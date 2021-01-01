Yeah ultimately its this.
There is a wider debate about if footballers deserve it compared to X, but Id rather see 50-60% of clubs revenues going to the players rather than this be a lower % and the money going elsewhere (agents, owners, etc).
So if £400k a week fits in that % then so be it.
I agree with this as things currently stand. But also think that club revenues are inflated, often to the detriment of the fans.
If we look at the 3 main revenue streams of media, matchday and commercial. There's an argument that media is driven by excessively costly subscriptions from viewers both in the UK and overseas.
Matchday, we've all seen the debates about ticket prices.
Commercial, the link is perhaps not as strong apart from the main commercial earner for clubs, which is the kit deals, where again fans are being asked for higher and higher amounts for kits that change every year.
If Sky/BT did season tickets for say £30 per year, and if tickets were capped at £30, the cake would be smaller and so would the wages.
Simplistic I know, but it makes you think, and the more you think, the more fragile it all looks.