20 league goals for the 3rd time in 4 seasons and in the other one he scored 19. A model of consistency.
Really needs some help though.
Yeah the least of our worries is Mo who's scored over 30% of our league goals all by himself without many pens,an amazing player.
We have been using a 3 pronged attack,currently 2/3 of it is not firing regularly and we're not getting any goals from midfield either.
Don't know what's the solution,change of formation or new personnel,i'm confident Klopp will sort it out.