I dont want to sell him. I explicitly state as much above. But we do have issues with the age profile of our forwards. 2 of them have potentially already dropped away hugely. Depending on finances we arent in a brilliant position to replace them. And the reason you gain by selling Salah and replacing him with Mbappe or Haaland is really very obvious when you consider their ages.



Re Sancho, hes posted x3 seasons of elite numbers at 21 and if we sold Salah for £100+ and bought Sancho for £70 or so wed have money leftover to bring in another for the front 3.



To be clear, I dont love this plan. But its far from crazy and IF the club are preparing the ground for him to be sold fans should be able to understand the logic.