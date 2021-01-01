Special player is our Mo. There hasn't been a more consistent performer in the league since he's been here. Heard Rory Smith talking about him a while back and made a great point. The topic was is he under appreciated and him not being pigeon holed as a Harry Kane type number 9 being part of it. Says when people talk about the best strikers in the world and Salah's name is mentioned the argument back is that he's not really a striker, more a winger. Yet when the conversation is who is the best winger in the world and his name comes up and the goals are mentioned, the argument is he's more a striker than a winger.

Not many players can be considered as one of the best in the world in 2 positions eh. Except maybe Alisson