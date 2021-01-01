Mohamed Salah

Thats a recent thing though isnt it? His close control was never an issue before his own personal shitshow of a season. Look at his fantastic take down for the goal against Bayern. Likewise his debut goal against Arsenal. Pace to burn but adhesive close control made those happen.



I'm not sure it is recent. I remember writing an article on RAWK about Mane before the Kiev final. I haven't changed my mind about him since. I said something along the lines of him being the attacker that no defender in world football wants to mark, but noted how his incredible pace over five yards allowed him to get away with an unreliable first touch.Then, as now, there are incredible exceptions to this - Bayern being the most famous. But Sadio has never been able toon a good first touch. Unlike Robbie Fowler. The concern would be, of course, that as Sadio's extraordinary jet-heeled speed declines with age he will turn into a rather bumbling forward, unable to compensate with speed for a ropey touch.