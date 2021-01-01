« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1492517 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,742
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15560 on: Today at 09:28:55 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm
His agent had just tweeted a signed photo of Salah and a signed Liverpool shirt with the words 'The Wonder'...

Is that nobhead agent cryptic shit for... 'he's signed it'...?

Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) Tweeted:
The Wonder. https://t.co/uM6PqSFEl4 https://twitter.com/RamyCol/status/1427723243843170307?s=20
One thing I would say about his agent, is that hes not an agent.  Hes a lawyer. So hes not someone just doing it to line his own pocket like some others.  I genuinely think he has Mos best interests at heart unlike many others.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15561 on: Today at 09:57:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:55 am
One thing I would say about his agent, is that hes not an agent.  Hes a lawyer. So hes not someone just doing it to line his own pocket like some others.  I genuinely think he has Mos best interests at heart unlike many others.

Does that make any difference?

Hes presumably getting a cut of whatever Salahs next contract is whether hes a lawyer or an agent?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15562 on: Today at 09:57:33 am »
Based on absolutely nothing, I think (hope) a new contract will be announced next week so we all bounce into the Chelsea match on a high
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15563 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
Seen £400k a week banded about. Surely these footballers wages are getting out of control, even more so than before. Thing is we need to give him a new contract and he's well within his rights to demand that because of what others are paid here and Europe. But doesn't make it less ridiculous.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,968
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15564 on: Today at 10:20:21 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:07:16 am
Seen £400k a week banded about. Surely these footballers wages are getting out of control, even more so than before. Thing is we need to give him a new contract and he's well within his rights to demand that because of what others are paid here and Europe. But doesn't make it less ridiculous.

He deserves it. He should not be accepting less than what the others in the market get.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,937
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15565 on: Today at 10:24:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:20:21 am
He deserves it. He should not be accepting less than what the others in the market get.

Not a dig at Mo, but absolutely no-one deserves £400k a week, its a ridiculous sum of money for kicking a ball about a field. The longer this greed from all concerned goes on, the faster footy dies.

HGV drivers are getting paid £10 an hour and expected to put in 75 hour weeks, there is a shortage due to wages and conditions and yet people don't give two fucks, but will be moaning like fuck when the food runs out, we're already seeing empty shelves, yet people think kicking a bag of wind about a field deserves £20 million a year ??????

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15566 on: Today at 10:26:18 am »
I reckon we offer him £20 an hour and if he scores more than 30 in the league he gets a £50 Love2Shop voucher.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,968
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15567 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Not a dig at Mo, but absolutely no-one deserves £400k a week, its a ridiculous sum of money for kicking a ball about a field. The longer this greed from all concerned goes on, the faster footy dies.

HGV drivers are getting paid £10 an hour and expected to put in 75 hour weeks, there is a shortage due to wages and conditions and yet people don't give two fucks, but will be moaning like fuck when the food runs out, we're already seeing empty shelves, yet people think kicking a bag of wind about a field deserves £20 million a year ??????



He deserves it in the context of football. Lets not get into the debate about what footballers deserve in comparison to 'normal' jobs.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15568 on: Today at 10:30:32 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:26:18 am
I reckon we offer him £20 an hour and if he scores more than 30 in the league he gets a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

You think hes worth twice as much as a HGV driver?

Think on that next time theres no coco-pops on the shelf at thee Asda.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15569 on: Today at 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:30:32 am
You think hes worth twice as much as a HGV driver?

Think on that next time theres no coco-pops on the shelf at thee Asda.

 ::)

Ok fine, £8 an hour and time and a half on weekends. Get them all registered for the 'Bike to Work' scheme so we can cancel the team coach.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,788
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15570 on: Today at 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:08:20 pm
Went to my first game in 1965 and my top 5 players have been the same for a while:

The King
Souness
Barnes
Gerrard
Keegan.

Having watched Mo since he arrived my list will probably have to change.
some list there

Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 05:02:26 pm
Absolutely sensational player and I hope he gets the chance to retire here after smashing more records. It was probably a blessing in disguise that Chelsea originally gazumped us after we fucked around the first time, because if he played well Im sure he wouldve got a bigger move around the time Sterling did. But hes always played under Klopp for us and Im glad hes ours.
yeah i do think back to that, I think we may have won the league that year had we signed him but I do wonder if he would still be here as we had a couple of lean years up to the year he eventually did sign.

I still think Chelsea only signed him because we wanted him, he hardly ever played for them.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15571 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:26:22 am
He deserves it in the context of football. Lets not get into the debate about what footballers deserve in comparison to 'normal' jobs.

Yeah ultimately its this.

There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).

So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15572 on: Today at 11:00:06 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:47:57 am
Yeah ultimately its this.

There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).

So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.

The thing is that wider argument is fact because the comparison is of public money (as the argument tends to centre around doctors or public servants) with private money being invested into the biggest sport in the world. The comparison should be back F1 drivers, tennis players and golfers but it never is because those people tend to be middle class and supported by middle class people, its the people from poorer backgrounds playing what was traditionally a working class sport which people seem to take issue with earning these kinds of figures.

Of course nobody needs 400k a week, and to argue someone is worth it well Im not sure how youd begin to try to quantify that, but as you point out and as has been said above, these are the figures for the worlds best players and Salah is one of the worlds best players so either we pay it or sometime else does.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,033
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15573 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:47:57 am
Yeah ultimately its this.

There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).

So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.

Exactly - the club's job is to put the best team on the pitch. 400k would be 20 million a year from a 500million a year turn over which seems right for our most important/ productive player.

Of course the challenge is to know when that production will drop off. In these contract extension chats too many people go down the 'X has been amazing for us he deserves the money' when their past performance is basically irrelevant.
You're buying their future performance - which is why the Henderson / Wijnadlmam  extensions were debatable (not that I expect LFC fans to want to debate them as its impossible for it to be objective)

In Salahs case you're getting 4 more years of one of the worlds top forwards whose arguably the most consistent in the world (outside Messi) and constantly available so the odds are you're buying a shit load of production
However nothing is bomb proof - you're still  it could easily look like a really expensive deal in the last year or two of the contract.. these decision are tough decisions that seem easy to a lot of supporters
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15574 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
You only have to look at Aubamayeng. Turned to shit near enough as soon as he got his bumper contract. I dont think that would happen with Salah though. Too good a player for that and still in his prime
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15575 on: Today at 11:12:11 am »
Based on what it would cost to replace Salah's goal output £20m a year would represent good value for a player at his peak!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15576 on: Today at 11:14:55 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:26:22 am
He deserves it in the context of football. Lets not get into the debate about what footballers deserve in comparison to 'normal' jobs.


Well let's not use the word "deserve" then. It will always prompt strong reactions and be set against general wages in society. I think everyone accepts that either we pay players like Salah obscene wages or we lose them, but we don't need to feel that they "deserve it" to accept the current reality.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15577 on: Today at 11:19:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:01:02 am
Exactly - the club's job is to put the best team on the pitch. 400k would be 20 million a year from a 500million a year turn over which seems right for our most important/ productive player.

Of course the challenge is to know when that production will drop off. In these contract extension chats too many people go down the 'X has been amazing for us he deserves the money' when their past performance is basically irrelevant.
You're buying their future performance - which is why the Henderson / Wijnadlmam  extensions were debatable (not that I expect LFC fans to want to debate them as its impossible for it to be objective)

In Salahs case you're getting 4 more years of one of the worlds top forwards whose arguably the most consistent in the world (outside Messi) and constantly available so the odds are you're buying a shit load of production
However nothing is bomb proof - you're still  it could easily look like a really expensive deal in the last year or two of the contract.. these decision are tough decisions that seem easy to a lot of supporters

I agree.

£400k per week over 4 years is £83m. If we signed a great striker on £200k it would be £42m over the same period. Where could you get that quality for only £42m?

Lukaku is 1 year younger and is costing Chelsea £97.5m and on £212k per week. Over 4 years he'll cost £141m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15578 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:47:57 am
Yeah ultimately its this.

There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).

So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.
I agree with this as things currently stand. But also think that club revenues are inflated, often to the detriment of the fans.

If we look at the 3 main revenue streams of media, matchday and commercial. There's an argument that media is driven by excessively costly subscriptions from viewers both in the UK and overseas.
Matchday, we've all seen the debates about ticket prices.
Commercial, the link is perhaps not as strong apart from the main commercial earner for clubs, which is the kit deals, where again fans are being asked for higher and higher amounts for kits that change every year.

If Sky/BT did season tickets for say £30 per year, and if tickets were capped at £30, the cake would be smaller and so would the wages.

Simplistic I know, but it makes you think, and the more you think, the more fragile it all looks.
Logged

Online ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15579 on: Today at 11:26:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:53 am
Not a dig at Mo, but absolutely no-one deserves £400k a week, its a ridiculous sum of money for kicking a ball about a field. The longer this greed from all concerned goes on, the faster footy dies.

HGV drivers are getting paid £10 an hour and expected to put in 75 hour weeks, there is a shortage due to wages and conditions and yet people don't give two fucks, but will be moaning like fuck when the food runs out, we're already seeing empty shelves, yet people think kicking a bag of wind about a field deserves £20 million a year ??????
They generate this money so they deserve it. If you dont agree with the capitalism model then thats fine, but if we agree to live with this model then footballers absolutely deserve that kind of money.
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15580 on: Today at 11:31:34 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:26:27 am
They generate this money so they deserve it. If you dont agree with the capitalism model then thats fine, but if we agree to live with this model then footballers absolutely deserve that kind of money.

They generate this money by fleecing me and you though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,968
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15581 on: Today at 11:32:44 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:14:55 am

Well let's not use the word "deserve" then. It will always prompt strong reactions and be set against general wages in society. I think everyone accepts that either we pay players like Salah obscene wages or we lose them, but we don't need to feel that they "deserve it" to accept the current reality.

I will use the word deserve because we always talk about Salah and any footballer in the context of football. So apologies but I will continue to use that word.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15582 on: Today at 11:34:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:26:20 am
I agree with this as things currently stand. But also think that club revenues are inflated, often to the detriment of the fans.

Oh 100%, and that is part of the wider discussion for sure.
Logged

Online ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15583 on: Today at 11:42:00 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:31:34 am
They generate this money by fleecing me and you though.
Well we agree to that and sign up for it. Football brings loads to a lot of our lives, not even just watching the games but making bonds with family and friends that you maybe wouldnt have without it. Probably worth it on balance.
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15584 on: Today at 11:56:57 am »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 11:42:00 am
Well we agree to that and sign up for it. Football brings loads to a lot of our lives, not even just watching the games but making bonds with family and friends that you maybe wouldnt have without it. Probably worth it on balance.

It's turning into a sport for the rich though. Ticket prices going one way. TV subscriptions go up every year. With blinkers on Salah deserves £400k a week. But the wider context is no footballer should be paid that and less said about owners the better.  But I guess that's just the sad state of football in general. It really shouldn't be defended.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:41 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,899
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15585 on: Today at 12:00:21 pm »
Football isn't the only sport with the same issue, it's most popular team sports. It's not a football only problem. That's the society we live in.

Logged

Online ThepepeReina

  • Space Cadet with a monoflatulent other half
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15586 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:00:21 pm
Football isn't the only sport with the same issue, it's most popular team sports. It's not a football only problem. That's the society we live in.
Exactly this, its the model we live in, nothing to do with football.
Logged
Gamertag - GOUGHYlegend
I aint got time to bleed

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15587 on: Today at 12:17:11 pm »
Whether anyone 'desrerves' or even 'earns' these huge amounts of money it is clear that players expect it and have other players' wages to justify them; they are divorced from the realities of life. I recall years ago a manager of a League 2 side (4th Division really) the worst standard of top flight football moaning about the wages his players got. He said that it's terrible that top players got so much when his players had "to get by on £80,000 a year". Even now that would be a fantastic salary for most people but in the world of football it was derisory.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,937
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15588 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: ThepepeReina on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Exactly this, its the model we live in, nothing to do with football.

And its so very very wrong. My Dad first took me to Anfield in 1975, I'd been pestering him for ages, he finally took me to see us v Birmingham City. Jumped the bus from Kirkby in the morning, went to the ground to buy a ticket, think it cost about £1 for a ticket in the main, nipped into town for brekkie in TJ's then back the ground. After that we started going every home game, 75p each in the paddock for me, brother and him.

Just before I stopped going regularly, I was spending £2k a season just for me to go, even if I could get tickets to take my two lads, I cannot justify the expense. The huge sums in the game should go to the players, but also to the grounds to expand them and in keeping tickets affordable. If this goes on, only the rich will be going the game. Look at Leeds in the 00's and Barca now to see what excessive spending does to a club.

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15589 on: Today at 12:18:35 pm »
Definitely not the thread to be discussing it....but 'its the society we live in' isn't a good enough reason to just ignore it.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15590 on: Today at 12:23:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:18:35 pm
Definitely not the thread to be discussing it....

you should have just stopped there

Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15591 on: Today at 12:28:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:18:35 pm
Definitely not the thread to be discussing it....but 'its the society we live in' isn't a good enough reason to just ignore it.
Agreed.
Also think that if you genuinely love the actual game of footy, you get can joy from virtually any form of the game, especially if you get emotionally invested in the game.
I remember going to a semi pro game with a load of us when someone's son was playing. His team won with a last minute winner. The footy fans among us were on their feet, but also the non fans were too. They enjoyed the experience and got emotionally invested in the outcome.

To me that is footy at its core, and big business has bought it, commoditised it, hyped it and sold it back to us for a massive price.
But as you say, one for another thread.

Anyway, in the shitshow that is modern football and this is relatively speaking, Mo has been outstanding value.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15592 on: Today at 12:31:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:18:30 pm
And its so very very wrong. My Dad first took me to Anfield in 1975, I'd been pestering him for ages, he finally took me to see us v Birmingham City. Jumped the bus from Kirkby in the morning, went to the ground to buy a ticket, think it cost about £1 for a ticket in the main, nipped into town for brekkie in TJ's then back the ground. After that we started going every home game, 75p each in the paddock for me, brother and him.

Just before I stopped going regularly, I was spending £2k a season just for me to go, even if I could get tickets to take my two lads, I cannot justify the expense. The huge sums in the game should go to the players, but also to the grounds to expand them and in keeping tickets affordable. If this goes on, only the rich will be going the game. Look at Leeds in the 00's and Barca now to see what excessive spending does to a club.

The oil owned clubs are also partly responsible for driving up salaries. They had to pay players ridiculous sums to get player to go there whilst they were building up. And all it takes is well PSG have offered me this. So you will have to too. Otherwise I'll go there
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15593 on: Today at 12:31:53 pm »
under normal circumstances £400k for Salah wouldnt seem too much but for Liverpool who i thought had an informal wage cap its a bit different. We currently have one of the biggest wage bills in Europe, and what happens when other players request more?

I suppose the only benefit is that other big names (Fabinho, VVD, Ali) have all signed already. I cant imagine Trent or Robbo demanding more money either.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15594 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm »
So, Mo, he had a belter on Saturday


Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,393
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15595 on: Today at 12:34:32 pm »
I do like how one person essentially saying 'I saw someone on twitter say he wants £400k a week' has now become pure gospel :D
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,285
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15596 on: Today at 12:37:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:34:32 pm
I do like how one person essentially saying 'I saw someone on twitter say he wants £400k a week' has now become pure gospel :D

It's the society we live in these days.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,635
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15597 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
People know if he hits all his bonuses he gets £350k a week now right?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,937
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15598 on: Today at 12:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:40:36 pm
People know if he hits all his bonuses he gets £350k a week now right?

Yep and its still too much.

Anyway, he was excellent on Saturday and I didn't know until I watched MOTD, he's the first player since football was invented in 1992 to score in the opening weekend 5 years on the trot. He also looked like he was loving it being out there, suppose that's what playing for the Reds does to you.
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,374
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15599 on: Today at 01:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm
It is truly amazing. Played 204 games for us and scored in 100 of them. What can you say about that?

What the fuck was he doing in the other 104 games? Lazy bastard.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall
Pages: 1 ... 385 386 387 388 389 [390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 