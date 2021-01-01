« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
No because Leicester could beat us on goal difference still, however unlikely. Hence Id rather they lose.

Plus recent history has shown three goals isnt always enough against Palace.

2014 is hardly Recent!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15201 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
lol so black and white, just because funky gibbons is saying he hopes Kane scores a hat trick it doesnt mean he doesnt hope Mo scores a hat trick too. Both can happen simultaneously and both would guarantee you'd hope top 4
Reply #15202 on: Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
lol so black and white, just because funky gibbons is saying he hopes Kane scores a hat trick it doesnt mean he doesnt hope Mo scores a hat trick too. Both can happen simultaneously and both would guarantee you'd hope top 4
Yeah, but why would you say one and not the other?... I'm fine with your scenario, especially if Mo gets the golden boot in addition to us getting top four.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15203 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
He's saving his goals for the second half on Sunday. Kane will score early and celebrate because he thinks he's finally won a trophy; his daughter will give a sigh of relief; then Mo will score three quick goals and leave Kane open-mouthed in shock and dismay
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15204 on: Today at 12:31:41 am
Good lad, didn't score today. Keeps Kane hopeful and hungry to score for Sunday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15205 on: Today at 12:44:59 am
If he were half as talented as Pogba at diving or Bruno Fernandes at shrieking, he would have had a penalty today.
Really underutilized potential wrt penalties. If he practices the trailing leg, flailing dive technique from Sir Harry Kane, then there would be no contest for the golden boot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15206 on: Today at 11:14:17 am
Just to add to the stats that I posted yesterday for Fowler and Salah, here is the same data for the all-time best strikers in the PL era:

Best 3 Consecutive Seasons

      Player     
       Games     
       Goals     
      Assists     
        GPG       
        APG       
       G+APG     
Henry
106
79
40
0.75
0.38
1.12
Shearer
108
90
27
0.83
0.25
1.08
Van Persie
101
74
25
0.73
0.25
0.98
Salah
108
73
28
0.68
0.26
0.94
Kane
105
84
10
0.80
0.10
0.90
Aguero
94
70
13
0.74
0.14
0.88
Suarez
97
65
20
0.67
0.21
0.88
Rooney
94
64
18
0.68
0.19
0.87
Ronaldo
101
66
20
0.65
0.20
0.85
Cole
110
66
24
0.60
0.22
0.82
Van Nistelrooy
98
68
10
0.69
0.10
0.80
Fowler
112
71
15
0.63
0.13
0.77
Owen
92
54
9
0.59
0.10
0.68


Best 4 Consecutive Seasons

      Player     
       Games     
       Goals     
      Assists     
        GPG       
        APG       
       G+APG     
Henry
138
106
48
0.77
0.35
1.12
Shearer
148
121
31
0.82
0.21
1.03
Van Persie
122
86
28
0.70
0.23
0.93
Aguero
119
91
19
0.76
0.16
0.92
Salah
143
95
32
0.66
0.22
0.89
Rooney
121
76
28
0.63
0.23
0.86
Kane
139
105
14
0.76
0.10
0.86
Suarez
110
69
23
0.63
0.21
0.84
Cole
130
72
29
0.55
0.22
0.78
Ronaldo
134
75
26
0.56
0.19
0.75
Van Nistelrooy
115
74
11
0.64
0.10
0.74
Fowler
140
83
16
0.59
0.11
0.71
Owen
121
70
12
0.58
0.10
0.68

I'm always surprised when I see RVP so high up these lists and I guess it shows how underrated he probably was as a player, as I doubt he'll be sniffing entry into the PL 'Hall of Fame' before some others well below him on that list.

Also worth noting how well Salah does on those lists in terms of games played, and it just shows how good his injury record has been that the only players above him are those that played in the 42 game era.

Oh, and what a player Henry was, can only drool at the thought of him playing left forward in a Klopp Liverpool team in his prime.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15207 on: Today at 11:19:38 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
No because Leicester could beat us on goal difference still, however unlikely. Hence Id rather they lose.

Plus recent history has shown three goals isnt always enough against Palace.

Leicester have to win by 5 goals at the very least to beat us on goal difference, that's not happening.

Anyway Mo is scoring 4 Sunday so I can get on board with the Kane hat trick stuff ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15208 on: Today at 11:34:27 am
Nothing else would give me that most potent combo of genuine delight plus schadenfreude, than Mo scoring 1 more than that mouth-breathing goal-claiming cheating twat on Sunday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15209 on: Today at 12:33:28 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:34:27 am
Nothing else would give me that most potent combo of genuine delight plus schadenfreude, than Mo scoring 1 more than that mouth-breathing goal-claiming cheating twat on Sunday.

This!
