How would you mark him for the flick header for Mane's goal.



That was actually a shot on goal, it was going straight to the bottom corner. I felt sorry for him because he scores a few and far between with his head... but I'm glad Mane scored the rebound, he needed that.Regarding your question, the defender should have picked his run and stay goalside of him. If that was done right, only Jota can beat it. But they were not concerned with Salah's headers because he's rarely a threat in such situations. He doesn't even go for corners often, he drifts back, sometimes way back almost as a defender. I asked after last game if this was a tactic, because it seemed to me that he could be more of a danger on corners staying at the edge of the box, but he's rarely there. But the header was unexpected. Maybe the coaching staff are trying to mix our game up a bit...