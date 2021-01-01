His goal record is obviously monstrous but when you add in his all round play and assist numbers it gets ridiculous - only Suarez can compete and he did it for us for 6 months



From a footballing point of view you should be giving a contract that keeps him til 33 - you might eat a bit of drop off in performance in the last couple of years (you equally might not its hard to predict) but even with that you'd still have one of the most potent, versatile attacking players in the league

The only way this becomes difficult is if he wants a contract that runs to 34/35 then it becomes tougher