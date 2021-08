Absolutely bonkers considering he's not even an out and out striker.





He may not be listed that way ever in a team sheet but there's been plenty of times in his LFC career where on the field he is in fact the de facto striker. Actually I'd say it probably occurs in the majority of the games he's played, just not as much recently due to injuries and Trent then having to play further back.Happy to see Mo get an extension if it happens. Protects his value at minimum.What's interesting is when Klopp did his most recent extension it was briefed that it would entail turning over the squad for the next manager. But now I'd say when his current contract is up the way things are going the squad will barely be turned over at all. Going to make for a pretty impossible situation for whoever that person is. Probably a discussion for another thread in another time as it's not really a Salah particular subject, just more I'm reflecting on it as he's another that will get an extension.