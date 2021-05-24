i maybe wrong but i think the reference was to go down the coutinho route of selling him while he is at his peak and has maximum value , and trusting klopp to rebuild the team with the money recieved . We certainly need to strenghthen 2-3 positions and i think the argument is to sell Salah now and use the money to buy 2-3 players . I dont thinhk thats a completely stupid argument . and i trust Klopp , if PSG pay a good sum for salah , m sure he will get 2-3 quality signings .
M not in favour of this argument , but i wont go as far to say its stupid .