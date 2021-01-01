« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1423249 times)

Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15120 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
The fact that he went to hug Alisson and not Mane shows how strained his relationship with Sadio must be

Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
i dunno, his body language in the hug was suspicious!

I did notice he wasn't smiling when he scored the equaliser. Clearly wants out.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15121 on: Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:18:53 pm
The fact that he went to hug Alisson and not Mane shows how strained his relationship with Sadio must be

That picture also shows how much they bonded at Roma and how fervently they wish to return.
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15122 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
i dunno, his body language in the hug was suspicious!
Hug? He's clearly going for a jugular bite!
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15123 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:39:03 am

Ali's clearly trying to kill Mo in order to eliminate his most obvious contender for this season's Golden Boot..
Offline palimpsest

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15124 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
"Please stay forever"?  ;D

But yeah I think he will be a legend. Up there in time with Barnes, Fowler.

I like him more than I ever liked Suarez!

Is that an unusual sentiment, to hope that a magnificent player finishes his career at Liverpool? I dont see what in my post suggests that I believe a) hes unhappy here, b) wants to leave.
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15125 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm
That picture also shows how much they bonded at Roma and how fervently they wish to return.

I always remember Alisson mentioning how impatient Mo was getting with how the transfer was going when he first moved here. He kept texting him for progress apparently and getting very stroppy with him.  ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 10:28:28 pm
The TIMING on your post....  Sometimes life just takes the piss.
:lmao

Well spotted!
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 05:11:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm
That picture also shows how much they bonded at Roma and how fervently they wish to return.

It all makes sense now. Also his old friend from Chelsea, Mourinho, will manage Roma next season.
Offline him_15

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 05:31:43 am »
Will battle the golden boot with Kane to the end.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 06:22:31 am »
Online Zoomers

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 06:38:02 am »
I get the feeling that his ability will continue on even in his mid 30s. So give him the fucking contract, he has basically carried us through a lot of this season.
