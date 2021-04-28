« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1405676 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14840 on: April 28, 2021, 04:23:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 28, 2021, 04:17:01 pm
Then let's sell all of our best players whilst we're at it.

We are not going to be handing out contracts left, right and centre. Thus far the tenuous rumours had us offering new deals to Virgil and to Fabinho, but this about not approaching Salah has been bubbling away since December when Salah gave his interview to the Spanish media outlet.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14841 on: April 28, 2021, 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 28, 2021, 04:23:37 pm
We are not going to be handing out contracts left, right and centre. Thus far the tenuous rumours had us offering new deals to Virgil and to Fabinho, but this about not approaching Salah has been bubbling away since December when Salah gave his interview to the Spanish media outlet.

Nobody is saying to hand out contracts left right and center, hand out contracts to your best performing players, Salah should be on the top of the list.

Find a way to keep your best players at the club. He's 28, not 38.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14842 on: April 28, 2021, 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 28, 2021, 04:27:12 pm
Nobody is saying to hand out contracts left right and center, hand out contracts to your best performing players, Salah should be on the top of the list.

Find a way to keep your best players at the club. He's 28, not 38.


I agree. Like I said, Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk should be at the top of the list and I would be giving all three new contracts without question. But this has been rumbling away in the background for a while now. I have said before that I was 100% sure Salah wants to stay and that all these interviews were to put pressure on us to get to the table.

There could be a few things going on here. We could be looking to see what happens this summer and as part of all that, decide who does get a contract offer. Or we might be playing a game to try to leverage a lack of interest to ensure the contract isn't too debilitating for us.

But the contract situation around what seems like half the squad is just another part of the huge summer we now face.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14843 on: May 1, 2021, 07:58:19 pm »
Id we lose Salah when he wants to stay because we wont fund a new deal, after all the shit weve had to put up with from them current ownership. That will fucking finish me off with them personally.

Give the lad a new contract you stupid c*nts.
« Last Edit: May 1, 2021, 08:06:02 pm by Jm55 »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14844 on: May 2, 2021, 08:34:55 am »
He will either get a new deal or be sold before the end of the year. Both are possibilities and I wouldn't throw a tantrum because of it. His current deal takes him to when he's 31 and given his fitness and performance levels, I can see him easily play at this level for a good 5-6 years without any sizeable decline in physical attributes. All that said, Mane and Bobby are of a similar age and with us over 100 million in hole because of the pandemic (The previous account only counted 2019-20 season, this one will probably be worse), if there is an offer on the table for Salah over/around 150 million, I can absolutely see us selling. Similarly, if there is an overvalued offer for Bobby or Mane, I'd expect us to cash in. I do not see us keeping all 3 into next season unless there are no good offers for them. All that said, I dont see us actively trying to sell them either. We wont let him go down to the last year of his contract like Gini. We'll likely see out the summer and then immediately get him a new deal if he's still here at the end of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14845 on: May 2, 2021, 09:26:24 am »
So we're apparently doing this let players deals get too close to expiring shit again

Give him a new deal ffs
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14846 on: May 2, 2021, 09:31:53 am »
Obviously we are forgetting 1 thing were dependent on Salah wanting to stay when we have no CL football guaranteed

If he doesnt then what do we do then? Sell him. I wont hate him if he does want to go elsewhere, its a unique type of player to want to test themselves in multiple leagues, and if he wanted to go to sunny Spain and try it there then I wont begrudge him.

Wed massively miss him mind and we would be heavily hamstrung because of it as currently hes the only one of the current 3 forwards who is consistently banging in goals we need others to start stepping up and chip in with goals
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14847 on: May 2, 2021, 09:41:11 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on May  2, 2021, 09:31:53 am
Obviously we are forgetting 1 thing were dependent on Salah wanting to stay when we have no CL football guaranteed

If he doesnt then what do we do then? Sell him. I wont hate him if he does want to go elsewhere, its a unique type of player to want to test themselves in multiple leagues, and if he wanted to go to sunny Spain and try it there then I wont begrudge him.

Wed massively miss him mind and we would be heavily hamstrung because of it as currently hes the only one of the current 3 forwards who is consistently banging in goals we need others to start stepping up and chip in with goals

Of course and if thats the case then fair enough.

The reports, however, suggest otherwise and considering the ownership I wouldnt be shocked if they saw dollar signs to sell rather than have to make him the clubs highest earner in order to keep him (granted he may already be the highest earner Im not sure but either way its going to be a massive contract to keep him.)

I think if the latter is the scenario then the pitchforks will rightly be out, Ill be leading the fucking charge myself.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14848 on: May 2, 2021, 09:41:31 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on May  2, 2021, 09:31:53 am
Obviously we are forgetting 1 thing were dependent on Salah wanting to stay when we have no CL football guaranteed

If he doesnt then what do we do then? Sell him. I wont hate him if he does want to go elsewhere, its a unique type of player to want to test themselves in multiple leagues, and if he wanted to go to sunny Spain and try it there then I wont begrudge him.

Wed massively miss him mind and we would be heavily hamstrung because of it as currently hes the only one of the current 3 forwards who is consistently banging in goals we need others to start stepping up and chip in with goals

But I cant see any club willing to pay the required fee for Mo. We cant just simply shrug our shoulders at the idea of selling the leagues best player. We need to sort out a new deal for him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14849 on: May 2, 2021, 09:50:14 am »
He is not the only player we are worrying about. Half our team has two years left from the looks of it. At some point the situation will have to be addressed.

Maybe next season we will begin these discussions?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14850 on: May 2, 2021, 09:58:17 am »
Theres nowhere for him to go. Id be very relaxed if you dont want to lose him. Hes in the same boat as Kane - although Kane had a shocker and locked himself into an absurd contract so he doesnt even have the free transfer down the line to look at. Although the free transfer for Salah might come too late for a last massive payday - hell be 31 by the time his one here is up right?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14851 on: May 2, 2021, 10:50:27 am »
It's the day of one of our biggest games of the season (and a must win for top 4 hopes) and people are discussing whether one of our best players will leave.

I'd rather think about how he's going to give Maguire nightmares, leave him on his arse, and grab a couple more goals against these scumbags and go top of the premier league scoring charts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14852 on: May 2, 2021, 11:27:00 am »
Didn't realise he had been selected for the Olympics - that's a pain.

So he'll miss the majority of pre-season and a month midway through the season for the AFCON.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14853 on: May 2, 2021, 12:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May  1, 2021, 07:58:19 pm
Id we lose Salah when he wants to stay because we wont fund a new deal, after all the shit weve had to put up with from them current ownership. That will fucking finish me off with them personally.

Give the lad a new contract you stupid c*nts.

Doesnt it really depend on what Klopp wants to do?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14854 on: May 2, 2021, 12:16:50 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on May  2, 2021, 12:08:44 pm
Doesnt it really depend on what Klopp wants to do?

Of course.

If Klopp doesnt want to keep him then of course that is a different matter (again Id disagree with the decision but it would be a footballing decision made by some better placed than me to make it.)

Knowing Klopp as we do, Id be quite surprised if he would sanction that route, I think its far liklier that if we dont keep him (and he wants to stay) that it will be because the ownership want to sell at the highest point of value rather than sanction a huge new deal to keep him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14855 on: Yesterday at 06:02:49 pm »
Great words by the boss on Mo on his recent award.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14856 on: Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm »
It makes no sense for Salah to stay at LFC. He has won everything he can here.

It makes no sense for LFC to give him a big,5 year contract. He is 29 in a few days, and won't get any better.

Next summer we won't get as much for him, The summer after we will get nothing.

Perfect time for club and player to part ways.




Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14857 on: Yesterday at 08:19:11 pm »
The only one scoring goals and you want to give him away. Unbelievable.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14858 on: Yesterday at 08:19:45 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm
It makes no sense for Salah to stay at LFC. He has won everything he can here.

It makes no sense for LFC to give him a big,5 year contract. He is 29 in a few days, and won't get any better.

Next summer we won't get as much for him, The summer after we will get nothing.

Perfect time for club and player to part ways.


Yep, hard to look at this team and not think it'd look even better without our top goalscorer in it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14859 on: Yesterday at 08:20:02 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14860 on: Yesterday at 08:20:34 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm
It makes no sense for Salah to stay at LFC. He has won everything he can here.

It makes no sense for LFC to give him a big,5 year contract. He is 29 in a few days, and won't get any better.

Next summer we won't get as much for him, The summer after we will get nothing.

Perfect time for club and player to part ways.






Or you know, we could just keep the leagues best player for a few more years?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14861 on: Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:19:11 pm
The only one scoring goals and you want to give him away. Unbelievable.

Fuck it if he wants out let him at it, we dont need him anyway we have plenty who can come in and do his job.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14862 on: Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:21:12 pm
Fuck it if he wants out let him at it, we dont need him anyway we have plenty who can come in and do his job.

I'm not sure if you're taking the piss or being serious.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14863 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
I'm not sure if you're taking the piss or being serious.



I will leave that with you.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14865 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May  2, 2021, 09:41:11 am
Of course and if thats the case then fair enough.

The reports, however, suggest otherwise and considering the ownership I wouldnt be shocked if they saw dollar signs to sell rather than have to make him the clubs highest earner in order to keep him (granted he may already be the highest earner Im not sure but either way its going to be a massive contract to keep him.)

I think if the latter is the scenario then the pitchforks will rightly be out, Ill be leading the fucking charge myself.


The problem is that our wage bill has greatly inflated since 2015 and the club cannot just keep paying out huge wages to keep players - it is not economical viable. Especially if our commercial revenue and on pitch success is not matching it.  Liverpool's wage bill has shot up by around 95% since 2015, growing at a far steeper rate than the approximate 64% rise in revenues during the same period.

Salah is estimated to be on £10.4 million a year along with Alcantara, and other players would also want a wage increase like Van Dijk and Becker if Salah got one -  which for just those 2, would add about an extra £2 million to the wage bill (to put them on the same wage as Salah now).

Somewhere in the near future we will need to replace Salah - maybe not next season but definitely the following one, as Salah gets into the latter years of his playing career.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14866 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 01:06:41 pm

The problem is that our wage bill has greatly inflated since 2015 and the club cannot just keep paying out huge wages to keep players - it is not economical viable. Especially if our commercial revenue and on pitch success is not matching it.  Liverpool's wage bill has shot up by around 95% since 2015, growing at a far steeper rate than the approximate 64% rise in revenues during the same period.

Salah is estimated to be on £10.4 million a year along with Alcantara, and other players would also want a wage increase like Van Dijk and Becker if Salah got one -  which for just those 2, would add about an extra £2 million to the wage bill (to put them on the same wage as Salah now).

Somewhere in the near future we will need to replace Salah - maybe not next season but definitely the following one, as Salah gets into the latter years of his playing career.

Then get rid of other players who aren't performing as good as he is if you're worried about wages.

Never in the history of this club have people wanted their best player sold, because of wages, a player that has performed consistently at a world class level for the last 4 years.

Many of you have lost the fucking plot.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14867 on: Today at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:12:51 pm
Then get rid of other players who aren't performing as good as he is if you're worried about wages.

Never in the history of this club have people wanted their best player sold, because of wages, a player that has performed consistently at a world class level for the last 4 years.

Many of you have lost the fucking plot.



Especially when there are still players similar to Mo who are still scoring 20/30 goals a season well into their 30s. It's absolute insanity to even think about selling him right now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14868 on: Today at 02:35:23 pm »
I wonder if I will ever understand this obsession of our own supporters wanting to flog off our star player at any given opportunity. Am I missing something? I just dont get it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14869 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
He'll be hungry for that golden boot, score a couple today Mo
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14870 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:35:23 pm
I wonder if I will ever understand this obsession of our own supporters wanting to flog off our star player at any given opportunity. Am I missing something? I just dont get it.

Crazy isnt it. This thread has had posters suggesting it for ages too.

Fancy him to bag a brace today as he chases the golden boot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14871 on: Today at 02:42:47 pm »
Our wage bill has been high in recent years because we've been successful or have people forgotten all the complaints about incentivised contracts that means we can't compete for the very best players?

If we sell anyone it should be those who rarely if ever play not those who contribute the most!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14872 on: Today at 03:05:03 pm »
Personally I think the main reason we have let players contracts run down is the European Super League.
I think this is significant from Agnelli.

Agnelli, who is also the chairman of Juventus, raised the possibility of reforms to the transfer market to create a more competitive balance in European football.

The moment is fertile to think of greater solutions, he said. We should be looking at a wide range of reforms.

We could think of a double path transfer system, where clubs qualifying for specific tiers of international competition wouldnt be allowed to buy each others players.

That would improve the indirect solidarity to other clubs and mean no triple-figure transfers amongst Champions League participating clubs. These are elements we are discussing.

So combine no transfers between clubs in the same level of competition and clubs only being allowed to spend a percentage of their income on wages and I can see why players haven't been offered new deals. Why offer players 5 year bumper deals when FSG thought we would be in the ESL cartel and clubs would be able to force down wages.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14873 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:12:51 pm
Then get rid of other players who aren't performing as good as he is if you're worried about wages.

Never in the history of this club have people wanted their best player sold, because of wages, a player that has performed consistently at a world class level for the last 4 years.

Many of you have lost the fucking plot.

This is it really.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14874 on: Today at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Crazy isnt it. This thread has had posters suggesting it for ages too.

Fancy him to bag a brace today as he chases the golden boot.

You have to wonder how many of these guys have actually had the privilege of seeing Mo perform at the match? I go back to Hunt and St John and everything since. Mo is right up there with our best and would have been a star in any of our great sides. He is at his peak and I just can't wait to see him again. Sell him? Madness or too much Talkshite.
