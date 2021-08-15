Garth Crooks has targetted Salah consistently, its obvious there are some devious undertones to his criticisms. Imagine having so much negative things to pick at about one of the best players in the league in its history.
Crooks picked him in his team of the week and had the following to say;
'Regular readers will know I have had issues with Salah's game
, but not against Norwich. I saw no sign of selfishness in front of goal or looking for cheap penalties.
What I saw was the player who, as when he first arrived at Anfield, played for the team first and foremost
and got the goal his performance deserved. I hope he keeps it up
.'
Sad state of affairs when a journeyman like Crooks feels he can criticise a world class player.