It'll be a big boost for all of us if we can get those new contracts signed, I think especially for Salah as there's been talk (albeit mainly bullshit) for a while linking him with moves away etc. I have no doubt Virgil is here until the end of his playing days and at Fabinho and Alisson's age new deals are huge.



Usually there's good reason to be sceptical about new contracts as teams can still sell the player shortly after. In fact it actually happened with Van Dijk at Southampton. But I'd be more than confident we'll keep all these players. To me there's no doubt that Liverpool have had the best years from all those players in their respective careers, especially so if it's not for at least a few years until they all move on.



If I'm not mistaken though, Mane and Bobby's deals run til about 2023, is there any need to worry about them going into their last couple of years yet?