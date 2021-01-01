Yeah ultimately its this.



There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).



So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.



Exactly - the club's job is to put the best team on the pitch. 400k would be 20 million a year from a 500million a year turn over which seems right for our most important/ productive player.Of course the challenge is to know when that production will drop off. In these contract extension chats too many people go down the 'X has been amazing for us he deserves the money' when their past performance is basically irrelevant.You're buying their future performance - which is why the Henderson / Wijnadlmam extensions were debatable (not that I expect LFC fans to want to debate them as its impossible for it to be objective)In Salahs case you're getting 4 more years of one of the worlds top forwards whose arguably the most consistent in the world (outside Messi) and constantly available so the odds are you're buying a shit load of productionHowever nothing is bomb proof - you're still it could easily look like a really expensive deal in the last year or two of the contract.. these decision are tough decisions that seem easy to a lot of supporters