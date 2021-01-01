« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1519642 times)

Offline Red_Mist

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15840 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
did they only boo after the goal?
No, it was the opposite. As I said, he scored after being booed. So they booed, then he scored, then they shut up :)
Online thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15841 on: Yesterday at 02:04:51 pm »
Nice little video on the BBC to mark Salah's 100th Premier League goal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/58539575
Online rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15842 on: Yesterday at 02:53:22 pm »
Best player in the world right now.
Offline Agent99

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15843 on: Yesterday at 03:15:59 pm »
Few people losing their shit over what he says here at around 1:00 - 1:07

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DzWO9CTX0bk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DzWO9CTX0bk</a>
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15844 on: Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm »
Not sure what there is too lose their shit over. I mean he will go eventually, not like well have a 60yr old Salah playing wide right.
Online him_15

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15845 on: Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm »
It Salah had been given as many chances as Mane yesterday..
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15846 on: Yesterday at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:24:40 pm
Not sure what there is too lose their shit over. I mean he will go eventually, not like well have a 60yr old Salah playing wide right.

Sounds like he knows we're getting Mbappe next summer and that the club are going to sell him in order to finance it. Don't understand why you can't see that mate. Clear as day.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15847 on: Yesterday at 04:00:18 pm »
60 Year Old Mo passes the ball on his zimmer frame to 59 year old Mane on his electric motor who in turn passes it to 59 year old Bobby who misses from a yard out but he's blind in so we'll forgive him.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15848 on: Yesterday at 04:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:00:18 pm
60 Year Old Mo passes the ball on his zimmer frame to 59 year old Mane on his electric motor who in turn passes it to 59 year old Bobby who misses from a yard out but he's blind in so we'll forgive him.

Bobby still doing no-look finishes as a 59 year-old...
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15849 on: Yesterday at 04:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:08:30 am
Why was Salah getting booed?

Absolute meffs, was delighted when he scored to shut the twats up.
Horrible cheating foreigner isn't it?
Online tubby pls.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15850 on: Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:08:30 am
Why was Salah getting booed?

Absolute meffs, was delighted when he scored to shut the twats up.

He went over an outstretched leg early on, they never showed a replay though so dunno if he made a meal of it or not.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15851 on: Yesterday at 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:03:41 pm
Bobby still doing no-look finishes as a 59 year-old...

No, he's lookin' but he's just blind now.
Offline palimpsest

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15852 on: Yesterday at 04:15:30 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm
It Salah had been given as many chances as Mane yesterday..

No need to praise Salah at the expense of Mane. Both had a great game and got on the scoresheet. Salah misses chances as well.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15853 on: Yesterday at 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:00:18 pm
60 Year Old Mo passes the ball on his zimmer frame to 59 year old Mane on his electric motor who in turn passes it to 59 year old Bobby who misses from a yard out but he's blind in so we'll forgive him.

One of our players using an electric motor is the very definition of a pace goal right there.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15854 on: Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:03:41 pm
Bobby still doing no-look finishes as a 59 year-old...
Because he won't have his readers on?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15855 on: Yesterday at 06:04:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm
He went over an outstretched leg early on, they never showed a replay though so dunno if he made a meal of it or not.

I asked this in the game thread and someone said the same.

I remember the incident. He got straight up, can't remember if he protested. But he went over a leg and got up, certainly no meal!
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15856 on: Yesterday at 06:42:46 pm »
He will be class for many more years. Need to get him tied down.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15857 on: Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm »
Congrats on the 100 goals but I won't be celebrating until he scores his next two, as his first couple were with Chelsea  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15858 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm »
Offline gemofabird

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15859 on: Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
Congrats on the 100 goals but I won't be celebrating until he scores his next two, as his first couple were with Chelsea  ;D
Good to know. Likewise then. Haha.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15860 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:17:00 am
Especially if Edwards really does jacket in

Rather than let Edwards jacket in, I prefer we tie him down to a new contract, as he would leave some big shoes to fill. But lets not sugar coat it: with all the belt-tightening going on, I fear he could give the club the boot. 

Obviously, Im just talking off the cuff; I dont have any links to the club. So its entirely possible Mike Gordon has something up his sleeve.
Offline S

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15861 on: Yesterday at 09:15:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm
He went over an outstretched leg early on, they never showed a replay though so dunno if he made a meal of it or not.
He got booed before that, literally his very first touch was booed.
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15862 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:07:21 pm
He went over an outstretched leg early on, they never showed a replay though so dunno if he made a meal of it or not.

US announcers were beside themselves that it was a blatant foul. Talked about it even after Alisson's save.
Offline slaphead

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15863 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
Special player is our Mo. There hasn't been a more consistent performer in the league since he's been here. Heard Rory Smith talking about him a while back and made a great point. The topic was is he under appreciated and him not being pigeon holed as a Harry Kane type number 9 being part of it. Says when people talk about the best strikers in the world and Salah's name is mentioned the argument back is that he's not really a striker, more a winger. Yet when the conversation is who is the best winger in the world and his name comes up and the goals are mentioned, the argument is he's more a striker than a winger.
Not many players can be considered as one of the best in the world in 2 positions eh. Except maybe Alisson
Offline BigCDump

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15864 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:52:55 am
did they only boo after the goal?  I had a feeling it was earlier as well.

annyhow poor form to boo any Liverpool player when they have the ball & specially someone like Mo who can really hurt the team.
unlucky to not get more assists in this match

The racist cnuts, I'm pretty sure it was race aimed, started booing him within 3 minutes of the game starting. I thought they were just booing us having possession but that wasn't the case as our other players weren't booed, not even Mane.

Then he was very clearly fouled by Firpo when cutting in, the stupid ref just told him to get up and Leeds went up the other end with a chance. But the booing got even louder even though the fans on that side clearly saw it was a foul. Sky not even showing a single replay.

So happy he scored first and deflated the cnuts completely.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15865 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
The racist cnuts, I'm pretty sure it was race aimed, started booing him within 3 minutes of the game starting. I thought they were just booing us having possession but that wasn't the case as our other players weren't booed, not even Mane.

Then he was very clearly fouled by Firpo when cutting in, the stupid ref just told him to get up and Leeds went up the other end with a chance. But the booing got even louder even though the fans on that side clearly saw it was a foul. Sky not even showing a single replay.

So happy he scored first and deflated the cnuts completely.

It was just related to him going down early, he has a reputation now as a diver, largely fabricated by pundits but most opposition fans will buy into it.
Online kavah

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15866 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm


Handy they didn't put his name on it so they can reuse it   ;)  ;D 
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15867 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Handy they didn't put his name on it so they can reuse it   ;)  ;D

John Henry the absolute cheapskate!!!!

(I'm not being serious).
Online Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15868 on: Today at 03:03:54 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:15:14 pm
He got booed before that, literally his very first touch was booed.
Indeed, barely a minute was played. Couldn't understand it at all.
Online Kalito

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15869 on: Today at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm
It was just related to him going down early, he has a reputation now as a diver, largely fabricated by pundits but most opposition fans will buy into it.
That's rubbish. Barely a minute of the match had been played, his very first touch of the ball and he got boo'd. Was mental.
