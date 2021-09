Thereís absolutely nothing in that Mirror article to suggest that itís true, just reads like the usual bullshit without even being the usual Ďa source close to the clubí quoted as the source.



That said, it probably doesnít take a genius to work out that thereís some negotiating to be done on this, his agent didnít make that post after the Norwich game for no reason. The club has done some fantastic work this summer with contract extensions but ultimately they need to be making sure that our best player gets extended as well. Iíve been largely un-bothered by the lack of signings as by and large Iíd rather that the best lads that we already have get new contracts, but that will be hugely hampered if our best player doesnít get one because the club canít agree on a salary. As fantastic as it is that the likes of Alisson and Fabinho have got new contracts it isnít exactly that much of a hard decision for the club to make because theyíre amongst the best in the world in their respective positions and their value will increase during their contract to sell in excess of 100 million if it isnít at that point already.



Iíve always thought that the biggest show of intent would be getting Salah and Van Dijk tied down due to their ages, theyíve done one of those so far.



Get Salah a new fucking contract