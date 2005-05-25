« previous next »
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14640 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 am »
Finally had a look at the 'interview' that so many are on about. It barely counts as an interview, just a few very quick answers to a few standard, unimaginative questions - possibly done while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event they were at. 

As others say, there's absolutely nothing in it.

The thing is people read far too much into this kind of thing. Hypothetically if a player is going to leave he will leave, regardless of whether he does any interviews or not and regardless of body language or his agent's antics or media claims or whatever; similarly, and conversely, a player could have all these happening around him and still stay for years. There's no clear causation. 

I wonder. Am I the only one who is totally sanguine and at ease about this stuff? I have no knowledge as to what is going to happen with any of our players in the months and years to come. Some will leave, some will stay, some will (according to some fans) overstay. We'll know about anything when it happens and IMO there's no point worrying about it beforehand.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14641 on: Yesterday at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 30, 2021, 06:16:12 pm
Perhaps.

I must say I found Pearce almost immediately jumping on it a bit odd, as did I regarding the snippet in their previous article about how he was high maintenance.

To be fair Pearce was on the anfield wrap earlier and he sounded reasonable enough to me, said that he thinks hell be here next season and has given absolutely no indication to the club that he wants to be anywhere else.

Stuff like this from Pearce is so annoying. We all know why he's writing what he does, but to then go on a respected fan podcast like TAW and say the complete opposite is a bit pathetic. And there's a lot of fans who will only see his twitter and not listen to his (presumably unless he's just pandering) real views on TAW, who will then be off spouting how we should sell Mo because he's "high maintenance" or whatever (the guy who sleeps on aeroplane floors and refuses to be treated differently when he's with Egypt?). Pearce knows what he's doing and it's really sly and disappointing from a former Echo reporter.

Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 08:53:05 am

Show on the radio last night and Mo was descried as - The biggest diver in the Premier League. A better diver that Tom Daley. Liverpool's biggest diver ever. A master at going down when he's not touched. Great at initiating contact and exaggerating it. And the funny thing was the topic of conversation was Wales and their win.

I know we're biased but I still cannot get my head around stuff like this. None of them ever seem to have any evidence of all these dramatic and obvious dives, you'd think we were winning penalties or getting yellows for diving at a rate of knots the way they go on. At best they come up with maybe 2 or 3 incidences in recent seasons, whereas certain other teams you could literally list incidents by the game. Mo literally gets a half Nelson several times a game and flails his arms about trying to get it noticed by the ref, usually stays on his feet and still gets labelled a diver. Are we all that blind or watching a different game or what? It's genuinely baffling. :o

As for Liverpool's biggest diver ever...are their memories really that short?! ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14642 on: Yesterday at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:19:15 am
Finally had a look at the 'interview' that so many are on about. It barely counts as an interview, just a few very quick answers to a few standard, unimaginative questions - possibly done while waiting in the queue for the gents at some event they were at. 

As others say, there's absolutely nothing in it.

The thing is people read far too much into this kind of thing. Hypothetically if a player is going to leave he will leave, regardless of whether he does any interviews or not and regardless of body language or his agent's antics or media claims or whatever; similarly, and conversely, a player could have all these happening around him and still stay for years. There's no clear causation. 

I wonder. Am I the only one who is totally sanguine and at ease about this stuff? I have no knowledge as to what is going to happen with any of our players in the months and years to come. Some will leave, some will stay, some will (according to some fans) overstay. We'll know about anything when it happens and IMO there's no point worrying about it beforehand.

Nah :)

More and more it seems like players are taught to keep any options open for the future, not like the past where you might get stuff like 'I'd never play for x or y'. And I'm sure in a few years, when he's winding down, Mo might fancy a year or two for one of the big two in Spain. But right now? Nay chance. If for no other reason than there's no way Barca could afford him and I highly doubt Real could either, and if they could they'd seem to have much bigger priorities (Mbappe or Haaland).
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14643 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:29:54 am
Stuff like this from Pearce is so annoying. We all know why he's writing what he does, but to then go on a respected fan podcast like TAW and say the complete opposite is a bit pathetic. And there's a lot of fans who will only see his twitter and not listen to his (presumably unless he's just pandering) real views on TAW, who will then be off spouting how we should sell Mo because he's "high maintenance" or whatever (the guy who sleeps on aeroplane floors and refuses to be treated differently when he's with Egypt?). Pearce knows what he's doing and it's really sly and disappointing from a former Echo reporter.


To be fair he hasnt said much in print which is different from what he said on the podcast yesterday (I dont think he wrote the article with the high maintenance comment.) For me its more the fact that he felt the need to almost immediately comment on it  in the first place, part of me wonders whether it was an act of petulance because he got a lot of shit for comments about Salah previously, although it probably just was what it looked like, which is clickbait no press is bad press style journalism, knowing it would create a tonne of discourse, which it did.

In any case I cant see him leaving anytime soon and with the exception of PSG and City, Im not sure anyone could afford him so its hopefully a non-issue. The contract does need sorting though as if it goes into its final year (currently ends in 2023) then this shit will be rife in a years time.

Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14644 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:52:00 am
To be fair he hasnt said much in print which is different from what he said on the podcast yesterday (I dont think he wrote the article with the high maintenance comment.) For me its more the fact that he felt the need to almost immediately comment on it  in the first place, part of me wonders whether it was an act of petulance because he got a lot of shit for comments about Salah previously, although it probably just was what it looked like, which is clickbait no press is bad press style journalism, knowing it would create a tonne of discourse, which it did.

In any case I cant see him leaving anytime soon and with the exception of PSG and City, Im not sure anyone could afford him so its hopefully a non-issue. The contract does need sorting though as if it goes into its final year (currently ends in 2023) then this shit will be rife in a years time.
The elevation of journos to almost celebrity status does not help.
Then there's the economic reality of their jobs. Unless they are driving revenue for their employer, whether it's subs or ad revenue, they are in trouble. Their personal profile helps with this which is why we see appearances on podcasts and the rush to tweet, followed by the articles themselves.

Very little of the output is worth reading. The Athletic do a few decent analytical articles, but the whole platform has been devalued by trolling which they seem a bit slow in getting to grips with.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:29:54 am
I know we're biased but I still cannot get my head around stuff like this. None of them ever seem to have any evidence of all these dramatic and obvious dives, you'd think we were winning penalties or getting yellows for diving at a rate of knots the way they go on. At best they come up with maybe 2 or 3 incidences in recent seasons, whereas certain other teams you could literally list incidents by the game. Mo literally gets a half Nelson several times a game and flails his arms about trying to get it noticed by the ref, usually stays on his feet and still gets labelled a diver. Are we all that blind or watching a different game or what? It's genuinely baffling. :o

As for Liverpool's biggest diver ever...are their memories really that short?! ;D

Its infuriating because its just so plainly and obviously wrong but not one of them have the balls to say it, Bury their heads and ignore the real divers in the game. Then have days discussion and headlines galore if Mo gets fouled. There's only really one explanation isnt there ?  Sadly.  None of the ex reds seem prepared to stand up either. What we need is someone like Aldo or McAteer or a mad non English bastard like Bellamy or Igor Biscan to get the foot in the door at Sky or somewhere, agree on the company line then tell it for how it is live ad pick up their P45 on the way out.
Back to that Mo interview - has anyone ever in any interview said "no, I will never play in Spain' when asked that question ?  I doubt it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14646 on: Yesterday at 02:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:52:00 am
To be fair he hasnt said much in print which is different from what he said on the podcast yesterday (I dont think he wrote the article with the high maintenance comment.) For me its more the fact that he felt the need to almost immediately comment on it  in the first place, part of me wonders whether it was an act of petulance because he got a lot of shit for comments about Salah previously, although it probably just was what it looked like, which is clickbait no press is bad press style journalism, knowing it would create a tonne of discourse, which it did.


Fair enough, I did launch into my tirade based on what I read on here I must admit, which is a bit ironic considering what I'm accusing Twitter fans of being like but who ever said football fans aren't hypocritical?! ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14647 on: Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm »
He desperately wants a new contract from us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14648 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm
He desperately wants a new contract from us.

If he does, and I pray that's what it is, then give him whatever he wants and also a throne for his seat in the dressing room, I say.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14649 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 pm »
Endless rumours and nonsense articles is just a price we have to pay for having one of the best players in the world. It was the same with Torres, Gerrard and Suarez. It's better than having players that are rumoured to be offloaded to West Ham.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14650 on: Yesterday at 08:07:27 pm »
Whenever Mo "speaks to the media" (gets a microphone thrust in front of his face) he always seems to just go one bit better than "No comment" and having caught up with this it seems exactly that once more
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14651 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
Just saw the Sterling dive for the penalty tonight. Holy God. That is shocking. An absolute disgrace.
Fully expect the English media to leave Mo alone now, and call sterling out, and hound him for that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm
He desperately wants a new contract from us.

He wants 5 years maybe?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 01:24:42 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:25:33 am
He wants 5 years maybe?

Would you give him that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 02:10:54 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:25:33 am
He wants 5 years...
What a surprise...


 8)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 02:15:24 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:24:42 am
Would you give him that?

Without a doubt. He'll play at the top level for years. But Liverpool is where he wants to win trophies and break records. He's told us countless times. He thinks it's here, I hope
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 02:17:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:10:54 am
What a surprise...


 8)

You missed out (maybe)
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 07:56:40 am »
I'd have no issue with us cashing in for an astronomical fee for Salah or Mane. Both are now at the age they are beyond their peak, both lost a little acceleration which was vital for their games, and form wise both have dipped. Apart from Sterling we have usually cashed in on players at the right moment.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 08:28:06 am »
1. 28 isn't past your peak.
2. How do you know he's lost acceleration? Where's the evidence for this?
3. His form has dipped? Someone should tell the goalscoring charts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
Salah to me doesnt look to have lost any pace. Mane has though.

Salah giving interviews to spanish publications in the last 2 Int breaks is a tactic,

He is looking for a new contract or a move away. I think ideally he wants to stay provided we give him a big contract.

of course Pearce will bring it up it is his job to get as many clicks as possible
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 07:56:40 am
I'd have no issue with us cashing in for an astronomical fee for Salah or Mane. Both are now at the age they are beyond their peak, both lost a little acceleration which was vital for their games, and form wise both have dipped. Apart from Sterling we have usually cashed in on players at the right moment.

So why would anyone pay an astronomical figure for them in times like these, if they are past their peak? The two who may be would are in our league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on Today at 07:56:40 am
I'd have no issue with us cashing in for an astronomical fee for Salah or Mane. Both are now at the age they are beyond their peak, both lost a little acceleration which was vital for their games, and form wise both have dipped. Apart from Sterling we have usually cashed in on players at the right moment.

Yeah, I think we should cash on on Salah, and spend that money on a rapid forward who has been consistently the best over the past 4 years, topping the goal-scoring charts, and would suit our team and style of play perfectly.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 02:26:40 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:21:30 pm
Yeah, I think we should cash on on Salah, and spend that money on a rapid forward who has been consistently the best over the past 4 years, topping the goal-scoring charts, and would suit our team and style of play perfectly.

Mbappe it is then  ;)

Nobody wants to see their best players leave, however strategically you have to plan for it - particularly when as a collective our front 3 are all approaching 30. I'd love to see the stats of grass covered on average per game by each and then all three this season against 3 years ago.

I'm an advocate for beginning succession planning of our front three, one day that will also include Salah whether he's first or last out the door.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 02:33:56 pm »
Couple of comment about pace, including Mane. Have any of our player had COVID do we know? Just with the long COVID im wondering if any of our players are suffering from that?
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 02:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 02:33:56 pm
Couple of comment about pace, including Mane. Have any of our player had COVID do we know? Just with the long COVID im wondering if any of our players are suffering from that?

Both Mo and Sadio have, as well as a few others (Trent, Thiago, Kostas off the top of my head) - I would be interested to know if it's had any effects that have been kept in-house, it certainly wouldn't surprise me after what we heard about at Newcastle, even if to a lesser extent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - FWA and PFA Player of the Year Signs New 5 Yr Deal
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:35:36 pm
Both Mo and Sadio have, as well as a few others (Trent, Thiago, Kostas off the top of my head) - I would be interested to know if it's had any effects that have been kept in-house, it certainly wouldn't surprise me after what we heard about at Newcastle, even if to a lesser extent.

Ah thanks. Did Bobby have it do you know? Would be interesting to know.
