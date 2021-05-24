« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Offline Jon2lfc

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,653
  It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on May 24, 2021, 10:30:45 pm
So, my friend and I are compiling our favourite ten Mo goals, a great excuse to look at endless videos.  ;D

https://youtu.be/4dxgVWoCFCM
:thumbup

He made the people happy.
Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,396
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
Mo won us the most points out of anyone else in the league this season.

:D

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,229
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
Mo won us the most points out of anyone else in the league this season.

yeh but only if he was as good as harry kane  :wave



Online redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,523
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 07:39:29 pm
Stat padding Kane right down the list there.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,396
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15284 on: Today at 06:14:00 am
Mo Salah on his moment of the season:

"The highlight of the season was Alis goal! I didnt even think about it, I was jumping. That was the moment when I felt like we were going to play in the Champions League next season." [LFC]
Offline xbugawugax

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15285 on: Today at 08:16:08 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
Mo won us the most points out of anyone else in the league this season.



such selfish player. hogging all the goals and points for himself.  :lickin

pretty sure the points for calvert lewin were for his early season exploits.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15286 on: Today at 08:21:00 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:14:00 am
Mo Salah on his moment of the season:

"The highlight of the season was Alis goal! I didnt even think about it, I was jumping. That was the moment when I felt like we were going to play in the Champions League next season." [LFC]

Don't know why he is saying "we" when we're going to sell him
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,336
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15287 on: Today at 09:15:07 am
I'm not sure what David james is smoking but he said that we should sell Salah as that would enable Mane and Firmino to score more.
There's no way that you sell your top scorer just because the others aren't scoring "enough".
Salah scored more league goals this season than Firmino and Mane combined. The chances of getting another player of the calibre of Salah and who will "help" the others scored more is almost zero.

The big decision this summer is whether Mane and Firmino will regain their form. Jota was brought in and has shown that he is a capable alternative but one of Mane and Firmino may have to go if we are to bounce back.
Online redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,523
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15288 on: Today at 09:17:21 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:15:07 am
I'm not sure what David james is smoking but he said that we should sell Salah as that would enable Mane and Firmino to score more.
There's no way that you sell your top scorer just because the others aren't scoring "enough".
Salah scored more league goals this season than Firmino and Mane combined. The chances of getting another player of the calibre of Salah and who will "help" the others scored more is almost zero.

The big decision this summer is whether Mane and Firmino will regain their form. Jota was brought in and has shown that he is a capable alternative but one of Mane and Firmino may have to go if we are to bounce back.

Yeah, while we're at it I think we should sell Virgil as Matip and Gomez will concede less that way. And maybe sell Alisson so Adrian doesn't let in as many.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline blood.red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 239
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15289 on: Today at 09:24:00 am
i maybe wrong but i think the reference was to go down the coutinho route of selling him while he is at his peak and has maximum value , and trusting klopp to rebuild the team with the money recieved . We certainly need to strenghthen 2-3 positions and i think the argument is to sell Salah now and use the money to buy 2-3 players . I dont thinhk thats a completely stupid argument . and i trust Klopp , if PSG pay a good sum for salah , m sure he will get 2-3 quality signings .

M not in favour of this argument , but i wont go as far to say its stupid .
I have never been to Liverpool . But my blood is RED ..... Liverpool is in my blood ...

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,540
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15290 on: Today at 09:26:22 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 08:16:08 am
such selfish player. hogging all the goals and points for himself.  :lickin

pretty sure the points for calvert lewin were for his early season exploits.
More than Penandes? and Kane? :) That is not what the media in this country would have you believe....
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15291 on: Today at 09:36:16 am
He genuinely wasn't even spoken about for player of the season was he? Absolutely mental.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 55,530
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15292 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:36:16 am
He genuinely wasn't even spoken about for player of the season was he? Absolutely mental.

Most team of the seasons Ive seen done by pundits didnt even have him in it.

Its absolutely bizarre.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,672
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15293 on: Today at 09:46:45 am
Our own form this calendar year until the last 6 weeks probably affected external people's judgement on Salah, which is quite frankly ridiculous.

Had we been in and around the 3rd position most of the season, rather than on the last day, I reckon he'd get a lot more attention.

Every season he proves to be one of the best forwards in the league and yet you have morons focusing on the rare occasion we might get a soft penalty because he went down or the odd moment he took a shot rather than passing to Mane. The narrative on Salah's time here is already fixed in some people's mind and it won't change even if he continues his outstanding form.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15294 on: Today at 04:12:42 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:55:35 pm
Mo won us the most points out of anyone else in the league this season.



I think Mo is the ultimate but this particular stat is always a bit 'funny' to me

The 3rd goal in a 3-0 win might on paper look like fluff but if in the game at 2-0 the other team looked like getting back into it the 3rd goal can kill off ambition so isn't the fluff that it appears to be.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,089
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15295 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:15:07 am
I'm not sure what David james is smoking but he said that we should sell Salah as that would enable Mane and Firmino to score more.
There's no way that you sell your top scorer just because the others aren't scoring "enough".
Salah scored more league goals this season than Firmino and Mane combined. The chances of getting another player of the calibre of Salah and who will "help" the others scored more is almost zero.

The big decision this summer is whether Mane and Firmino will regain their form. Jota was brought in and has shown that he is a capable alternative but one of Mane and Firmino may have to go if we are to bounce back.

He's just thick, as most ex footballers are. It's one of the most baffling ways of thinking in football.

Utter lunacy
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15296 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm
We should sell Van Dijk to allow Phillips and Williams to keep more clean sheets
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
