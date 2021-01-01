Player Games Goals Assists GPG APG G+APG Henry 106 79 40 0.75 0.38 1.12 Shearer 108 90 27 0.83 0.25 1.08 Van Persie 101 74 25 0.73 0.25 0.98 Salah 108 73 28 0.68 0.26 0.94 Kane 105 84 10 0.80 0.10 0.90 Aguero 94 70 13 0.74 0.14 0.88 Suarez 97 65 20 0.67 0.21 0.88 Rooney 94 64 18 0.68 0.19 0.87 Ronaldo 101 66 20 0.65 0.20 0.85 Cole 110 66 24 0.60 0.22 0.82 Van Nistelrooy 98 68 10 0.69 0.10 0.80 Fowler 112 71 15 0.63 0.13 0.77 Owen 92 54 9 0.59 0.10 0.68

Player Games Goals Assists GPG APG G+APG Henry 138 106 48 0.77 0.35 1.12 Shearer 148 121 31 0.82 0.21 1.03 Van Persie 122 86 28 0.70 0.23 0.93 Aguero 119 91 19 0.76 0.16 0.92 Salah 143 95 32 0.66 0.22 0.89 Rooney 121 76 28 0.63 0.23 0.86 Kane 139 105 14 0.76 0.10 0.86 Suarez 110 69 23 0.63 0.21 0.84 Cole 130 72 29 0.55 0.22 0.78 Ronaldo 134 75 26 0.56 0.19 0.75 Van Nistelrooy 115 74 11 0.64 0.10 0.74 Fowler 140 83 16 0.59 0.11 0.71 Owen 121 70 12 0.58 0.10 0.68

Just to add to the stats that I posted yesterday for Fowler and Salah, here is the same data for the all-time best strikers in the PL era:I'm always surprised when I see RVP so high up these lists and I guess it shows how underrated he probably was as a player, as I doubt he'll be sniffing entry into the PL 'Hall of Fame' before some others well below him on that list.Also worth noting how well Salah does on those lists in terms of games played, and it just shows how good his injury record has been that the only players above him are those that played in the 42 game era.Oh, and what a player Henry was, can only drool at the thought of him playing left forward in a Klopp Liverpool team in his prime.