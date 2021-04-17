Salah FC.



Just looking at some stats, Salah is the highest goal scorer at 29 goals in all competitions for 20/21. Next person is Mane at 13 and then Jota at 12. After that it's all a shitshow.



30 odd goal season from Salah has been very impressive when you look at everything going on around him. Surprised Mane has 13 to be honest given he's been poor for most of it. If he steps up next season he'll do decent numbers I think and I have no reason to believe Jota can't do even better if he's fit throughout. Problem with Bobby is we know what we're going to get in front of goal and it's not ideal. Surely a new attacker will come in the summer, but of what profile I don't know.