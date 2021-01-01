Theres absolutely nothing in that Mirror article to suggest that its true, just reads like the usual bullshit without even being the usual a source close to the club quoted as the source.
That said, it probably doesnt take a genius to work out that theres some negotiating to be done on this, his agent didnt make that post after the Norwich game for no reason. The club has done some fantastic work this summer with contract extensions but ultimately they need to be making sure that our best player gets extended as well. Ive been largely un-bothered by the lack of signings as by and large Id rather that the best lads that we already have get new contracts, but that will be hugely hampered if our best player doesnt get one because the club cant agree on a salary. As fantastic as it is that the likes of Alisson and Fabinho have got new contracts it isnt exactly that much of a hard decision for the club to make because theyre amongst the best in the world in their respective positions and their value will increase during their contract to sell in excess of 100 million if it isnt at that point already.
Ive always thought that the biggest show of intent would be getting Salah and Van Dijk tied down due to their ages, theyve done one of those so far.
Get Salah a new fucking contract