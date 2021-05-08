« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 8, 2021, 05:33:13 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 8, 2021, 06:23:57 pm
Never fails to make me laugh ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
May 8, 2021, 10:26:01 pm
No goal.I believe it's already a good time to sell him.  ;D  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 01:38:32 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on May  7, 2021, 08:20:34 pm
Or you know, we could just keep the leagues best player for a few more years?

 He was three years ago. Not close to being the league's best player now. He's not even the best player in our club.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 01:38:32 pm
He was three years ago. Not close to being the league's best player now. He's not even the best player in our club.

He bloody is. Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah and Fabinho are untouchable.

He is also the best forward in England.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 01:44:23 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 01:38:32 pm
He was three years ago. Not close to being the league's best player now. He's not even the best player in our club.

Whatever drugs you're on, pass them on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
He bloody is. Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah and Fabinho are untouchable.

He is also the best forward in England.
plus Robbo and Hendo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 02:07:14 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on May  8, 2021, 02:35:23 pm
I wonder if I will ever understand this obsession of our own supporters wanting to flog off our star player at any given opportunity. Am I missing something? I just dont get it.
be the first ones to complain when it happens too
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:44:23 pm
Whatever drugs you're on, pass them on.

Please no why would you take drugs to put you on that bad a downer 🙄
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 02:25:15 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 01:38:32 pm
He was three years ago. Not close to being the league's best player now.

It's arguable whether he's the best player in the league I guess. But to say he's not even close is very strange.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 03:36:01 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 01:46:47 pm
plus Robbo and Hendo.
and Trent. Our attack has no channel or direction without Trent. He creates so many chances per game, we really could have secured top 4 already if we were even 10% more clinical on the forward line. I suspect Sadio might improve and find his form next year after a good summer break. Mo and the Olympics though... the less said about that the better.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Yesterday at 08:22:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:39:32 pm
He bloody is. Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah and Fabinho are untouchable.

He is also the best forward in England.
Sir Harry of Kane swears on his daughter's life that the bit in bold is not true and claims it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 03:51:41 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:44:23 pm
Whatever drugs you're on, pass them on.

He kind of says just stupid shit in most every thread. See made up story in the Keita thread.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
Today at 03:59:37 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:51:41 am
He kind of says just stupid shit in most every thread. See made up story in the Keita thread.

I'll bet he doesn't have a new hat, either...
