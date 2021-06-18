He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Quite unbelievable how ripped Salah is, not a real footballers physique that.
Footballers should do what he and Ronaldo have in terms of taking care of their body, with the amount of resources they have, especially at top clubs, they should all be ripped.
I just miss Charlie Adam to be honest.
Mo is getting a wax figure at Madame Tussauds soon.
Mo is getting a wax figure at Madame Tussauds soon. https://twitter.com/MadameTussauds/status/1407329516121464841
There's more of an argument with Afcon where it overlaps our season.But if your employer stopped you from playing football at weekends. How would you feel about that?Not sure where in the scale of career medals professional footballers rate the Olympics.
