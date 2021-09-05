« previous next »
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 01:26:26 am
Hasn't Salah earned around £350-400k per week when we've won major trophies? I'm assuming that quoted 500k is a) slightly exaggerated and b) inclusive of all bonuses.

If its true that VVD is on 220k basic, I'm guessing our limit basic wise will be 250k for Salah, which could be problematic. He's perfectly within his rights to ask for 300k+. I'm not sure we would let him leave like Gini unless he's asking for really stupid money though as Salah is worth smashing a wage structure for. His goals speak for themselves.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 02:03:54 am
Paper making shite up to have a headline / paper not having a clue what he actually earns already.

End of story.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 04:34:35 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September  5, 2021, 02:03:54 am
Paper making shite up to have a headline / paper not having a clue what he actually earns already.

End of story.
This

They have you lot on strings like puppets
Offline Jm55

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 06:49:13 am
Theres absolutely nothing in that Mirror article to suggest that its true, just reads like the usual bullshit without even being the usual a source close to the club quoted as the source.

That said, it probably doesnt take a genius to work out that theres some negotiating to be done on this, his agent didnt make that post after the Norwich game for no reason. The club has done some fantastic work this summer with contract extensions but ultimately they need to be making sure that our best player gets extended as well. Ive been largely un-bothered by the lack of signings as by and large Id rather that the best lads that we already have get new contracts, but that will be hugely hampered if our best player doesnt get one because the club cant agree on a salary. As fantastic as it is that the likes of Alisson and Fabinho have got new contracts it isnt exactly that much of a hard decision for the club to make because theyre amongst the best in the world in their respective positions and their value will increase during their contract to sell in excess of 100 million if it isnt at that point already.

Ive always thought that the biggest show of intent would be getting Salah and Van Dijk tied down due to their ages, theyve done one of those so far.

Get Salah a new fucking contract
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 10:31:53 am
I hope there's a big loyalty bonus being negotiated for the end of an extended new contract which he can sail off down the Nile with plus a big fuck off signing bonus with a new club when he's 35. Fucking Juve will take him and PSG. He'll still be mustard then. If Mo really wants to stay...and I think he does, then they'll work out a deal without breaking the wages structure and which  keeps the equilibrium in the squad. I think Mo understands that, too. Plus...

I think they're probably working on something similar for Mbappe too plus a signing bonus at the front. If we get that 100 million back when he leaves after 5 years, Kylian can negotiate what the fuck he likes with Madrid. They were willing, allegedly, to pay PSG 200 mil. What will he be worth after winning everything in tandem with Mo then? Again, I believe Mbappe wants to be part of a team. That's what he always compliments the reds on. Between, Klopp, Nike, LeBron, Mo, Trent and Virgil, Mbappe would be daft not to seriously consider us and he doesn't strike me as such.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 10:56:33 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 10:31:53 am
If Mo really wants to stay...and I think he does, then they'll work out a deal without breaking the wages structure and which  keeps the equilibrium in the squad. I think Mo understands that, too. Plus...
 
Again, I believe Mbappe wants to be part of a team. That's what he always compliments the reds on. Between, Klopp, Nike, LeBron, Mo, Trent and Virgil, Mbappe would be daft not to seriously consider us and he doesn't strike me as such.
Agree completely, Mo will want what he deserves but wont be unrealistic or disrespectful to the club.

Likewise, I think youve touched on a very overlooked but critical point re. the team ethic of Mbappé. He doesnt strike me as a mercenary like Haaland & Leech. (who is still on relatively modest salary) and has already turned down insane riches to stay at PSG. He saw us sweep everyone aside in 2019/20, dominating the top awards with Virgil almost claiming the Ballon DOr. Safe to say hell be interested if (and its a big IF) we can somehow structure a multifactorial deal thats not a million miles away from Madrids.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:17:00 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  5, 2021, 10:56:33 am
Agree completely, Mo will want what he deserves but wont be unrealistic or disrespectful to the club.

Likewise, I think youve touched on a very overlooked but critical point re. the team ethic of Mbappé. He doesnt strike me as a mercenary like Haaland & Leech. (who is still on relatively modest salary) and has already turned down insane riches to stay at PSG. He saw us sweep everyone aside in 2019/20, dominating the top awards with Virgil almost claiming the Ballon DOr. Safe to say hell be interested if (and its a big IF) we can somehow structure a multifactorial deal thats not a million miles away from Madrids.

Maybe I'm doing a Neville and willing it but fuck it, we can dream. Mbappe never said a word during all the Madrid palaver. Can Madrid actually lay their hands on 200 million? Doubt it. Does Kylian really want to go there? We have some photo's of him with Madrid merch on his wall as a kid. Yippeefuckingdo. And he's going there to play with who? Bale? Hazard? Benzema? Managed by Ancelloti? That's if Carlo makes it through the season...

Nah, don't buy it. Liverpool's reluctance to spend on recruitment this season yet tie their big players down to long contracts means one thing. Incoming!! Mo and Kylian with his new bestie, Konate, plus Trent, Virg and Ali, all on the field in red, gives me a warm glow. Of course, if Mo and Mbappe are mercenary's they could be playing in white together...
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:35:36 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  5, 2021, 04:34:35 am
This

They have you lot on strings like puppets

Not so sure

One, i viewed it as an agent leak primarily because of the timing. Chances normally that it would be clickbait bs except

Two, hes worth that and could get that or more from the oil clubs.

so even if its made up, its not mad.
Offline Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:41:16 am
Expect a lot of these "Salah is unhappy wants more money isn't appreciated" type rag stories in the next few weeks until he signs. It will be championed by the likes of rat boy and his sidekick Carragher, they've already started with the "something isn't right at LFC narrative".
Offline Mister men

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:46:04 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 11:17:00 am
Maybe I'm doing a Neville and willing it but fuck it, we can dream. Mbappe never said a word during all the Madrid palaver. Can Madrid actually lay their hands on 200 million? Doubt it. Does Kylian really want to go there? We have some photo's of him with Madrid merch on his wall as a kid. Yippeefuckingdo. And he's going there to play with who? Bale? Hazard? Benzema? Managed by Ancelloti? That's if Carlo makes it through the season...

Nah, don't buy it. Liverpool's reluctance to spend on recruitment this season yet tie their big players down to long contracts means one thing. Incoming!! Mo and Kylian with his new bestie, Konate, plus Trent, Virg and Ali, all on the field in red, gives me a warm glow. Of course, if Mo and Mbappe are mercenary's they could be playing in white together...

If FSG go big next summer and i completely expect they will i would go all in on Haaland before Mbappe. The guy is an absolute monster his work ethic and appetite for goals is unreal. I view him as a 35-40 goals a season player in the league to be honest.
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:53:11 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September  5, 2021, 02:03:54 am
Paper making shite up to have a headline / paper not having a clue what he actually earns already.

End of story.

Always wonder why the Mirror seem to be more 'acceptable' to some than some other sources, they've always hit and miss at best.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 11:57:57 am
Quote from: Mister men on September  5, 2021, 11:46:04 am
If FSG go big next summer and i completely expect they will i would go all in on Haaland before Mbappe. The guy is an absolute monster his work ethic and appetite for goals is unreal. I view him as a 35-40 goals a season player in the league to be honest.

So you're anticipating that he's going to break a 27 year record* ?

* 42 match season.
Offline JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 12:15:09 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  5, 2021, 11:57:57 am
So you're anticipating that he's going to break a 27 year record* ?

* 42 match season.

Even if he did break that record, he'd be gone or agitating for an even bigger contract a year later, because Riola.
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 12:31:38 pm
I'd have been worried if this came out during the transfer window. Dont see much in the story coming out afterwards
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 12:47:04 pm
Quote from: Mister men on September  5, 2021, 11:46:04 am
If FSG go big next summer and i completely expect they will i would go all in on Haaland before Mbappe. The guy is an absolute monster his work ethic and appetite for goals is unreal. I view him as a 35-40 goals a season player in the league to be honest.
Like a stick of seaside rock, Haaland has Manc running through his core. Born there, to Norwegian family, dad played for City, well the rancid meat pie of a club City was pre-Abu Dhabi. Add in his financially driven Alf Inge and the vampire slug Raiola representing him (that cringeworthy tour of suitors last summer had his grubby fingerprints all over it) and theres ZERO chance well even cast a glance in his direction.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 12:53:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  5, 2021, 11:53:11 am
Always wonder why the Mirror seem to be more 'acceptable' to some than some other sources, they've always hit and miss at best.
cos traditionally a Labour paper?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 01:42:31 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September  5, 2021, 12:15:09 pm
Even if he did break that record, he'd be gone or agitating for an even bigger contract a year later, because Riola.

Be a fucking feeding frenzy every week in the tabloids with that fucking snake. Can't wait for the Pogba saga to kick off probably around next window when he's basically a free agent. Wouldn't touch Haaland with a barge pole
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 01:50:51 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 10:31:53 am
I hope there's a big loyalty bonus being negotiated for the end of an extended new contract which he can sail off down the Nile with plus a big fuck off signing bonus with a new club when he's 35. Fucking Juve will take him and PSG. He'll still be mustard then. If Mo really wants to stay...and I think he does, then they'll work out a deal without breaking the wages structure and which  keeps the equilibrium in the squad. I think Mo understands that, too. Plus...

I think they're probably working on something similar for Mbappe too plus a signing bonus at the front. If we get that 100 million back when he leaves after 5 years, Kylian can negotiate what the fuck he likes with Madrid. They were willing, allegedly, to pay PSG 200 mil. What will he be worth after winning everything in tandem with Mo then? Again, I believe Mbappe wants to be part of a team. That's what he always compliments the reds on. Between, Klopp, Nike, LeBron, Mo, Trent and Virgil, Mbappe would be daft not to seriously consider us and he doesn't strike me as such.

IF we do get Mbappe, the fucking backpeddling on here about FSG and how we should have bought so and so as a 5th choice for £35 million will be hysterical ;D

What you speak about there is something that is doable. Mbappe is already fucking loaded, if he has the right work ethic and really wants to be a part of a team, where everyone pulls together, then there is nowhere on the planet like LFC at the minute. He'll be playing with some of the best players in the league, for one of the top managers in the world, at the best ground in the country in front of the best supporters. He'd be nuts to NOT come here.

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 01:42:31 pm
Be a fucking feeding frenzy every week in the tabloids with that fucking snake. Can't wait for the Pogba saga to kick off probably around next window when he's basically a free agent. Wouldn't touch Haaland with a barge pole

Want that fucker nowhere near the club
Offline sminp

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 01:53:55 pm
Surprised this article has even started a discussion, it's the Daily Fucking Mirror reporting it and not anyone reliable
Offline FLRed67

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 02:00:58 pm
The daft looking Norwegian is probably the only player in the world LFC would be justified in paying anything like 500k a week.

Because of his age, you could sell him in four or five years, and get all your money back.

He will likely break the scoring records of any league he plays in.

Shame about that entourage, though.
Offline Welshred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 02:11:13 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on September  5, 2021, 02:00:58 pm
The daft looking Norwegian is probably the only player in the world LFC would be justified in paying anything like 500k a week.

Because of his age, you could sell him in four or five years, and get all your money back.

He will likely break the scoring records of any league he plays in.

Shame about that entourage, though.

Except the rumoured wage Raiola is seeking is 350k higher than what you've got there as well as the £30m agent fee he wants. We aren't signing Haaland.
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
September 5, 2021, 04:12:44 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 02:11:13 pm
Except the rumoured wage Raiola is seeking is 350k higher than what you've got there as well as the £30m agent fee he wants. We aren't signing Haaland.

c*nts like Raiola and the idiots who run the clubs are killing the game with sheer greed.
Offline Jm55

Re: Mohamed Sal
« Reply #15782 on: September 5, 2021, 04:26:27 pm »
Fair play to people taking a bullshit article about us refusing to meet Salahs wage demands and morphing it into us signing Mbappe. ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15783 on: September 5, 2021, 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September  5, 2021, 04:26:27 pm
Fair play to people taking a bullshit article about us refusing to meet Salahs wage demands and morphing it into us signing Mbappe. ;D

We all (I hope) know the article is bullshit, so it's better to go off on a tangent and talk about Mbappe, rather than give the Mirror Jackanory tale any legs ;). He'd be nuts not to want to play for Klopp alongside Mo.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15784 on: September 5, 2021, 06:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 02:11:13 pm
Except the rumoured wage Raiola is seeking is 350k higher than what you've got there as well as the £30m agent fee he wants. We aren't signing Haaland.

Yeah but what if we paid Haaland a big signing on fee and only paid him £200k a week. That way, he doesnt break the wage budget and Mo Salahs agent will never have realised that Haaland got paid. #cleveraccounting
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15785 on: September 5, 2021, 06:52:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  5, 2021, 01:50:51 pm
IF we do get Mbappe, the fucking backpeddling on here about FSG and how we should have bought so and so as a 5th choice for £35 million will be hysterical ;D

There will be zero back peddling, because it’s never ever happening.

In terms of Salah, pay him the money!!
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15786 on: September 5, 2021, 06:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September  5, 2021, 11:53:11 am
Always wonder why the Mirror seem to be more 'acceptable' to some than some other sources, they've always hit and miss at best.

More than likely because they aren't that other rag not fit to wipe yer arse with.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15787 on: September 5, 2021, 07:02:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  5, 2021, 04:12:44 pm
c*nts like Raiola and the idiots who run the clubs are killing the game with sheer greed.
This should be the strapline on every footy forum on tinterweb.

And every home end should have a banner with this on.

Facts.


p.s. whatever it takes to keep Mr. Salah is fine with me. I'm sure he'll negotiate in a moral way when the time comes. He's a good lad and is a good fit for us.
Offline RedG13

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15788 on: September 5, 2021, 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  5, 2021, 11:46:04 am
If FSG go big next summer and i completely expect they will i would go all in on Haaland before Mbappe. The guy is an absolute monster his work ethic and appetite for goals is unreal. I view him as a 35-40 goals a season player in the league to be honest.
I think Haaland even on the mental side ticks all of the boxes for a Klopp side but Even though Liverpool Has dealt with Jorge Mendes clients(Fabinho and Jota) more lately they have stayed away from Milo Raiola since Balotelli(unless I have something wrong). Is it possible they would sign the right player with Raiola yea but they have avoided him.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15789 on: Yesterday at 02:52:30 pm »
Echo reporting that hes not asking for 500k, negotiations are ongoing.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15790 on: Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm »
Granted the mirror probably just made up a figure, but

If you were Mo's agent, what would YOU ask for?  and this guys been working at it for a good year now.







Offline number 168

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15791 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm
Granted the mirror probably just made up a figure, but

If you were Mo's agent, what would YOU ask for?  and this guys been working at it for a good year now.

If I was his agent and knew that Mo was happy at LFC I would ask for the most I think the Club would agree to, perhaps a bit extra for wriggle room. However agents tend to put their own interests first so any outlandish figure is possible. Not that I am giving any credibility to the Daily Manc's story.
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15792 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:00:42 pm
Granted the mirror probably just made up a figure, but

If you were Mo's agent, what would YOU ask for?  and this guys been working at it for a good year now.

A new hat?
Offline Avens

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15793 on: Today at 02:48:21 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm
A new hat?

Fucking greedy bastard.
Offline Al 666

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15794 on: Today at 03:02:06 am »
Mo Salah, Mo Salah running to the bank.

According to one gobshite so called journalist.

This is the fella who went the chippy on Breck Rd and paid for peoples petrol at Sainsbury's.
