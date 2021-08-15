Underrated by a lot of our fan-base as well. Certainly not universally appreciated or acknowledged for just how brilliant a player he is.



Yep. Cause he isn't hitting the highs of his first year, I have some mates who are like "He's shite now.". There was always an odd undercurrent even when he was at his best of "Well Mane's better" who is of course world class too but it always felt like a weird way to bring Mo down.And of course towards the end of last season a pretty damn big wave of "Sell Salah and buy Mbappe/Haaland/Sancho".It's always felt like there's just a section of our fanbase who don't rate him as highly as other players. I don't know if it is a case of new = better or a case of just naturally believing our rivals have better squads than us, but it's always just been this undercurrent with Mo