Miles better at what? Did he score more goals? Did he assist more?



Mane has been very special for us but this post is just symptomatic of how our fanbase have consistently taken Salah for granted.



It's absolutely unfathomable.Mo Salah is , for me, on his way to being an all time great. I don't understand why he is not absolutely lauded by every single Red. Some of our fans fap themselves silly over Suarez and Torres, and whilst they were phenomenal talents, Mo has already eclipsed both of them in terms of goals, in terms of contributing to winning trophies, the lot.Mo is world class, special, and will go down as one of our greatest forwards.Why the hell is he even doubted? Are people reading the bullshit media narrative, or what?And i agree with the comments here about Sadio too. Sadio is a great player. But he'd be in the second bracket for me. You have all-time greats (Rush, Fowler, Kenny, Roger,... and I'd put Mo here too... and a couple of others) then you have top class players but that don't merit that top bracket... Sadio is there with Torres and Suarez for me. It's not necessarily a talent-only ranking... it's talent plus consistency plus longevity plus contribution.Mo is top bracket. And if he sticks around and does this again for a season or two more, he could conceivably overtake God, Kenny and Stevie on the all time goals list.People will still probably doubt him. Madness.He is fucking brilliant