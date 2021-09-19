« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1533049 times)

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16000 on: September 19, 2021, 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 19, 2021, 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.

Quite.  Everyone wanted Stevie.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,451
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16001 on: September 19, 2021, 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 19, 2021, 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.
I tend to agree, though I can see the other poster's point. Stevie was phenomenal and he was far more influential to our game than Salah. It wasn't only his goal scoring record (coincidentally, the best was from wide right with Torres) and thunder shots from 25-30 yards, but the overall control of the game. Salah is very influential in attack, he often scores the critical goals that give us the 3 pts, but without Salah we are still a pretty frightening team. Without Stevie, we were often dismal (granted, we arguably have better players and balance now).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,451
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16002 on: September 19, 2021, 11:26:20 pm »
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,883
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16003 on: September 19, 2021, 11:53:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 19, 2021, 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/

Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,451
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16004 on: September 19, 2021, 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on September 19, 2021, 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
Imagine if he didn't waste these two years at Juventus...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16005 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 am »
Quote from: jckliew on September 19, 2021, 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o

You got to take into account the teams he played in, compared to say the likes of Owen, Fowler and Gerrard who played in some awful teams over the years, and in Gerrards case he wasnt really a forward either.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,858
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16006 on: Yesterday at 08:55:52 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September 19, 2021, 03:17:26 pm
Out of curiosity, how much he's earning currently?

No idea and I'm not really arsed, I'm commenting more on the "fuck it give him whatever, give him £3m a week" attitudes. What we can all get, is that whatever he earns, the club can afford it. Welshred said he's already on about £400k a week, but loads is bonuses, which is good as these mean we are hitting targets, both for him and I'd assume sponsors. Once you go down the road of throwing huge unaffordable salaries at players regardless, as some on here would happily do - and why fan ownership is a fucking stupid idea - then we're fucked.

He's loved here, he appears to love it and the supporters, but IF his agent starts demanding a wage that is not what we can afford, then see you lad. If the situation did arise where we as a club couldn't match the offer from say PSG, then if he chooses to move, its thanks for the memories and ta-ra lad. FSG would get shit loads of abuse off the knobheads, but we cannot be fucking the club for one player. Barca fucked themselves by giving Messi what they did, regardless of how much he brought in, because then other players agents will say "if my player is only half a Messi, then he's worth £1m a week". If the club put Mo on a huge unaffordable salary, then the agents for Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Fab could all say "we represent the best player in the world in his position so want parity". Its a dangerous road.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16007 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 19, 2021, 11:26:20 pm
On another note, I think that Salah could finish the season on more goals for the club than Owen. He is on four goals already, so a 33-goal season, perhaps?

1. Ian Rush  346
2. Roger Hunt  285
3. Gordon Hodgson  241
4. Billy Liddell  228
5. Steven Gerrard  186
6. Robbie Fowler  183
7. Kenny Dalglish  172
8. Michael Owen  158
9. Harry Chambers  151
10. Mohamed Salah  130
11. Sam Raybould  130
12. Jack Parkinson  128
13. Dick Forshaw  123
14. Ian St John  118
15. Jack Balmer  110
16. John Barnes  108
17. Sadio Mane  100
18. Kevin Keegan  100

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2021/09/the-18-players-who-have-scored-100-or-more-goals-for-liverpool/

I know it didn't quite shake down like this but if a striker scored 30 goals a season for 11 years they'd still be 16 goals behind Ian rush. That it's fucking mental.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16008 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 am »
Would not take any other forward in the league right now
And i think he wants to prove he's the best this season too, man on fire
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16009 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:17:49 am
You got to take into account the teams he played in, compared to say the likes of Owen, Fowler and Gerrard who played in some awful teams over the years, and in Gerrards case he wasnt really a forward either.

Ian Rush scored over 100 of his Liverpool goals post the league win in 1990. Most of the teams he played in that period were poor.

I agree he played in some great teams but theres absolutely no debate hes our best No.9 and goalscorer ever. He was miles better than Owen and Fowler. Rush got 14 goals in just 25 European Cup matches. Banged 4 in semi finals.

When I see anyone put Fowler, Owen, Suarez of Torres in a best Liverpool XI ever than I automatically know they are under 40. Anyone who saw Rush in his pomp knows hes the best out of that lot. I think Salah might end up in that bracket too when we talk about right sided attackers. If he stays at this level at Liverpool for another 2-3 seasons then hell be up there in any discussion about our best players ever (i.e is he Top 10-15 ever?)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:31:37 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,338
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16010 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 am »
I think it shows just how good, and unlucky, Fowler was to be honest. 2/3rds of his goals came at just turned 22 and under (120 by end of the 97 season). 

Ive no doubt hed have eclipsed all scoring records for us, and possibly the league, if hed have stayed fit and healthy for the remainder of his career.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16011 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:39 am
I think it shows just how good, and unlucky, Fowler was to be honest. 2/3rds of his goals came at just turned 22 and under (120 by end of the 97 season). 

Ive no doubt hed have eclipsed all scoring records for us, and possibly the league, if hed have stayed fit and healthy for the remainder of his career.

Hed have had a chance but would need to have shown an ability to do it at a higher level than early to mid 90s PL football (where the standard of domestic football was the lowest Ive even known).

Theres a reasonable chance Fowler would have excelled as the league got stronger and we played in CL if hed stayed away from major injury. Its a big what if moment though. Could he have been our greatest striker ever? Could have gotten better?

Fowler was the shining star in what was an average to good  team in the mid 90s. His record is unbelievable when you consider his wheat that point. Injuries hindered is progress massively. I loved Fowler in that team but taking off any rose tinted glasses Id say hes probably the 5th (at a push 4th) best No.9 type striker Ive see for us. As a goalscorer Id say 5th or 6th (now including Salah). Mainly because the others scored goals at another (better) domestic level and had better European records (Fowler only scored 14 goals in 44 European appearances with 9 coming in games against Sion, Haka, Brann Bergen & Kosice)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:27 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16012 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:55:52 am
No idea and I'm not really arsed, I'm commenting more on the "fuck it give him whatever, give him £3m a week" attitudes. What we can all get, is that whatever he earns, the club can afford it. Welshred said he's already on about £400k a week, but loads is bonuses, which is good as these mean we are hitting targets, both for him and I'd assume sponsors. Once you go down the road of throwing huge unaffordable salaries at players regardless, as some on here would happily do - and why fan ownership is a fucking stupid idea - then we're fucked.

He's loved here, he appears to love it and the supporters, but IF his agent starts demanding a wage that is not what we can afford, then see you lad. If the situation did arise where we as a club couldn't match the offer from say PSG, then if he chooses to move, its thanks for the memories and ta-ra lad. FSG would get shit loads of abuse off the knobheads, but we cannot be fucking the club for one player. Barca fucked themselves by giving Messi what they did, regardless of how much he brought in, because then other players agents will say "if my player is only half a Messi, then he's worth £1m a week". If the club put Mo on a huge unaffordable salary, then the agents for Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Fab could all say "we represent the best player in the world in his position so want parity". Its a dangerous road.

We clearly won't give him a blank cheque - nor should we and it also seems pretty clear he'll be our highest paid player if he stays beyond next summer

It's totally fair to say that if Salah is going to stay beyond this current contract he'll have to take less than he'd get on the open market so it is going to come down to how much he wants to stay. Haaland will move next summer for what ... 6/700k a week? ... why would Salah be signficantly less in the market?
It would also be competely fair for him to agree to take less becasue he loves it here or for him to say he'd like 'one big move' and to maximise his money before his career ends - either would be understandable 

By the way at what point do we conclude he's likely not signing another contract - post this year end? Its notable all 3 of our front 3 are now under the 2 year mark left I think
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16013 on: Yesterday at 12:40:33 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on September 19, 2021, 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o
And to think over 300 were against Everton
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:42:11 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16014 on: Yesterday at 12:41:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on September 19, 2021, 11:56:29 pm
Imagine if he didn't waste these two years at Juventus...
He only missed the 87/88 season, was back for 88/89
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16015 on: Yesterday at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on September 19, 2021, 11:53:08 pm
Rushie's number is just mind boggling!   :o

Its a mental number but Robbies really stands out for me. Wondering how good he could have really been if he stayed with us.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,190
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16016 on: Yesterday at 12:54:43 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 12:46:30 pm
Its a mental number but Robbies really stands out for me. Wondering how good he could have really been if he stayed with us.

His knee ligament injury really did knacker him as a proper top player

Before that in four seasons he scored 116 in 188 games (still only 22). 0.61 goals per game

After that in 14 seasons he scored 137 in 402 games. 0.34 goals per game

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 01:04:04 pm »
Its unfortunate, he was the most naturally gifted and exciting striker I have seen. Medicine and sports science wasnt as advanced during his time not to mention our club discipline. If he had played today he would have a longer and more prosperous career.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 01:10:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:04:16 am


By the way at what point do we conclude he's likely not signing another contract - post this year end? Its notable all 3 of our front 3 are now under the 2 year mark left I think

Of those 3 Mo is clearly the most sellable 'asset' but, in my view at least, the hardest to replace by some distance. I think you can put forward a very convincing argument he's the best player in the world based on the way he's started this season. Long may it continue. And long may it continue for Liverpool, more specifically.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,236
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 02:40:42 pm »
I've rewatched a compilation again and I must say... what an absolutely fantastic, fantastic player!
Gold. Absolute Gold!

Does sooo much for the team, sets up sooo many goals, delivers soo many finger-licking crosses, makes so many devilish decoy runs...

And that's nothing yet! The goals- oh my word! I've forgotten some of these.
He can thread a goal through the eye of a needle, after a mazy run, while unbalanced! Often he'll be surrounded after a goal by 5/6 players who were all trying to get the ball off him and bring him down.

If you look at our goals... just count the number of times, he is involved and often the key man. (although tbf- all 3 are playing off each other)
Salah really makes things come together there up front. If ever the phrase "tip of the spear" meant something- it can be applied to Mo.
What an amazing player! A Great in my eyes.

A machine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STsFQj4aZM0


A team player:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4C42RF18us

lol@ 2:29 :D
Goal @6:24 - 6:29 is just so Salah!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:05:19 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,858
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:41:32 pm
He only missed the 87/88 season, was back for 88/89

Came back a better player too.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16021 on: Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 19, 2021, 10:43:57 pm
I can only think you never watched Gerrard at his peak if you think that. He was phenomenal.

Recency bias 101. Anyone speaking that kind of Gerrard slander needs to revaluate their life choices
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16022 on: Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm »
Is that Dick Forshaw a former player or a line item from an in depth evaluation of the actual playing value of Man U players? 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16023 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
When I see anyone put Fowler, Owen, Suarez of Torres in a best Liverpool XI ever than I automatically know they are under 40. Anyone who saw Rush in his pomp knows hes the best out of that lot.
I do not want to derail this 'Salah' thread, but I just had to pop in to address what you posted..
Come on mate, let's be objective here.. forget Owen and Torres for a moment.. but Fowler and Suarez? It could easily be argued that Rushie wouldn't have scored some of the goals that both Robbie and Luis scored. Whereas they both could do what Rushie could. Especially Fowler.

And I'm over 40.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16024 on: Yesterday at 07:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on September 19, 2021, 10:21:57 pm
With all due respect to Stevie. Salah is in a different league all together.

Stevie was world class but salah is a superstar.

What? Stevie was the best midfielder in the world from 2005-2009 and had plenty of good seasons from 2000-2004 and in 2014 as well. He is still the most all-round player I've seen and probably had everything you need as a midfielder. He was leading us with his performances to one CL knockout round after another when we were quite frankly inferior as a squad to plenty of other big names. There are possibly only 5-6 CMs in history like Matthaus, Falcao, Didi, Xavi, Ocwirk and Neeskens who were better than him and only marginally. Wtf are you on about?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:51 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16025 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on September 19, 2021, 10:21:57 pm
With all due respect to Stevie. Salah is in a different league all together.

Stevie was world class but salah is a superstar.

This is gold. Gold, I tells ya.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16026 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
I do not want to derail this 'Salah' thread, but I just had to pop in to address what you posted..
Come on mate, let's be objective here.. forget Owen and Torres for a moment.. but Fowler and Suarez? It could easily be argued that Rushie wouldn't have scored some of the goals that both Robbie and Luis scored. Whereas they both could do what Rushie could. Especially Fowler.

And I'm over 40.

then you should know better  ;D

until i fucking see it, i aint taking any 'oh what could've ...' against Rushie, i saw his whole career, i've seen all the others mentioned careers too (with us of course) and no one is up there with Rushie at this point, as blessed as we have been with some incredible frontmen, his record speaks for itself so until someone surpasses that (or is very close with a much higher ratio per game), throw away comments that so and so could do what rushie did to his level for so long doesn't cut the mustard (btw staying fit and available/having longevity is all part of it, some seem to forget that, it's not a given, it factors in to a players level of success/failure - and incidentally, is another feather in Mo's cap cos the dude is almost always available)

if i wanted to watch goals no one else is likely to score i'd go watch Matt Le Tissier's highlight reel cos it's out of this world

to consistently rack up the goals year on year on year is what elite goal scoring is all about and no has done it better than rushie for liverpool
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:34 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16027 on: Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm »
Wouldn't swap him for another player in the world at present. Who's better right now in all seriousness. Give him the contract and let's keep him here for life.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 01:50:48 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Wouldn't swap him for another player in the world at present. Who's better right now in all seriousness. Give him the contract and let's keep him here for life.

As a goalscorer the list starts at Robert and ends at Lewandowski, but he's doing it in an inferior league and I personally wouldn't swap them.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:13 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 02:09:51 am »
Wow there's some shit getting posted in here.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 04:37:43 am »
Well now I feel old. We have posters here who didn't watch Stevie at his peak.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 04:49:20 am »
Yep, some utter drivel in here.

Salah is under-rated criminally by some, even some of our own fans.

He is absolutely phenomenal and in my opinion will go down as one of our all-time greats, especially if he stays for a few more years.

... surely we can talk about how good Salah is without having to say he is better or no-as-good-as other Reds legends tho?

Stevie, for me, is the greatest player ever to pull on a Red shirt. I am 41 so I never saw Kenny in his prime. My dad says Kenny is the greatest, but Stevie is a close second. Of course, its all opinion, but it is also opinion dictated by the players one has watched, how old you are, etc.

Rushie was my idol as a young boy growing up, and God was my first absolute hero... he was the player i was in the playgorund as a kid, absolutely loved him.

With Rushie, i was too young to have seen him week in week out as a matchgoing fan or watching on TV regularly... you see some highlights reels of Rushie and a lot of his goals were poachers strikes or classy finishes, but seemingly nothing spectacular or out of the ordinary... but then you see other highlights reels of RUshie and you realise he could score some absolute worldies too... just he scored SO MANY GOALS that the worldies get lost amongst a million seemingly more straightforward goals...

Anyway, back on point. Mo is a phenomenon. An absolutely fantastic footballer and we should enjoy every minute of him.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16032 on: Today at 09:50:27 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 05:34:14 pm
I do not want to derail this 'Salah' thread, but I just had to pop in to address what you posted..
Come on mate, let's be objective here.. forget Owen and Torres for a moment.. but Fowler and Suarez? It could easily be argued that Rushie wouldn't have scored some of the goals that both Robbie and Luis scored. Whereas they both could do what Rushie could. Especially Fowler.

And I'm over 40.

Theres no way it can be argued Fowler or Suarez were as good a strikers for Liverpool than Rush. I know football is all about opinions but I struggle to see how anyone could argue Fowler was as good or better than Rush.

Rush was the king of goals and scoring important goals. 4 in European Cup semi finals, key goals like Bilbao away on European cup successes, 7 goals in domestic cup finals, loads of key goals in double winning season (including loads of winners in FA Cup run), about a million goals against the Ev.

Ian Rush made a difference when it mattered like no other No.9 wed ever had. Dont care if he didnt blam in shots from 30 yards out against Norwich or Villa. When it mattered most Ian Rush delivered the goods and was imperative to us winning loads of trophies. In that regard Salah is similar. Delivers goals in the bucket load but also scores in big games with good regularity. Im not sure you can say Suarez or Fowler did that with any sort of regularity despite both being brilliant players.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16033 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:50:27 am
Theres no way it can be argued Fowler or Suarez were as good a strikers for Liverpool than Rush. I know football is all about opinions but I struggle to see how anyone could argue Fowler was as good or better than Rush.

Rush was the king of goals and scoring important goals. 4 in European Cup semi finals, key goals like Bilbao away on European cup successes, 7 goals in domestic cup finals, loads of key goals in double winning season (including loads of winners in FA Cup run), about a million goals against the Ev.

Ian Rush made a difference when it mattered like no other No.9 wed ever had. Dont care if he didnt blam in shots from 30 yards out against Norwich or Villa. When it mattered most Ian Rush delivered the goods and was imperative to us winning loads of trophies. In that regard Salah is similar. Delivers goals in the bucket load but also scores in big games with good regularity. Im not sure you can say Suarez or Fowler did that with any sort of regularity despite both being brilliant players.

Agreed.

And the main reason Suarez and Fowler didn't seem to score crucial goals in crucial, big games is because we had less of such games in their time due to us not being as competetive...Whereas Rush and Salah have scored in crucial games in title race after title race, European Cup run after European Cup run, season after season.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16034 on: Today at 12:54:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:55:52 am
No idea and I'm not really arsed, I'm commenting more on the "fuck it give him whatever, give him £3m a week" attitudes. What we can all get, is that whatever he earns, the club can afford it. Welshred said he's already on about £400k a week, but loads is bonuses, which is good as these mean we are hitting targets, both for him and I'd assume sponsors. Once you go down the road of throwing huge unaffordable salaries at players regardless, as some on here would happily do - and why fan ownership is a fucking stupid idea - then we're fucked.

He's loved here, he appears to love it and the supporters, but IF his agent starts demanding a wage that is not what we can afford, then see you lad. If the situation did arise where we as a club couldn't match the offer from say PSG, then if he chooses to move, its thanks for the memories and ta-ra lad. FSG would get shit loads of abuse off the knobheads, but we cannot be fucking the club for one player. Barca fucked themselves by giving Messi what they did, regardless of how much he brought in, because then other players agents will say "if my player is only half a Messi, then he's worth £1m a week". If the club put Mo on a huge unaffordable salary, then the agents for Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Fab could all say "we represent the best player in the world in his position so want parity". Its a dangerous road.

Pretty sure a lot of the posts youre talking about are EXTREMELY tongue in cheek and merely people admiring what a wonderful player we have on our hands after some great performances. No one wants us to give him a blank fucking cheque :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16035 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:43:39 am
I think it shows just how good, and unlucky, Fowler was to be honest. 2/3rds of his goals came at just turned 22 and under (120 by end of the 97 season). 

Ive no doubt hed have eclipsed all scoring records for us, and possibly the league, if hed have stayed fit and healthy for the remainder of his career.

Absolutely
Lethal finisher
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16036 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Ab125 on September 19, 2021, 10:21:57 pm
With all due respect to Stevie. Salah is in a different league all together.

Stevie was world class but salah is a superstar.
Mo is wonderful, but Stevie was phenomenal, a force of nature, the most inspirational player I've ever seen in a red shirt.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16037 on: Today at 06:07:27 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 12:44:14 pm
Agreed.

And the main reason Suarez and Fowler didn't seem to score crucial goals in crucial, big games is because we had less of such games in their time due to us not being as competetive...Whereas Rush and Salah have scored in crucial games in title race after title race, European Cup run after European Cup run, season after season.

Fowler played in 5 cup finals for Liverpool and scored twice. So thats not too bad. He also had 2 title challenging seasons - 95/96 and 96/97. Or at least seasons we were in touching distance (6 points or less) of leaders with 10 games to go. Fowler scored 5 in 10 and 4 in 10 games during the end of each season. Again not bad but not the epitome of making the difference when it counts either.

Ian Rush in 1985/86 scored 7 in the last 10 league games, winner in FA Cup QF, 2 extra time goals in SF and then 2 in the final for good measure. In 1983/84 he bagged winner away against Bilbao in European cup (after drawing 0-0 at home). Winner at home in 1-0 win against Benfica. 2 in the semi final then scored a pen in the shoot out in the final. Also bagged 10 goals in last 10 league games and crucial goal in 2nd leg of League Cup semi final.

Im not saying this stuff to do Fowler down. Hes arguably our best player between winning the league in 1991 and the treble season. But he wasnt Ian Rush. And didnt come up with the goals when it mattered with the same regularity as Rush. Rush may have had better players around him but the standard or domestic competition was significantly higher in 1980s compared with early to mid 90s plus Rush had a much better European record playing in a better comp (European Cup versus UEFA/Cup winners Cup). Suarez has even less to pull upon than Fowler when it comes to delivering performances and results when it truly mattered.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #16038 on: Today at 06:16:30 pm »
Had a pint with Rushie in Dublin once.

Those stats are just mind-blowing and to my mind he DID it. Never mind might have or could have. Unfair to compare these lads though. Apples and oranges in different boxes etc.

Mo Salah is fucking great.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Up
« previous next »
 