It was a valid criticism of Salah in his second season here. He was trying to chase his first season goalscoring a little too hard and making the odd bad decision in the box. But it was also a valid criticism of Mane a few years ago too. In the last 2-3 years though, I've not really seen any hint of selfishness from either of them.



He got 8 asssists in his second season - it was in no way a fair and valid criticism of him at the time, and it still isn't. That's more than Mane has ever managed in his career (not just for us) despite usually playing with a higher scoring player in Salah, and Bobby has only managed 8 assists once for us. You'd never call Bobby selfish, despite him not managing for us to beat 8 assists in a season. Mane could be seen to be more selfish than Salah based on these stats - but I'd argue that his lack of assists is down to just not being as good as Salah is at passing and crossing.