I hope there's a big loyalty bonus being negotiated for the end of an extended new contract which he can sail off down the Nile with plus a big fuck off signing bonus with a new club when he's 35. Fucking Juve will take him and PSG. He'll still be mustard then. If Mo really wants to stay...and I think he does, then they'll work out a deal without breaking the wages structure and which keeps the equilibrium in the squad. I think Mo understands that, too. Plus...
I think they're probably working on something similar for Mbappe too plus a signing bonus at the front. If we get that 100 million back when he leaves after 5 years, Kylian can negotiate what the fuck he likes with Madrid. They were willing, allegedly, to pay PSG 200 mil. What will he be worth after winning everything in tandem with Mo then? Again, I believe Mbappe wants to be part of a team. That's what he always compliments the reds on. Between, Klopp, Nike, LeBron, Mo, Trent and Virgil, Mbappe would be daft not to seriously consider us and he doesn't strike me as such.