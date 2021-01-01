The fact that he went to hug Alisson and not Mane shows how strained his relationship with Sadio must be
i dunno, his body language in the hug was suspicious!
"Please stay forever"? But yeah I think he will be a legend. Up there in time with Barnes, Fowler.I like him more than I ever liked Suarez!
That picture also shows how much they bonded at Roma and how fervently they wish to return.
The TIMING on your post.... Sometimes life just takes the piss.
I'm a knob
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]