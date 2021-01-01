please explain how a footballers salary is immoral





Ive asked for an explanation on the morality comment, non has been offered



No thanks I'll pass.But if you need an explanation then I can't help you.Bloody Hell, It's not as if I took a really entrenched position either, I actually said that in the context of football he does deserve top dollar.I think there's value in a sensible discussion, which happened around the first lockdown and also around the ESL debate about the governance of the game, which would include ownership, club finances and by extension player and agent remuneration.Edit: Oh, and I apologise for having more important things to attend to than respond within your timescales,