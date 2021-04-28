He will either get a new deal or be sold before the end of the year. Both are possibilities and I wouldn't throw a tantrum because of it. His current deal takes him to when he's 31 and given his fitness and performance levels, I can see him easily play at this level for a good 5-6 years without any sizeable decline in physical attributes. All that said, Mane and Bobby are of a similar age and with us over 100 million in hole because of the pandemic (The previous account only counted 2019-20 season, this one will probably be worse), if there is an offer on the table for Salah over/around 150 million, I can absolutely see us selling. Similarly, if there is an overvalued offer for Bobby or Mane, I'd expect us to cash in. I do not see us keeping all 3 into next season unless there are no good offers for them. All that said, I dont see us actively trying to sell them either. We wont let him go down to the last year of his contract like Gini. We'll likely see out the summer and then immediately get him a new deal if he's still here at the end of it.