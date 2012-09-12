« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1422309 times)

Offline Schmohawk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15080 on: Yesterday at 07:15:12 pm »
The joy on his face as Aliisson scored  ;D
Logged

Online Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15081 on: Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm »
Legend
Logged
YNWA

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,953
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15082 on: Yesterday at 07:44:41 pm »
Pay him what he wants.

That finish was Messiesque
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15083 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
Can't wait till we sell him for 90 million and finally buy some world class forwards.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15084 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
No one is going to remember it after Ali's heroics, but his finish for the first was just outrageous.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15085 on: Yesterday at 08:05:49 pm »
Unbelievable Jeff
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
  • * * * * *
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15086 on: Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm »
Immense player and you could see how much he wants us finish in the top 4. Stunning finish.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15087 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm »
The finish today was seriously top class. Just hoping that contract is sorted sooner rather than later. He's got his 100th goal for us this season and is already on 125 now. Make sure he's here long enough that he can go past 200, because I don't think he'll slow down in the goals department for a couple of years yet.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15088 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
Crazy how we now just consider that a standard Salah goal. He's done it so often that it just doesn't surprise me anymore. Absolutely lethal.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15089 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
This guy is too much. That was half a chance at best and he just puts it right in the corner How do you defend that?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,452
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15090 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
I want people to look at his celebration for Alisson's goal and tell me he wants to leave or that we should sell him. He's one of us, and he's one of the best in the world.
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15091 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm »
I think he either supported us growing up or he had a soft spot for Liverpool. His interview with BeIn kinda alludes to that
Logged

Online El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15092 on: Today at 12:16:17 am »
Yeah, he was a Liverpool fan growing up - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11240357/mohamed-salah-says-he-has-always-been-a-liverpool-supporter

The club should be sorting his contract out as a matter of urgency. If Salah has made it clear he's open to discussions, but the club hasn't been entirely forthcoming (ala Gerrard mid-2000s), then I'd totally get why he'd be pissed given what he's helped us achieve.

What he's done for us since joining is nothing short of remarkable.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15093 on: Today at 01:47:39 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
No one is going to remember it after Ali's heroics, but his finish for the first was just outrageous.
Yeh two ex-Romans with goals as artistic as anything in the Sistine Chapel
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15094 on: Today at 02:09:01 am »
Ive stayed off RAWK since the new year, but had to come today to share in the Alisson celebrations. Stoked to see that Mo is getting the love he deserves here these days
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15095 on: Today at 02:12:05 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
I want people to look at his celebration for Alisson's goal and tell me he wants to leave or that we should sell him. He's one of us, and he's one of the best in the world.

The whole time, he's thinking, "Thank God I don't have to run the full length of the pitch like Alli did against United..."  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15096 on: Today at 02:41:11 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
I want people to look at his celebration for Alisson's goal and tell me he wants to leave or that we should sell him. He's one of us, and he's one of the best in the world.
His stock is high, you say?...   ;D

There will always be those who'd want to sell the family silver (someone used that phrase earlier, I'm just nicking it shamelessly). The trick is to paint rusty steel with silver paint and sell that instead a la Coutinho, then use the money to buy gold.

Salah is not going anywhere.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,070
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15097 on: Today at 03:37:22 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 04:14:55 pm
Miles better at what? Did he score more goals? Did he assist more?

Mane has been very special for us but this post is just symptomatic of how our fanbase have consistently taken Salah for granted.

It's absolutely unfathomable.

Mo Salah is , for me, on his way to being an all time great. I don't understand why he is not absolutely lauded by every single Red. Some of our fans fap themselves silly over Suarez and Torres, and whilst they were phenomenal talents, Mo has already eclipsed both of them in terms of goals, in terms of contributing to winning trophies, the lot.

Mo is world class, special, and will go down as one of our greatest forwards.
Why the hell is he even doubted? Are people reading the bullshit media narrative, or what?

And i agree with the comments here about Sadio too. Sadio is a great player. But he'd be in the second bracket for me. You have all-time greats (Rush, Fowler, Kenny, Roger,... and I'd put Mo here too... and a couple of others) then you have top class players but that don't merit that top bracket... Sadio is there with Torres and Suarez for me. It's not necessarily a talent-only ranking... it's talent plus consistency plus longevity plus contribution.

Mo is top bracket. And if he sticks around and does this again for a season or two more, he could conceivably overtake God, Kenny and Stevie on the all time goals list.

People will still probably doubt him. Madness.

He is fucking brilliant
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,717
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15098 on: Today at 04:09:37 am »
For a 1 season wonder he seems rather consistent.

Baller.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,845
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15099 on: Today at 05:39:03 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
I want people to look at his celebration for Alisson's goal and tell me he wants to leave or that we should sell him. He's one of us, and he's one of the best in the world.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15100 on: Today at 06:29:44 am »
What a finish for the first. We are so lucky to have this fella.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15101 on: Today at 07:07:24 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:39:03 am

He clearly wants to leave and is strangling Alisson for cutting his escape route out by keeping us in contention for the CL. Its obvious, I think.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15102 on: Today at 08:27:54 am »
You know he's doing alright when bunch of bitter c*nts from redcafe want him to fuck off to Real Madrid
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15103 on: Today at 09:42:57 am »
Another great goal yesterday. Hopefully he can score a few more this week to get the golden boot (again).
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15104 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
He's a modern Rush. No idea what the future holds, but he just seems to tick all the boxes of a modern legend in the making.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,509
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15105 on: Today at 09:47:52 am »
I never got why anyone thinks the guy he wants to leave. Even his interview in the winter about Madrid was so obviously about getting us to offer him a new contract.

More importantly though his form is outrageous. Him, Trent and Thiago and Alisson are showing what big players they are.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15106 on: Today at 09:51:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
I want people to look at his celebration for Alisson's goal and tell me he wants to leave or that we should sell him. He's one of us, and he's one of the best in the world.

Yep, clear he loves it here. Only discussions around him this summer should be a new contract and who we sign in the summer to help him. he'll age great as well, he seems ridiculously dedicated, a bit of a freak athlete and his "holidays" seem to be spent showing off various gyms around the world. He'll be fine well in to his 30s.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,607
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15107 on: Today at 11:01:25 am »
After that goal we could potentially sell him and get Sancho AND Aouar
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15108 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:37:22 am
It's absolutely unfathomable.

Mo Salah is , for me, on his way to being an all time great. I don't understand why he is not absolutely lauded by every single Red. Some of our fans fap themselves silly over Suarez and Torres, and whilst they were phenomenal talents, Mo has already eclipsed both of them in terms of goals, in terms of contributing to winning trophies, the lot.

Mo is world class, special, and will go down as one of our greatest forwards.
Why the hell is he even doubted? Are people reading the bullshit media narrative, or what?

And i agree with the comments here about Sadio too. Sadio is a great player. But he'd be in the second bracket for me. You have all-time greats (Rush, Fowler, Kenny, Roger,... and I'd put Mo here too... and a couple of others) then you have top class players but that don't merit that top bracket... Sadio is there with Torres and Suarez for me. It's not necessarily a talent-only ranking... it's talent plus consistency plus longevity plus contribution.

Mo is top bracket. And if he sticks around and does this again for a season or two more, he could conceivably overtake God, Kenny and Stevie on the all time goals list.

People will still probably doubt him. Madness.

He is fucking brilliant

Spot on mate.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15109 on: Today at 07:39:29 pm »
Please stay forever Mo. The Kop will serenade you till the end of times.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,343
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15110 on: Today at 09:23:55 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 07:39:29 pm
Please stay forever Mo. The Kop will serenade you till the end of times.

What are you replying to here, why you saying this? Stupid internet rumours?

Mo is ours and he loved it when Allison scored! He's happy here. I actually love seeing him get narky when he gets hooked - means he loves playing for us so much!

Mo is brilliant, he's all ours, and his is the kind of career you treasure when it nets you a CL and a league title.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15111 on: Today at 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 12:16:17 am
Yeah, he was a Liverpool fan growing up - https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11240357/mohamed-salah-says-he-has-always-been-a-liverpool-supporter

The club should be sorting his contract out as a matter of urgency. If Salah has made it clear he's open to discussions, but the club hasn't been entirely forthcoming (ala Gerrard mid-2000s), then I'd totally get why he'd be pissed given what he's helped us achieve.

What he's done for us since joining is nothing short of remarkable.

I recall there was a person on this forum back in 2013/14 or whenever it was we were trying to sign him from Basel, who stated he personally knew Salah and he was 1) a big LFC fan and 2) was very keen to join but the club were stalling on price. Ended up at Chelsea of course. Believe the poster was Egyptian. Wonder if he/shes still around.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15112 on: Today at 09:31:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:23:55 pm
What are you replying to here, why you saying this? Stupid internet rumours?

Mo is ours and he loved it when Allison scored! He's happy here. I actually love seeing him get narky when he gets hooked - means he loves playing for us so much!

Mo is brilliant, he's all ours, and his is the kind of career you treasure when it nets you a CL and a league title.

Im not replying to anything. I was just expressing my admiration for one of our best ever players.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,243
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15113 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm »
Panicked a bit when he was checking his knee!!!! Hopefully nothing
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #15114 on: Today at 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:36:47 pm
Panicked a bit when he was checking his knee!!!! Hopefully nothing

Its Liverpool´s knee.
Mo was just adjusting the RFID tag.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 373 374 375 376 377 [378]   Go Up
« previous next »
 