Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 11:45:33 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 23, 2021, 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now

Things are going to get problematic, I think this is a totally fair response from the club and follows common sense, but the deck is stacked against clubs when it comes to international duty, and no doubt Salah wants to represent his country.

We really shouldn't be letting Salah or any of the Brazilian contingent go, international friendlies are a joke in the current situation, but those FA's need their money spinners.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:16:22 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 23, 2021, 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now
This is bound to get problematic. Previously the FA and Salah didn't care because it was the AFCON qualifiers which Egypt are most likely going to make it anyways without him. This is different since it is the World Cup qualifiers and Egypt's chances of making it without Mo is not as good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:18:51 pm
There's usually internationals in October and November now too isn't there? The situation is just farcical, here's hoping we can keep Salah and the Brazilians for ourselves, fuck the internationals
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:23:23 pm
I fucking loath international football  :no
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:28:00 pm
I hope all clubs will do this, make it a huge problem for FIFA, UEFA, and national federations. They have been happy to add even more sodding games during a pandemic, they deserve nothing but grief.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:37:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 23, 2021, 12:28:00 pm
I hope all clubs will do this, make it a huge problem for FIFA, UEFA, and national federations. They have been happy to add even more sodding games during a pandemic, they deserve nothing but grief.

Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:39:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 23, 2021, 12:18:51 pm
There's usually internationals in October and November now too isn't there? The situation is just farcical, here's hoping we can keep Salah and the Brazilians for ourselves, fuck the internationals

If by usually you mean there's always been internationals in October and November then yes you are correct.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:42:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 23, 2021, 12:37:57 pm
Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?

But how would that help the Brazilian FA make more money?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:45:00 pm
They probably need to get round a table and work out what they're actually going to do for the World Cup, because there's practically a year left and qualifiers have barely started and its hard to see how they get teams qualified whilst having a normal domestic season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:57:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on August 23, 2021, 12:42:00 pm
But how would that help the Brazilian FA make more money?

All three of Brazil's games in September are World Cup Qualifiers
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 12:59:41 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 23, 2021, 12:45:00 pm
They probably need to get round a table and work out what they're actually going to do for the World Cup, because there's practically a year left and qualifiers have barely started and its hard to see how they get teams qualified whilst having a normal domestic season.

They should do a Soccer-Six style tournament.  Have it all done in one week. Sorted.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 01:04:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 23, 2021, 12:57:16 pm
All three of Brazil's games in September are World Cup Qualifiers

Ah okay, I just jumped to the conclusion that it was more FA bullshit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 01:05:29 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 23, 2021, 11:35:41 am
https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Unlikely he'll go on international duty right now

"Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return.

If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel."

^Also from Neil Jones
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 01:29:27 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on August 23, 2021, 01:05:29 pm
"Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return.

If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel."

^Also from Neil Jones

Are we allowed to do this
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 03:17:45 pm
Quote from: rocco on August 23, 2021, 01:29:27 pm
Are we allowed to do this

Not just us. The ECA have waded in saying no one who has to quarantine on return will be released for internationals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 03:23:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 23, 2021, 12:37:57 pm
Wouldn't it help to reduce the number of breaks if we have more games in the breaks we have?

They already play 3 games in each break, not sure they could squeeze many more in a week, although I'm sure Brazil would be happy to try!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 03:25:30 pm

If a country is on the red list it is bonkers to suggest that players should be travelling there to kick a ball about. No chance in hell that Liverpool or any other club will accept losing their players to 10 days quarantine after each international break. That would mean missing 8 league games and multiple CL games this season. We pay their wages, end of. If their countries go on to the amber list then fair enough.

If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 06:47:41 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on August 23, 2021, 03:25:30 pm

If those countries think this approach is unfair then theres an added incentive to get their f*cking houses in order (if murdering your own population through Covid denial isnt a sufficient one, Mr Bolsanaro).
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 23, 2021, 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: Persephone on August 23, 2021, 06:47:41 pm
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.

Thats a very fair point. My comments were principally directed at Brazil and Bolsanaro but youre right.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 24, 2021, 09:04:09 am
Quote from: Schmarn on August 23, 2021, 10:04:35 pm
Thats a very fair point. My comments were principally directed at Brazil and Bolsanaro but youre right.
He is a piece of shit, so you're right on the money there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 24, 2021, 08:59:49 pm
Quote from: Persephone on August 23, 2021, 06:47:41 pm
Not all countries are on the red list because they're covid deniers, a lot of it is politically motivated or those countries just haven't had the access to vaccines because the wealthy countries bought them out first.
Yeah, Egypt are receiving more vaccines but so far a population of 100 million only received 10 million doses only.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 10:22:40 pm
Balls of steel and ice running through his veins for that penalty.

That was top level shithousery from their keeper, getting right into Mo's face to the point where he had to turn away. Plus the delays caused by the sending off and the ensuing melee. That was a pen asking to be missed.

Yet he slotted it as cool as ice. Underrated penalty taker.

1 goal short of the PL 100 Club, I think
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 10:30:05 pm
Has he ever missed a penalty for us? Think he missed his first ever one but can't remember one since.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
We forced him too wide in my opinion. Trent and Harvey took up the space for Salah.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 11:39:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 28, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
We forced him too wide in my opinion. Trent and Harvey took up the space for Salah.

Agree, we had our best and most dangerous attacker stuck out wide.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 11:46:09 pm
His pass outside of the boot to set up Jota for a header was sublime
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 28, 2021, 11:48:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 28, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
We forced him too wide in my opinion. Trent and Harvey took up the space for Salah.

yup - our most dangerous player spent the second half vs ten men basically standing yards outside the box hoping to get the ball then when he did being confronted by

Sympotomatic of us not really having any idea of how to break them down
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 29, 2021, 12:08:21 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 28, 2021, 11:48:59 pm
yup - our most dangerous player spent the second half vs ten men basically standing yards outside the box hoping to get the ball then when he did being confronted by

Sympotomatic of us not really having any idea of how to break them down

I think we had a plan for the first half but it didnt work for the second. Ultimately the left side being poor didnt help us stretch the pitch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 29, 2021, 08:50:16 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 28, 2021, 11:46:09 pm
His pass outside of the boot to set up Jota for a header was sublime

That was something isn't it? Jota ought to have put it in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 29, 2021, 09:28:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on August 28, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
We forced him too wide in my opinion. Trent and Harvey took up the space for Salah.

Sometimes i find that space too crowded with Salah, Harvey and Trent, getting on each other's way. I love Harvey, he's great talent and he's going to have a brilliant career with us, but i don't like him in that set-up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 29, 2021, 10:14:15 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 28, 2021, 10:30:05 pm
Has he ever missed a penalty for us? Think he missed his first ever one but can't remember one since.

He's now on 17 in a row, 18 will equal the LFC record set by Molby (twice).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
August 29, 2
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 28, 2021, 10:30:05 pm
Has he ever missed a penalty for us? Think he missed his first ever one but can't remember one since.

Who was the missed one against? Not sure I can ever remember it!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15753 on: August 29, 2021, 10:34:21 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 29, 2021, 10:32:25 am
Who was the missed one against? Not sure I can ever remember it!

Huddersfield at home I think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15754 on: August 29, 2021, 11:09:17 am »
Yeah think that was the game he put it over the bar anfield road end
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15755 on: Yesterday at 11:15:02 pm »
this was on the second page and Philips was top   ;D  We are so privileged its unreal.

So i read today the opening salvo of the nitty gritty, it is to be hoped. Story runs Mo wants 500k pw. quite a lot of money.

so first of all, hes probably worth that. If i was his agent i would make a compelling argument that hes entirely in the Messi Ronaldo Mbappe bracket, all day a Top 5 player in the world. Could even argue hes the best. Actually, hes the best. Best player alive. Damn good at any rate. And hes moved several times in his career. Not afraid to pull up stumps.

but all is not lost. hopefully he will want to stay. At this time i invite all contract poo-pooers (you know who you are  ;D) to survey the landscape- Mo will want to keep winning stuff. With Elliot and the other 6 contracts like Virgil Fab and Ali, we guarantee a solid core for years to come. We guarantee a project that Mohammed Salah might want to sink his teeth into, including legendary status worldwide really, because a 10 year man who helps a good team over the top against the odds a few solid times, that's the ultimate respect for a player more or less.

all depends if he wants to stay, if not he'll just go, but if he wants to stay then hopefully we can offer a reasonable looking and sounding 350 or so and incentivize it big time up to whatever his agent will sign off on.  so hopefully that's whats happening and they are wrestling over the bridge between 3 and 5, if this floated five holds any water at all.  Any two numbers, i dont care. Just hope he stays.

dudes awesome.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15756 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm »
Pay him
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15757 on: Today at 12:03:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:15:02 pm
this was on the second page and Philips was top   ;D  We are so privileged its unreal.

So i read today the opening salvo of the nitty gritty, it is to be hoped. Story runs Mo wants 500k pw. quite a lot of money.

so first of all, hes probably worth that. If i was his agent i would make a compelling argument that hes entirely in the Messi Ronaldo Mbappe bracket, all day a Top 5 player in the world. Could even argue hes the best. Actually, hes the best. Best player alive. Damn good at any rate. And hes moved several times in his career. Not afraid to pull up stumps.

but all is not lost. hopefully he will want to stay. At this time i invite all contract poo-pooers (you know who you are  ;D) to survey the landscape- Mo will want to keep winning stuff. With Elliot and the other 6 contracts like Virgil Fab and Ali, we guarantee a solid core for years to come. We guarantee a project that Mohammed Salah might want to sink his teeth into, including legendary status worldwide really, because a 10 year man who helps a good team over the top against the odds a few solid times, that's the ultimate respect for a player more or less.

all depends if he wants to stay, if not he'll just go, but if he wants to stay then hopefully we can offer a reasonable looking and sounding 350 or so and incentivize it big time up to whatever his agent will sign off on.  so hopefully that's whats happening and they are wrestling over the bridge between 3 and 5, if this floated five holds any water at all.  Any two numbers, i dont care. Just hope he stays.

dudes awesome.

Keegan, Torres, Owen, Suarez, Coutinho

We often see our best players wanting to go for better things, they rarely do but we always recover and replace.

Would love him to stay
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15758 on: Today at 12:07:10 am »
At the end of the day, hes one of the elite players on the planet. And deserves to be recompensed as such.

No harm in him wanting to be recognised as such if true. And I hope theres a halfway to keep him with us
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15759 on: Today at 01:16:04 am »
What's he on now?
