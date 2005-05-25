Finally had a look at the 'interview' that so many are on about. It barely counts as an interview, just a few very quick answers to a few standard, unimaginative questions - possibly done while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event they were at.
As others say, there's absolutely nothing in it.
The thing is people read far too much into this kind of thing. Hypothetically if a player is going to leave he will leave, regardless of whether he does any interviews or not and regardless of body language or his agent's antics or media claims or whatever; similarly, and conversely, a player could have all these happening around him and still stay for years. There's no clear causation.
I wonder. Am I the only one who is totally sanguine and at ease about this stuff? I have no knowledge as to what is going to happen with any of our players in the months and years to come. Some will leave, some will stay, some will (according to some fans) overstay. We'll know about anything when it happens and IMO there's no point worrying about it beforehand.