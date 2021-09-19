Yep, some utter drivel in here.
Salah is under-rated criminally by some, even some of our own fans.
He is absolutely phenomenal and in my opinion will go down as one of our all-time greats, especially if he stays for a few more years.
... surely we can talk about how good Salah is without having to say he is better or no-as-good-as other Reds legends tho?
Stevie, for me, is the greatest player ever to pull on a Red shirt. I am 41 so I never saw Kenny in his prime. My dad says Kenny is the greatest, but Stevie is a close second. Of course, its all opinion, but it is also opinion dictated by the players one has watched, how old you are, etc.
Rushie was my idol as a young boy growing up, and God was my first absolute hero... he was the player i was in the playgorund as a kid, absolutely loved him.
With Rushie, i was too young to have seen him week in week out as a matchgoing fan or watching on TV regularly... you see some highlights reels of Rushie and a lot of his goals were poachers strikes or classy finishes, but seemingly nothing spectacular or out of the ordinary... but then you see other highlights reels of RUshie and you realise he could score some absolute worldies too... just he scored SO MANY GOALS that the worldies get lost amongst a million seemingly more straightforward goals...
Anyway, back on point. Mo is a phenomenon. An absolutely fantastic footballer and we should enjoy every minute of him.