Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 30, 2021, 08:42:19 pm
Quote from: number 168 on May 29, 2021, 06:41:35 pm
I voted for the WHU goal, absolutley everything: speed, passing, vision, control and finish. As for that Babajide one it was comical defending.
https://youtu.be/S8jY6zN3TPc?t=47
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 30, 2021, 08:46:44 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 29, 2021, 06:08:50 pm
You must be joking, right?
The defending on the Babajide and Musialowski goals was poor, especially the Babajide one.
They should have separate GOTS lists for Womens and Youth footy due to the poorer defending.

Mo's instinctive finishing really shines through on that vid.

I think the goal against WHU will win it due to the build-up play AND Mo's finish.

Yet had Salah scored either of those goals you'd be telling the world how incredible they were. Nice sexist attitude from you there though saying defending in the women's game is poorer and they  should have their own list, great work!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 30, 2021, 09:08:23 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 30, 2021, 08:46:44 pm
Yet had Salah scored either of those goals you'd be telling the world how incredible they were. Nice sexist attitude from you there though saying defending in the women's game is poorer and they  should have their own list, great work!
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 30, 2021, 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 30, 2021, 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

It's also true to say defending is not great in a lot of Premier League games either of which our great attacking players have benefited from on numerous occasions. But no one would take the credit away from our players, so why do the same for the other goals?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 30, 2021, 11:01:23 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 30, 2021, 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

What difference does it make if the defending isn't the same. The attacking generally isn't the same either. Isn't that the whole point of judging great goals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 07:17:38 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 30, 2021, 09:08:23 pm
Don't be presumptive and silly.
Mo's WHU goal is better than both of those.

It's not sexist to say defending in the Womens and Youth games is not as good as the Pro Mens.
Wind your neck in and grow up.

The youth game its not because they're learning but to say defending in the women's game is poor because they're women and not as good as the men is sexist, so perhaps you need to wind your neck in and grow up. I like the way you make a distinction between women and the "pro" mens here, because the womens game isn't professional is it?!

Either way if one of thise goals was scored by a player in the men's team you'd be heralding it the goal of the season. They're both brilliant goals scored with skill and deserved to be recognised as such, which is why they're included. If you're questioning defending why are you not questioning why West Ham only had one defender back and left the vulnerable to the counter attack against one of the quickest and deadliest players in the league? I'd say that's pretty poor defending...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 08:42:10 am
Quote from: Welshred on May 30, 2021, 08:46:44 pm
Yet had Salah scored either of those goals you'd be telling the world how incredible they were. Nice sexist attitude from you there though saying defending in the women's game is poorer and they  should have their own list, great work!
It's silly to say youth and women's football shouldn't be included in the vote because of the poor standard of defending.  The standard of attacking is also much worse, so obviously it evens out and the overall quality of the goal stays the same.  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 11:03:21 am
The difference in media tone over this De Bruyne injury versus Salahs shoulder raises an eyebrow or ten eh?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 12:32:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 31, 2021, 07:17:38 am
The youth game its not because they're learning but to say defending in the women's game is poor because they're women and not as good as the men is sexist, so perhaps you need to wind your neck in and grow up. I like the way you make a distinction between women and the "pro" mens here, because the womens game isn't professional is it?!

Either way if one of thise goals was scored by a player in the men's team you'd be heralding it the goal of the season. They're both brilliant goals scored with skill and deserved to be recognised as such, which is why they're included. If you're questioning defending why are you not questioning why West Ham only had one defender back and left the vulnerable to the counter attack against one of the quickest and deadliest players in the league? I'd say that's pretty poor defending...
I'm gonna leave it here mate because reading your reply it's now clear to me that you misinterpreted my point and have made a wrong assumption.
The whole reason I placed the Youth goal alongside the Womens goal was because it's not about sex - it's about the inexperience/poorer level of defending. And I wrote 'Pro Mens' to reinforce the point that the mens game is the elite version because of the long-established Pro nature of it. So the men have the advantage of the best Pro resources and Pro coaching for a very long time comparatively. I don't have much time on here so I try to be quick and brief when I write. I don't expect others to pick apart every single word I write and analyse it.

Please don't make assumptions. If either the Musialowski or Babajide goal were scored by Mo (for example) I still wouldn't have placed them above Mo's WHU goal. Playing footy you know that dribbling goals are pretty common, especially at levels where defending is poorer, so you'd expect to see goals like that - even now and again at PL level. But the WHU won't be repeated for a very long time.

Due to my background I'm an advocate of both women's and minority rights so I would prefer not be labelled sexist unless someone knows me.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 12:38:27 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on May 31, 2021, 08:42:10 am
It's silly to say youth and women's football shouldn't be included in the vote because of the poor standard of defending.  The standard of attacking is also much worse, so obviously it evens out and the overall quality of the goal stays the same.  :)
I disagree.
The attacking at Youth and Women's footy is much better than the defending at those levels.
Hence my point about the goals not being 'equal'.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 31, 2021, 01:04:33 pm
Quote from: royhendo on May 31, 2021, 11:03:21 am
The difference in media tone over this De Bruyne injury versus Salahs shoulder raises an eyebrow or ten eh?

Quite astonishing.
On the night I thought KDB was extremely poor(unable to hold onto the ball and misplacing passes) and his departure was a blessing in disguise as Guardiola was forced to make a substitution for the better. Unlike our final against Madrid where Salah was having a good game and was causing them all sorts of problems. His departure put on the back foot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 1, 2021, 11:33:01 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 1, 2021, 02:22:06 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 1, 2021, 02:29:55 pm
If he goes to Olympics he will be in Japan 14 July-7 Aug
so no preseason for him and he will probably miss first 4-6 weeks of season - unless Klopp and fitness gurus have a specially fitness regime for him to build it down slower now and then back up with a short break between Olympics and start of season on 14 Aug
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 2, 2021, 04:08:50 am
Quote from: dutchkop on June  1, 2021, 02:29:55 pm
If he goes to Olympics he will be in Japan 14 July-7 Aug
so no preseason for him and he will probably miss first 4-6 weeks of season - unless Klopp and fitness gurus have a specially fitness regime for him to build it down slower now and then back up with a short break between Olympics and start of season on 14 Aug

Well he's got a whole month and a half rest before going to Japan potentially. So he wouldn't be out of shape by any means.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 2, 2021, 05:07:09 am
Will he get a new hat this summer too?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 2, 2021, 05:23:08 am
Quote from: dutchkop on June  1, 2021, 02:29:55 pm
If he goes to Olympics he will be in Japan 14 July-7 Aug
so no preseason for him and he will probably miss first 4-6 weeks of season - unless Klopp and fitness gurus have a specially fitness regime for him to build it down slower now and then back up with a short break between Olympics and start of season on 14 Aug

The Olympics will be his preseason, that's pretty logical. He's not a player who needs tactical training to bed into the team either, I can't see us changing the way we play dramatically next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 2, 2021, 08:22:39 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 2, 2021, 02:19:36 pm
Ali won Goal of the Season but look at that list of Mo's goals! ;D

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/435807-alisson-becker-wins-liverpool-goal-of-the-season-for-2020-21

I thought his West Ham one was the best he scored this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 3, 2021, 05:48:03 pm
Did they close the vote early, or am I just time zone confused?
(could of course just be the official site getting the deadline time wrong)
June 3, 2021, 05:49:45 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 3, 2021, 06:07:22 pm
It was meant to be 5pm today I think but I tried before that, somewhere between 4 and 5pm, and it said it had closed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 3, 2021, 06:09:24 pm
Ah... that explains it. The official LFC site said 6pm.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
June 8, 2021, 12:13:35 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 01:35:31 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 02:54:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
And we have a winner!  8)

https://twitter.com/PFA/status/1403321593841991682?s=19

Lovely stuff.

Mo deserves everything that comes his way, he somehow manages to be both world class and criminally underrated both at the same time. Phenomenally good footballer
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 03:11:05 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 03:13:11 pm
Thanks for the link. Appreciate. I thought Harry Kane is going to win this award actually.

Well done, Mo!!!! Hell yeah!!
