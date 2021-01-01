« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1410817 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
It doesn't matter what anybody in here thinks, it will come down to finances. We have no idea what salary he wants to sign a new contract, he might also fancy a move if we don't make top 4.
 Klopp may decide he wants to use the funds from his sale and wages to strengthen the squad.
He also may put his foot down and say Salah is going nowhere, after our debacle getting defenders I'm not sure how much power Klopp has.
We know FSG have lost a lot of money and will be keen to balance the books, it pisses me off but you can see their point of view.
Hopefully we keep Salah and release some funds to Klopp.

Imo most of those things have nothing to do with people thinking we should 'cash in' or sell him while we can make a profit, or to replace him with a younger player who will somehow magically come in and hit the same heights. That's the point of view I have trouble with. If Salah wants to leave and rejects a new contract there is nothing anyone can do.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:20:16 pm
Garth is back!  :D

The fat prick is fucking clueless.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:39:44 pm
This is a fascinating interview with three of the training staff as to why Mo is so incredible. He really is an elite player and we should not be looking to sell him off at the moment.

https://t.co/gwcgQovEAe?amp=1

Really nice feature this. :)

Mo's 200th game (potentially) against the Mancs, where has the time gone?!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:58:23 pm
Really nice feature this. :)

Mo's 200th game (potentially) against the Mancs, where has the time gone?!
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 02:05:04 pm
Thanks for that. Not only is he a world class player, he seems to be a stellar person as well. Anybody calling for us to sell him seriously needs their head checked.

It does seem as if a lot of the African players have this huge will to succeed and improve through their careers like they have a real desire. Salah has his odd spells of struggling like with every player but his figures are just crazy. It seems mad to claim Mo is still underrated by many in football.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Was gonna say this at the end of the season but...

Although Mo has missed some sitters, he's still been consistently scoring and done his job while there has been mayhem all around him

Impressive mental fortitude imo
And another reason why he will go down asone of our greatest

Fuck it if he doesn't get praise from talking heads. We appreciate what he does
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Another thing which is seriously impressive about Salahs goal scoring record this season is the amount of his goals that have been really important, compared with, say someone like Lukaku who racked the numbers up but often by getting goals in games which were already won.

Off the top of my head I can only really think of the hat trick against Palace which werent particularly important goals, I cant think of any others hes scored where were already 2 up other than the one against Atalanta which was still far from game over until he scored it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:20:16 pm
Garth is back!  :D

I like the fact they said that the day after he put one on a plate for Mane, and the only time you could accuse of him being selfish, there was 1 other player in the box total, against 4 players from the Saints - hardly optimum time to try and put a cross in.  Compared to Kane, who had few assists combined the last 3 seasons than 2 of the prior seasons seasons Salah had (8 combined assists for Kane, 10, 8 and 10 Assists per season for Mo).  And this season, the only reason he is only on 4 is Mane and Bobby have been laughably bad in front of goal  - Salah has 5 xA (and 4 actual assists), whereas Kane has 7 (and 13 actual assists)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:53:47 am
I like the fact they said that the day after he put one on a plate for Mane, and the only time you could accuse of him being selfish, there was 1 other player in the box total, against 4 players from the Saints - hardly optimum time to try and put a cross in.  Compared to Kane, who had few assists combined the last 3 seasons than 2 of the prior seasons seasons Salah had (8 combined assists for Kane, 10, 8 and 10 Assists per season for Mo).  And this season, the only reason he is only on 4 is Mane and Bobby have been laughably bad in front of goal  - Salah has 5 xA (and 4 actual assists), whereas Kane has 7 (and 13 actual assists)

Stop talking sense!  :)

Garth's clearly thought about it hard and came up with a narrative to push,facts be damned.

His writing has always been as original and interesting as reading some chatbot's thoughts anyway so no surprise there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:21:31 pm
The weirdest thing is people mentioning that he's nearly 29 like that means he's going to decline rapidly. It's laughable.

I doubt Man City fans are worrying about De Bruyne, Gundogan, Walker and Mahrez all being 30 ffs.
Gundogan has just had his best season

I thought De bruyne was gonna struggle after that long injury but he is amazing

sure ibrahimovic is about 48 and he just gets better all the time
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
One thing I would love Mo to work on during the off season is his confidence to hit the ball with his right foot.  There is nothing wrong with being ridiculously one-footed (look at Messi's goal breakdowns as an example), but a few times this year potentially very good chances have disappeared because he was so desperate to get the ball onto his left foot rather than taking it with his right.  He doesn't even need to be accurate, just work on having the confidence to put his foot through it with power and on target when it is the better option.  I think that will become even more important later in his career if he loses a yard of pace and so wouldn't always have the extra time needed to get that touch onto his left.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:31:42 am
Gundogan has just had his best season

I thought De bruyne was gonna struggle after that long injury but he is amazing

sure ibrahimovic is about 48 and he just gets better all the time

And Gundogan had some very serious injuries in his career as well
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:53:47 am
I like the fact they said that the day after he put one on a plate for Mane, and the only time you could accuse of him being selfish, there was 1 other player in the box total, against 4 players from the Saints - hardly optimum time to try and put a cross in.  Compared to Kane, who had few assists combined the last 3 seasons than 2 of the prior seasons seasons Salah had (8 combined assists for Kane, 10, 8 and 10 Assists per season for Mo).  And this season, the only reason he is only on 4 is Mane and Bobby have been laughably bad in front of goal  - Salah has 5 xA (and 4 actual assists), whereas Kane has 7 (and 13 actual assists)

He always seems to find an angle to have a go at the Reds. If a player has a superb games it's always "it'll be a struggle to keep him once Real/Barca (etc.) come calling", fucking prick.

I should really stop reading that poxy 'column' in fairness!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Today at 11:52:31 am
He always seems to find an angle to have a go at the Reds. If a player has a superb games it's always "it'll be a struggle to keep him once Real/Barca (etc.) come calling", fucking prick.

I should really stop reading that poxy 'column' in fairness!

Yeah, he is awful.  I do find it interesting to see week on week who he puts in his TOTW from clubs outside of the big 4, but his actual words are awful
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm
Imo most of those things have nothing to do with people thinking we should 'cash in' or sell him while we can make a profit, or to replace him with a younger player who will somehow magically come in and hit the same heights. That's the point of view I have trouble with. If Salah wants to leave and rejects a new contract there is nothing anyone can do.


I think people see the decline in fortunes of Firmino and Mane at a similiar age and want to;

A.  Cash in whilst the value is still high
B.  Fund the replacements across the team/squad, as best we can

We are unlikely to raise  decent money from our squad players in the present market and are unlikely to qualify for the CL or get FSG digging into their pockets, so people are being realistic about what we need and how we can get it.

Basically if we don't sell salah we are likely to have to just having to hope Mane and Firmino and co bounce back next season

Salah is also likely to miss 20-25% of the PL with the olympics and AFCON next season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote
I think people see the decline in fortunes of Firmino and Mane at a similiar age and want to;

People have been wanting to sell Salah before the decline in Firmino and Mane, this isn't the first time this has been brought up

You don't sell your best players who have shown no signs of declining, if they've shown the desire to leave the club.

This is the first time I've seen this from our lot.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing.


Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:30:16 pm
People have been wanting to sell Salah before the decline in Firmino and Mane, this isn't the first time this has been brought up

You don't sell your best players who have shown no signs of declining, if they've shown the desire to leave the club.

This is the first time I've seen this from our lot.

If you want to be ruthless, then sell players who aren't performing.

Finding buyers for those not performing will be very difficult in this market, if we can raise 50m from some of these that would be great, but we couldn't last yr and they have largely stunk out the joint for 12 months, so I'm not sure that we are more likely to shift them now, especially after the pandemic hit harder than forecast. 

I love salah but I wouldn't be averse to selling him for 100m, if that meant we could get 2 high class forwards for his fee and his wages. Neither might be as good as salah, but at least 1 of them might be better than Firmino, so overall we would be in a good place short term and a much better place medium term.

We could still start the season with Mane - Firmino - Jota and have 2 young hungry forward players to break into the side over the course of the season.  When Mane goes to AFCON we would have plenty of cover and if Firmino and Mane continue to struggle (and is likely considering their age) we have
proper replacements.

IF you keep Salah, then if mane and Firmino continue to struggle we are done and during the AFCON, it will be bare bones time.  By keeping Salah you are not just gambling on Salah keeping his form, but gambling on Firmino and Mane , and gambling on Origi and shaq for the 8 or so pl games salah
misses

If we can raise 60m from squad players, then sure Salah can stay and we can fund his new deal
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
You aren't going to get two top class forwards for a 100 million.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Selling Salah for 100m??!?!

Worst thing I've read all year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Wanting to sell him at all is bad enough, never mind at that price.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
As I said earlier, maybe its the year we've all had, but clearly some of yous have lost the plot
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:54:49 pm
Wanting to sell him at all is bad enough, never mind at that price.

The price is not that important

Remember the proposition was  "I love salah but I wouldn't be averse to selling him for 100m, if that meant we could get 2 high class forwards for his fee and his wages. "

That could be 120, then 60/60 for 2 replacements, same diff, might be difficult to get more than 100m, when haaland might be available for less

We need to think ahead and some of you sound a touch emotional!

we are taking a gamble either way, some of you are gambling against father time (potentially mane and firmino) and nobody has ever won that bet
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:18:56 pm
The price is not that important

Remember the proposition was  "I love salah but I wouldn't be averse to selling him for 100m, if that meant we could get 2 high class forwards for his fee and his wages. "

That could be 120, then 60/60 for 2 replacements, same diff, might be difficult to get more than 100m, when haaland might be available for less

We need to think ahead and some of you sound a touch emotional!

we are taking a gamble either way, some of you are gambling against father time (potentially mane and firmino) and nobody has ever won that bet

Your strategy makes no sense though. In what world would it be strategically sound to sell your best player at the peak of his powers? He is 29, not 34.

If your argument was selling Mane or Firmino I would at least understand it.

You mention gambling, I find it highly unlikely we will somehow fall over a player that can provide us 20 league goals a season when we are out of the CL for what is a relative pittance.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:18:56 pm
The price is not that important

Remember the proposition was  "I love salah but I wouldn't be averse to selling him for 100m, if that meant we could get 2 high class forwards for his fee and his wages. "

That could be 120, then 60/60 for 2 replacements, same diff, might be difficult to get more than 100m, when haaland might be available for less

We need to think ahead and some of you sound a touch emotional!

we are taking a gamble either way, some of you are gambling against father time (potentially mane and firmino) and nobody has ever won that bet

No amount of strikers you buy can guarantee to match what Salah brings to the team overall. We have other players we need to be selling before selling the guy who guarantees us 20 goals at least a season. I just think a number of you really underestimate what Salah brings to this team, say nothing of his hunger to improve each season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 07:24:47 pm
Your strategy makes no sense though. In what world would it be strategically sound to sell your best player at the peak of his powers? He is 29, not 34.

If your argument was selling Mane or Firmino I would at least understand it.

If we could get a decent fee for mane or Firmino everyone would prefer that, after the yr they have had, we likely can't. So we have to survey available options

Whoever we sign may not get us 20 pl goals, but Firmino and Salah get us maybe 28 pl plus a lot of other attributes. We would be bring in 2 players that could get in combination for the forseeable, with room for improvement due to age

Quote
You mention gambling, I find it highly unlikely we will somehow fall over a player that can provide us 20 league goals a season when we are out of the CL for what is a relative pittance.


We picked up Mane when we were not in the CL, it can happen
