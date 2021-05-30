The youth game its not because they're learning but to say defending in the women's game is poor because they're women and not as good as the men is sexist, so perhaps you need to wind your neck in and grow up. I like the way you make a distinction between women and the "pro" mens here, because the womens game isn't professional is it?!



Either way if one of thise goals was scored by a player in the men's team you'd be heralding it the goal of the season. They're both brilliant goals scored with skill and deserved to be recognised as such, which is why they're included. If you're questioning defending why are you not questioning why West Ham only had one defender back and left the vulnerable to the counter attack against one of the quickest and deadliest players in the league? I'd say that's pretty poor defending...



I'm gonna leave it here mate because reading your reply it's now clear to me that you misinterpreted my point and have made a wrong assumption.The whole reason I placed the Youth goal alongside the Womens goal was because it's not about sex - it's about the inexperience/poorer level of defending. And I wrote 'Pro Mens' to reinforce the point that the mens game is the elite version because of the long-established Pro nature of it. So the men have the advantage of the best Pro resources and Pro coaching for a very long time comparatively. I don't have much time on here so I try to be quick and brief when I write. I don't expect others to pick apart every single word I write and analyse it.Please don't make assumptions. If either the Musialowski or Babajide goal were scored by Mo (for example) I still wouldn't have placed them above Mo's WHU goal. Playing footy you know that dribbling goals are pretty common, especially at levels where defending is poorer, so you'd expect to see goals like that - even now and again at PL level. But the WHU won't be repeated for a very long time.Due to my background I'm an advocate of both women's and minority rights so I would prefer not be labelled sexist unless someone knows me.