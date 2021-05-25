I'm not sure what David james is smoking but he said that we should sell Salah as that would enable Mane and Firmino to score more.

There's no way that you sell your top scorer just because the others aren't scoring "enough".

Salah scored more league goals this season than Firmino and Mane combined. The chances of getting another player of the calibre of Salah and who will "help" the others scored more is almost zero.



The big decision this summer is whether Mane and Firmino will regain their form. Jota was brought in and has shown that he is a capable alternative but one of Mane and Firmino may have to go if we are to bounce back.