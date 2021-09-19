Out of curiosity, how much he's earning currently?



No idea and I'm not really arsed, I'm commenting more on the "fuck it give him whatever, give him £3m a week" attitudes. What we can all get, is that whatever he earns, the club can afford it. Welshred said he's already on about £400k a week, but loads is bonuses, which is good as these mean we are hitting targets, both for him and I'd assume sponsors. Once you go down the road of throwing huge unaffordable salaries at players regardless, as some on here would happily do - and why fan ownership is a fucking stupid idea - then we're fucked.He's loved here, he appears to love it and the supporters, but IF his agent starts demanding a wage that is not what we can afford, then see you lad. If the situation did arise where we as a club couldn't match the offer from say PSG, then if he chooses to move, its thanks for the memories and ta-ra lad. FSG would get shit loads of abuse off the knobheads, but we cannot be fucking the club for one player. Barca fucked themselves by giving Messi what they did, regardless of how much he brought in, because then other players agents will say "if my player is only half a Messi, then he's worth £1m a week". If the club put Mo on a huge unaffordable salary, then the agents for Alisson, Virgil, Trent and Fab could all say "we represent the best player in the world in his position so want parity". Its a dangerous road.