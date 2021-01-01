« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1508483 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 01:26:26 am »
Hasn't Salah earned around £350-400k per week when we've won major trophies? I'm assuming that quoted 500k is a) slightly exaggerated and b) inclusive of all bonuses.

If its true that VVD is on 220k basic, I'm guessing our limit basic wise will be 250k for Salah, which could be problematic. He's perfectly within his rights to ask for 300k+. I'm not sure we would let him leave like Gini unless he's asking for really stupid money though as Salah is worth smashing a wage structure for. His goals speak for themselves.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:23 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,159
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 02:03:54 am »
Paper making shite up to have a headline / paper not having a clue what he actually earns already.

End of story.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 04:34:35 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:03:54 am
Paper making shite up to have a headline / paper not having a clue what he actually earns already.

End of story.
This

They have you lot on strings like puppets
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 06:49:13 am »
Theres absolutely nothing in that Mirror article to suggest that its true, just reads like the usual bullshit without even being the usual a source close to the club quoted as the source.

That said, it probably doesnt take a genius to work out that theres some negotiating to be done on this, his agent didnt make that post after the Norwich game for no reason. The club has done some fantastic work this summer with contract extensions but ultimately they need to be making sure that our best player gets extended as well. Ive been largely un-bothered by the lack of signings as by and large Id rather that the best lads that we already have get new contracts, but that will be hugely hampered if our best player doesnt get one because the club cant agree on a salary. As fantastic as it is that the likes of Alisson and Fabinho have got new contracts it isnt exactly that much of a hard decision for the club to make because theyre amongst the best in the world in their respective positions and their value will increase during their contract to sell in excess of 100 million if it isnt at that point already.

Ive always thought that the biggest show of intent would be getting Salah and Van Dijk tied down due to their ages, theyve done one of those so far.

Get Salah a new fucking contract
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 10:31:53 am »
I hope there's a big loyalty bonus being negotiated for the end of an extended new contract which he can sail off down the Nile with plus a big fuck off signing bonus with a new club when he's 35. Fucking Juve will take him and PSG. He'll still be mustard then. If Mo really wants to stay...and I think he does, then they'll work out a deal without breaking the wages structure and which  keeps the equilibrium in the squad. I think Mo understands that, too.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 390 391 392 393 394 [395]   Go Up
« previous next »
 