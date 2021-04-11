« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal  (Read 1392022 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14760 on: April 11, 2021, 10:08:13 am »
Since he joined us, hes scored 92 premier league goals in 138 appearances.

...which is exactly 2 goals every 3 games!!!  :o

(Cheers to the brilliant lfchistory.net)
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14761 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm »
Another piece by one of the two Athletic puppets having digs about our best players hours before our most important game of the season and defending the owners position of not giving him a new contract because, "look what happened to Özil and Aubameyang at Arsenal". Almost like someone is sending these "blame Salah" messages for when the decision is made to sell him you'd think.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 02:30:43 pm »
I dont want to sell him but if you used the money to bring in Sancho and another top class 9/ wide forward fans shouldnt need propaganda from the club to see why that might be good succession planning. The issue with selling Salah is hes not the one whos fallen off a cliff. Its Mane and Firmino who are the concern.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: keyop on April 11, 2021, 09:59:53 am
One of our greatest signings of all time. Sign him up for the rest of his career.

Salah, van Dijk and Fabinho should be the priorities for players whose contracts expire before summer 2023.This season has shown how fundamental the 3 are to our future success over the next 3-4 years.

Van Dijk's absence has been huge and there for all to see. As a knock on effect the moving of Fabinho to centre back exemplified how good the player is at both CB and DM at the same time. Salah has shown consistently over 4 seasons now that he's a goalscorer. You can see the effect on the team of other players goalscoring dropping this season. Salah has been able to excel when we were an attacking machine in 2017/18, the more measured approach in 2018-2020 and the struggling team in 2020/21. Feel likes it's imperative that you keep a player on board who guranteess minimum 20-25 goals per season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 02:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:30:43 pm
I dont want to sell him but if you used the money to bring in Sancho and another top class 9/ wide forward fans shouldnt need propaganda from the club to see why that might be good succession planning. The issue with selling Salah is hes not the one whos fallen off a cliff. Its Mane and Firmino who are the concern.
It would be ludicrous to sell Salah and keep the other two considering the fact that no one at the club currently has Salah's goal contributions, no one is even close and there is no guarantee that any replacement outside from the likes of Mbappe or Haaland would be able to match that and we all know we ain't getting these two.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:32:23 pm
It would be ludicrous to sell Salah and keep the other two considering the fact that no one at the club currently has Salah's goal contributions, no one is even close and there is no guarantee that any replacement outside from the likes of Mbappe or Haaland would be able to match that and we all know we ain't getting these two.

It all depends on finances. We might not have a choice. We need to refresh the front 3, especially Firmino and perhaps Mane. But neither of those 2 will justify a big fee given their recent travails. We know Salah will fall off at some point and even if he doesnt for a while or only does slowly this is our last chance to cash in on him. If we can afford to spend £100 million + on forwards without selling Salah then super. But I expect we cant.

Sancho is about as sure a thing as youll get which helps. Youd definitely need to be bringing in someone like Sancho (or mbappe/ Haaland obviously) to justify selling Salah thats for sure.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,452
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:36:50 pm
It all depends on finances. We might not have a choice. We need to refresh the front 3, especially Firmino and perhaps Mane. But neither of those 2 will justify a big fee given their recent travails. We know Salah will fall off at some point and even if he doesnt for a while or only does slowly this is our last chance to cash in on him. If we can afford to spend £100 million + on forwards without selling Salah then super. But I expect we cant.

Sancho is about as sure a thing as youll get which helps. Youd definitely need to be bringing in someone like Sancho (or mbappe/ Haaland obviously) to justify selling Salah thats for sure.

Selling Salah to buy Sancho is absurd given the fact that Sancho is not in the same class as Salah. Sell your best players to buy a player that could one day be as good as him? Makes sense.

If you sell Salah and replace him with mbappe or Haaland, you still have two other players who have dropped off in form, and are still in the same situation. In essence you've solved nothing.

Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:55:14 pm
Selling Salah to buy Sancho is absurd given the fact that Sancho is not in the same class as Salah. Sell your best players to buy a player that could one day be as good as him? Makes sense.

If you sell Salah and replace him with mbappe or Haaland, you still have two other players who have dropped off in form, and are still in the same situation. In essence you've solved nothing.
Thank you for saving me a response. Selling Salah under every metric would be stupid.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,452
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:09:09 pm
Thank you for saving me a response. Selling Salah under every metric would be stupid.

I've never seen any other player ever in our history, touted to be sold by our supporters every season. If he's great, sell him. If he's poor sell him, whatever reason, just sell him.

Genuinely weird at this point.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm »
I dont want to sell him. I explicitly state as much above. But we do have issues with the age profile of our forwards. 2 of them have potentially already dropped away hugely. Depending on finances we arent in a brilliant position to replace them. And the reason you gain by selling Salah and replacing him with Mbappe or Haaland is really very obvious when you consider their ages.

Re Sancho, hes posted x3 seasons of elite numbers at 21 and if we sold Salah for £100+ and bought Sancho for £70 or so wed have money leftover to bring in another for the front 3.

To be clear, I dont love this plan. But its far from crazy and IF the club are preparing the ground for him to be sold fans should be able to understand the logic.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,452
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 03:59:45 pm »
Sell the players who aren't good enough to generate funds, not your best players. It's taking 3 step backwards to make one step, it makes no sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 