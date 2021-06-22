Obviously Afcon will be a lot more important especially considering that's a title Egypt has a serious chance of winning. I'd expect him to sign a new deal around the time the new season begins. Because of CL football and having won the two biggest trophies there's not much incentive for him to look elsewhere so long as he'll be the highest paid player at Liverpool. I'd say he's unlikely to end his career at Anfield, but then it will probably be a swansong in the Middle East for a couple of years rather than another European club. Due to the financial situation in European football right now, the Spanish clubs are extremely unlikely to pull the 150-mil trigger for someone approaching 30 years old + Juve are skint and PSG are all about massaging Neymar's ego. That way, I don't see where he'd go. That's definitely a big change from the Torres and Suárez days at least