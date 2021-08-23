this was on the second page and Philips was topWe are so privileged its unreal.So i read today the opening salvo of the nitty gritty, it is to be hoped. Story runs Mo wants 500k pw. quite a lot of money.so first of all, hes probably worth that. If i was his agent i would make a compelling argument that hes entirely in the Messi Ronaldo Mbappe bracket, all day a Top 5 player in the world. Could even argue hes the best. Actually, hes the best. Best player alive. Damn good at any rate. And hes moved several times in his career. Not afraid to pull up stumps.but all is not lost. hopefully he will want to stay. At this time i invite all contract poo-pooers (you know who you are) to survey the landscape- Mo will want to keep winning stuff. With Elliot and the other 6 contracts like Virgil Fab and Ali, we guarantee a solid core for years to come. We guarantee a project that Mohammed Salah might want to sink his teeth into, including legendary status worldwide really, because a 10 year man who helps a good team over the top against the odds a few solid times, that's the ultimate respect for a player more or less.all depends if he wants to stay, if not he'll just go, but if he wants to stay then hopefully we can offer a reasonable looking and sounding 350 or so and incentivize it big time up to whatever his agent will sign off on. so hopefully that's whats happening and they are wrestling over the bridge between 3 and 5, if this floated five holds any water at all. Any two numbers, i dont care. Just hope he stays.dudes awesome.