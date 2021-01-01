« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15960 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm



p.s. lovely finish by Mo today............but did anyone notice how his marker just switched off.......good example of bad marking to show the kids

If the corner had been defended zonally...

Nah, let's don't mention that... 
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15961 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
There genuinely isn't a player in world football I'd rather have at the moment.

Think he's already second behind Gerrard in terms of the greatest players of our modern era (1992 ->).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15962 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
There genuinely isn't a player in world football I'd rather have at the moment.

Think he's already second behind Gerrard in terms of the greatest players of our modern era (1992 ->).

Yup when you combine his individual performance with our recent successes, no one else compares really in terms of how theyll go down in our history.

What a player. Sign him up for life.


Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15963 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
;D

in particular...
best CB - Virg
coolest MF - Thiago
best FB - Trent


p.s. lovely finish by Mo today............but did anyone notice how his marker just switched off.......good example of bad marking to show the kids

I thought it was good movement by Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15964 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
If the corner had been defended zonally...

Nah, let's don't mention that...
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15965 on: Today at 12:06:32 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.

Exactly... ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15966 on: Today at 12:34:07 am »
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1439360417361502211


You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think youll ever know.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15967 on: Today at 12:35:16 am »
Becoming my favorite player ever
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15968 on: Today at 12:38:16 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Ah I see.... he wasn't being man-marked as such... he was just being marked in that defender's zone.

So Mo cleverly left the zone and thus became free.

Looks like Palace should have man-marked him then. Poor management.

How would you mark him for the flick header for Mane's goal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15969 on: Today at 12:48:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:16 am
How would you mark him for the flick header for Mane's goal.
That was actually a shot on goal, it was going straight to the bottom corner. I felt sorry for him because he scores a few and far between with his head... but I'm glad Mane scored the rebound, he needed that.

Regarding your question, the defender should have picked his run and stay goalside of him. If that was done right, only Jota can beat it. But they were not concerned with Salah's headers because he's rarely a threat in such situations. He doesn't even go for corners often, he drifts back, sometimes way back almost as a defender. I asked after last game if this was a tactic, because it seemed to me that he could be more of a danger on corners staying at the edge of the box, but he's rarely there. But the header was unexpected. Maybe the coaching staff are trying to mix our game up a bit...
