's all true.

"I could not be more positive about the things Mo achieved so far already, but obviously we are much more concerned about what can be achieved in the future, and we are in that season.

"He's in a good moment, in a good shape, in a good mood, all these kind of things, so that's helpful obviously.

"He works hard, adapted to some changes we made in our set-up in the way we play really well, enjoys it. So, that's all good, all positive. Nothing else to say."
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,598
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16095 on: Today at 11:27:24 pm »
He is incredible.

Is booing him just a standard thing now?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,497
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16096 on: Today at 11:31:38 pm »
His contract got a tad more expensive. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Up
« previous next »
 