Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15160 on: Today at 09:55:17 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:54:13 am
Nah. That spot is taken by Gerrard.

No. That spot is taken by Igor Biscan.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15161 on: Today at 09:58:44 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:41:10 am
You say that but even without pace he was ridiculous, as a teenager as well! Honestly believe if he didn't pick up that ACL injury he'd have posted Messi like numbers at 27/28/29.

Yeah 100% agree with this. He was absolutely incredible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15162 on: Today at 10:12:12 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:43:48 am
If and buts. I dont think that injury was the start or cause of his fitness or lets be honest, attitude issues, but it didnt help.

I agree with this.  From what I remember, he was losing a bit of his edge before that injury.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15163 on: Today at 10:18:52 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:35:22 am
Thats a recent thing though isnt it? His close control was never an issue before his own personal shitshow of a season. Look at his fantastic take down for the goal against Bayern. Likewise his debut goal against Arsenal. Pace to burn but adhesive close control made those happen.

I'm not sure it is recent. I remember writing an article on RAWK about Mane before the Kiev final. I haven't changed my mind about him since. I said something along the lines of him being the attacker that no defender in world football wants to mark, but noted how his incredible pace over five yards allowed him to get away with an unreliable first touch.

Then, as now, there are incredible exceptions to this - Bayern being the most famous. But Sadio has never been able to rely on a good first touch. Unlike Robbie Fowler. The concern would be, of course, that as Sadio's extraordinary jet-heeled speed declines with age he will turn into a rather bumbling forward, unable to compensate with speed for a ropey touch.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15164 on: Today at 10:21:50 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:12:12 am
I agree with this.  From what I remember, he was losing a bit of his edge before that injury.

Hed had a very small run of games (think 7) without a goal but thats hardly enough to say hed lost his edge. His scoring prior to that run was phenomenal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15165 on: Today at 10:41:45 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:18:52 am
I'm not sure it is recent. I remember writing an article on RAWK about Mane before the Kiev final. I haven't changed my mind about him since. I said something along the lines of him being the attacker that no defender in world football wants to mark, but noted how his incredible pace over five yards allowed him to get away with an unreliable first touch.

Then, as now, there are incredible exceptions to this - Bayern being the most famous. But Sadio has never been able to rely on a good first touch. Unlike Robbie Fowler. The concern would be, of course, that as Sadio's extraordinary jet-heeled speed declines with age he will turn into a rather bumbling forward, unable to compensate with speed for a ropey touch.
I didnt see that article of yours but its a fair point. Reliability and consistency. Id also agree the concern about a potentially rapid decline, even more worrying after the woeful season hes just had following his Ballon DOr shortlisting a year earlier. Thats why of the front 3, if were refurbing in that department given the availability of a certain LFC-admiring Frenchman, its Mané for me that would be cashed in this summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15166 on: Today at 11:04:42 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:41:45 am
if were refurbing in that department given the availability of a certain LFC-admiring Frenchman, its Mané for me that would be cashed in this summer.
Le Tallec?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15167 on: Today at 11:53:49 am
Did someone ask for Fowler vs Salah stats?


First 4 seasons:

          Player         
     Games     
     Goals     
    Assists   
      GPG     
      APG     
     G+APG     
Robbie Fowler
140
83
16
0.59
0.11
0.71
Mohamed Salah
143
95
32
0.66
0.22
0.89



First 3 seasons:

          Player         
     Games     
     Goals     
    Assists   
      GPG     
      APG     
     G+APG     
Robbie Fowler
108
65
12
0.60
0.11
0.71
Mohamed Salah
108
73
28
0.68
0.26
0.94



Best 3 seasons:

          Player         
     Games     
     Goals     
    Assists   
      GPG     
      APG     
     G+APG     
Robbie Fowler
112
71
15
0.63
0.13
0.77
Mohamed Salah
108
73
28
0.68
0.26
0.94
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15168 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm
Very very close apart from assists. The fact Robbie did his as a teenager is even more impressive.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15169 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm
Robbie was def impressive but keep in mind that Salah isn't a center-forward.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15170 on: Today at 12:51:21 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:22:16 pm
Very very close apart from assists. The fact Robbie did his as a teenager is even more impressive.

I often think about if Fowler or an equivalent had came through at that age in the modern game and scored the goals he had. The price he'd command would be astronomical. A record, for sure. I'd have loved to see the goals tally he'd have finished on had he stayed fit and at Liverpool for the entirety of his career.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15171 on: Today at 01:02:56 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:30:18 pm
Robbie was def impressive but keep in mind that Salah isn't a center-forward.

This is what everyone keeps forgetting

the numbers Salah is producing from the wing is insane
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15172 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:02:56 pm
This is what everyone keeps forgetting

the numbers Salah is producing from the wing is insane
Consistently too. After all, Djibril Cisse got 19 one season from RW.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15173 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm
I don't think anyone is forgetting that, the debate about Fowler started in reply to someone saying that Mo and Sadio were miles better than him which is nonsense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15174 on: Today at 01:27:27 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:06:55 am
Come on... I am a big fan of Salah. But I'll still admit Suarez is one of the best players of his generation, BETTER than Salah.

Direct running at players, nutmegging opponents, and even Harry Redknapp said that Suarez could play anywhere (position)... Yes, anywhere.

A target man... OR behind as a second striker. And a winger.  Mind, Suarez also has always been praised for his WORK RATE than any of his teammates.

Salah was part of a team that won our first title in thirty years. That for me trumps Suarez, though that is obviously a personal thing. I found everything surrounding him a distraction as well, there is a professionalism to Salah especially that I find incredible. It's all opinions though I guess.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Reply #15175 on: Today at 01:32:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:27:27 pm
Salah was part of a team that won our first title in thirty years. That for me trumps Suarez, though that is obviously a personal thing. I found everything surrounding him a distraction as well, there is a professionalism to Salah especially that I find incredible. It's all opinions though I guess.

I agree. Suarez brought a lot of negative press one way or another to the club. Salah has been a top professional on and off the pitch.
