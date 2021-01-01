Just to add to the stats that I posted yesterday for Fowler and Salah, here is the same data for the all-time best strikers in the PL era:Best 3 Consecutive Seasons
Best 4 Consecutive Seasons
Player
Games
Goals
Assists
GPG
APG
G+APG
|Henry
106
79
40
0.75
0.38
1.12
|Shearer
108
90
27
0.83
0.25
1.08
|Van Persie
101
74
25
0.73
0.25
0.98
|Salah
108
73
28
0.68
0.26
0.94
|Kane
105
84
10
0.80
0.10
0.90
|Aguero
94
70
13
0.74
0.14
0.88
|Suarez
97
65
20
0.67
0.21
0.88
|Rooney
94
64
18
0.68
0.19
0.87
|Ronaldo
101
66
20
0.65
0.20
0.85
|Cole
110
66
24
0.60
0.22
0.82
|Van Nistelrooy
98
68
10
0.69
0.10
0.80
|Fowler
112
71
15
0.63
0.13
0.77
|Owen
92
54
9
0.59
0.10
0.68
Player
Games
Goals
Assists
GPG
APG
G+APG
|Henry
138
106
48
0.77
0.35
1.12
|Shearer
148
121
31
0.82
0.21
1.03
|Van Persie
122
86
28
0.70
0.23
0.93
|Aguero
119
91
19
0.76
0.16
0.92
|Salah
143
95
32
0.66
0.22
0.89
|Rooney
121
76
28
0.63
0.23
0.86
|Kane
139
105
14
0.76
0.10
0.86
|Suarez
110
69
23
0.63
0.21
0.84
|Cole
130
72
29
0.55
0.22
0.78
|Ronaldo
134
75
26
0.56
0.19
0.75
|Van Nistelrooy
115
74
11
0.64
0.10
0.74
|Fowler
140
83
16
0.59
0.11
0.71
|Owen
121
70
12
0.58
0.10
0.68
I'm always surprised when I see RVP so high up these lists and I guess it shows how underrated he probably was as a player, as I doubt he'll be sniffing entry into the PL 'Hall of Fame' before some others well below him on that list.
Also worth noting how well Salah does on those lists in terms of games played, and it just shows how good his injury record has been that the only players above him are those that played in the 42 game era.
Oh, and what a player Henry was, can only drool at the thought of him playing left forward in a Klopp Liverpool team in his prime.