« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1527596 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,054
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm



p.s. lovely finish by Mo today............but did anyone notice how his marker just switched off.......good example of bad marking to show the kids

If the corner had been defended zonally...

Nah, let's don't mention that... 
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
There genuinely isn't a player in world football I'd rather have at the moment.

Think he's already second behind Gerrard in terms of the greatest players of our modern era (1992 ->).
Logged

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15962 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
There genuinely isn't a player in world football I'd rather have at the moment.

Think he's already second behind Gerrard in terms of the greatest players of our modern era (1992 ->).

Yup when you combine his individual performance with our recent successes, no one else compares really in terms of how theyll go down in our history.

What a player. Sign him up for life.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm by SenorGarcia »
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,671
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15963 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
;D

in particular...
best CB - Virg
coolest MF - Thiago
best FB - Trent


p.s. lovely finish by Mo today............but did anyone notice how his marker just switched off.......good example of bad marking to show the kids

I thought it was good movement by Mo.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15964 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
If the corner had been defended zonally...

Nah, let's don't mention that...
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,054
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 12:06:32 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.

Exactly... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,298
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 12:34:07 am »
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1439360417361502211


You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think youll ever know.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,596
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 12:35:16 am »
Becoming my favorite player ever
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,671
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 12:38:16 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.

How would you mark him for the flick header for Mane's goal.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,426
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 12:48:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:16 am
How would you mark him for the flick header for Mane's goal.
That was actually a shot on goal, it was going straight to the bottom corner. I felt sorry for him because he scores a few and far between with his head... but I'm glad Mane scored the rebound, he needed that.

Regarding your question, the defender should have picked his run and stay goalside of him. If that was done right, only Jota can beat it. But they were not concerned with Salah's headers because he's rarely a threat in such situations. He doesn't even go for corners often, he drifts back, sometimes way back almost as a defender. I asked after last game if this was a tactic, because it seemed to me that he could be more of a danger on corners staying at the edge of the box, but he's rarely there. But the header was unexpected. Maybe the coaching staff are trying to mix our game up a bit...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,671
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15970 on: Today at 12:56:25 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:48:31 am
That was actually a shot on goal, it was going straight to the bottom corner. I felt sorry for him because he scores a few and far between with his head... but I'm glad Mane scored the rebound, he needed that.

Regarding your question, the defender should have picked his run and stay goalside of him. If that was done right, only Jota can beat it. But they were not concerned with Salah's headers because he's rarely a threat in such situations. He doesn't even go for corners often, he drifts back, sometimes way back almost as a defender. I asked after last game if this was a tactic, because it seemed to me that he could be more of a danger on corners staying at the edge of the box, but he's rarely there. But the header was unexpected. Maybe the coaching staff are trying to mix our game up a bit...

It was impossible for the defender to keep goal side of him though. Mo sprints for the front post but also bends his run around players congregating for a normal corner. Defenders have to mark players as well as areas.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,426
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15971 on: Today at 01:07:44 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:56:25 am
It was impossible for the defender to keep goal side of him though. Mo sprints for the front post but also bends his run around players congregating for a normal corner. Defenders have to mark players as well as areas.
I didn't say it's easy, and I agree. But I think that most of the fault was the lack of anticipation that Salah would actually play for a header. Watching us our past games, one would think that it's either a diversion for VVD or Konate, or he'll play on his left foot, which wouldn't be too difficult to cover, even the keeper should save from a tight angle. The surprise element is what I liked the most.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15972 on: Today at 01:12:58 am »
he is simply fantastic...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15973 on: Today at 01:26:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:56:25 am
It was impossible for the defender to keep goal side of him though. Mo sprints for the front post but also bends his run around players congregating for a normal corner. Defenders have to mark players as well as areas.

McArthur tried in vain to follow him but couldn't keep up. As soon as Guaita palmed the ball away McArthur had his hands on his head before Mané got his shot in.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline N0rnIr0nRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15974 on: Today at 01:33:57 am »
it gets overlooked a lot but our Mo has been absolutely exceptional since the start of last season.

Obviously he was fire for us when he first came but he is so clinical now. really think he is at his peak right now and apparently the dude is hugely happy with staying with us.

Love the guy and his attitude, playing with a smile etc.
Logged
"I usually have a second pair of glasses but I can't find them because it's hard to find glasses without glasses!" Jürgen Klopp

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15975 on: Today at 05:49:52 am »
Mr Relentless, he just doesn't stop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZF2T_5L3Z8
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,525
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15976 on: Today at 08:25:42 am »
Really has stepped up another level. After possibly Messi and Lewandowski he is the best attacker in Europe.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15977 on: Today at 08:30:41 am »
Could we see another 30 goal season out of him? He looks really sharp
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,136
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15978 on: Today at 08:40:59 am »
I had a dream his new contract was announced today, so expect that later
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15979 on: Today at 09:02:25 am »
Give him absolutely whatever he wants.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15980 on: Today at 09:02:35 am »
To think that he only cost us a few million more than Benteke did
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,720
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15981 on: Today at 09:05:26 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:02:35 am
To think that he only cost us a few million more than Benteke did
One million less than Carroll.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15982 on: Today at 09:28:53 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:34:07 am
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1439360417361502211


You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think youll ever know.

You could tell how much he loves his name being sung by his reaction after scoring and egging the fans on to keep singing his name.

I echo the sentiment above that he is second after Stevie as the best Liverpool player in the "modern era". I was cheekily thinking yesterday that he may even surpass Stevie, especially if he continues this form throughout the season and we win a trophy or two.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,783
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15983 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm
Give him the money he wants FSG.


#Irreplaceable

Also known as the Barcelona method.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 