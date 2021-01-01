« previous next »
If its about morality then we have other questions to answer, like why we continue to support a goalkeeper who supports a fascist?

Thankfully we dont because we sweep it under the carpet and we separate the man from the player for LFC.

its not about morality

Ive asked for an explanation on the morality comment, non has been offered
its not about morality

Ive asked for an explanation on the morality comment, non has been offered

You have, you just chose to ignore it. And nobody owes you an explanation ;)
You have, you just chose to ignore it. And nobody owes you an explanation ;)

it must have been a shit one - thanks for the explanation, keep them coming
One thing I would say about his agent, is that hes not an agent.  Hes a lawyer. So hes not someone just doing it to line his own pocket like some others.  I genuinely think he has Mos best interests at heart unlike many others.

Yeah, lawyers are never greedy.   ;D
Yeah, lawyers are never greedy.   ;D
Not as greedy as football, agents!
please explain how a footballers salary is immoral
No thanks I'll pass.
But if you need an explanation then I can't help you.

Bloody Hell, It's not as if I took a really entrenched position either, I actually said that in the context of football he does deserve top dollar.

I think there's value in a sensible discussion, which happened around the first lockdown and also around the ESL debate about the governance of the game, which would include ownership, club finances and by extension player and agent remuneration.


Edit: Oh, and I apologise for having more important things to attend to than respond within your timescales,

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:26:56 pm

Ive asked for an explanation on the morality comment, non has been offered
:lmao







No thanks I'll pass.
But if you need an explanation then I can't help you.
Righto
Not a dig at Mo, but absolutely no-one deserves £400k a week, its a ridiculous sum of money for kicking a ball about a field. The longer this greed from all concerned goes on, the faster footy dies.

HGV drivers are getting paid £10 an hour and expected to put in 75 hour weeks, there is a shortage due to wages and conditions and yet people don't give two fucks, but will be moaning like fuck when the food runs out, we're already seeing empty shelves, yet people think kicking a bag of wind about a field deserves £20 million a year ??????


Thats capitalism for you. My highest paid job was also the easiest job with the least amount of work. It was down to the contacts Id made. Capitalism doesnt reward hard work or intelligence in any equitable way. Sure, footballers work hard to get there, but so do HGV drivers. I couldnt drive those huge trucks, Id shite it. Its mostly (well, all) about luck and greed and networks with capitalism. The country keeps voting for a greedy system though.
Not as greedy as football, agents!

Aye good point. Also, it depends on the area of law I suppose.
