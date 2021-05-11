People have been wanting to sell Salah before the decline in Firmino and Mane, this isn't the first time this has been brought up



You don't sell your best players who have shown no signs of declining, if they've shown the desire to leave the club.



This is the first time I've seen this from our lot.



If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing.



Finding buyers for those not performing will be very difficult in this market, if we can raise 50m from some of these that would be great, but we couldn't last yr and they have largely stunk out the joint for 12 months, so I'm not sure that we are more likely to shift them now, especially after the pandemic hit harder than forecast.I love salah but I wouldn't be averse to selling him for 100m, if that meant we could get 2 high class forwards for his fee and his wages. Neither might be as good as salah, but at least 1 of them might be better than Firmino, so overall we would be in a good place short term and a much better place medium term.We could still start the season with Mane - Firmino - Jota and have 2 young hungry forward players to break into the side over the course of the season. When Mane goes to AFCON we would have plenty of cover and if Firmino and Mane continue to struggle (and is likely considering their age) we haveproper replacements.IF you keep Salah, then if mane and Firmino continue to struggle we are done and during the AFCON, it will be bare bones time. By keeping Salah you are not just gambling on Salah keeping his form, but gambling on Firmino and Mane , and gambling on Origi and shaq for the 8 or so pl games salahmissesIf we can raise 60m from squad players, then sure Salah can stay and we can fund his new deal